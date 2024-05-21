IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh and Red Hat Service Interconnect: A new era of app-centric connectivity

To meet customer demands, applications are expected to be performing at their best at all times. Simultaneously, applications need to be flexible and cost effective, and therefore supported by an underlying infrastructure that is equally reliant, performant and secure as the applications themselves.

Easier said than done. According to EMA’s 2024 Network Management Megatrends report (link resides outside ibm.com) only 42% of responding IT professionals would rate their network operations as successful.

In this era of hyper-distributed infrastructure where our users, apps, and data are everywhere, how do businesses establish the order and control needed to consistently deliver high performing applications, on responsive and reliable networks, efficiently and cost-effectively?

When we launched IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh last year, we set out to solve this. We understood that CloudOps and DevOps teams needed a solution where applications could connect to their cloud environments to get to an application-centric posture. IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh was designed to simplify the complexity of automating application connectivity across cloud environments, cloud workloads and applications themselves.

Further, we believe security and agility are critical for app-centric connectivity. And we see that it’s important that cloud and application connectivity work across as many different environments as needed, regardless of cloud, application, network and virtual workload configurations.

With this in mind, we’re pleased to announce the July 18th release of IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh with Red Hat Service Interconnect, which now combines the power of comprehensive application connectivity with the ability to harness a secured overlay to extend the reach of connectivity without having to reconfigure the network.