How IBM’s Quantum Safe Migration Orchestrator coordinates quantum safe migration

Quantum computing is revolutionizing industries, but it also introduces one of the most disruptive security challenges of our time. The very cryptographic algorithms that protect our financial transactions, personal identities and national infrastructure are at risk. This threat has made quantum-safe migration not just a technical concern, but a strategic business priority.

Two critical realities underscore the need for immediate action:

Harvest now, decrypt later: Adversaries are already collecting encrypted data today, with the intent to decrypt it once quantum capabilities mature. This means sensitive information is vulnerable long before quantum computers become mainstream. Cryptographic debt: Every new system deployed with legacy encryption adds to the future burden of remediation. The longer organizations wait, the more complex and costly the transition becomes.

Cryptographic environments are deeply embedded across applications, APIs, networks, and vendor platforms. Traditional tools offer some visibility but fall short of enabling enterprise-wide, risk-prioritized transformation.