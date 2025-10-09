IBM MQ 9.4.4 strengthens hybrid resilience and federal compliance

IBM MQ 9.4.4 is now available, bringing new capabilities that help organizations build more resilient messaging systems, meet federal compliance requirements and operate more efficiently across hybrid environments.
This fourth Continuous Delivery (CD) release in the MQ 9.4 stream extends high availability and disaster recovery beyond containers to native Linux, virtual machine and bare-metal environments, introduces security enhancements for regulated workloads and simplifies administration for distributed, MQ Appliance and z/OS platforms.
Officially announced on 2 Oct 2025, and generally available from 16 Oct 2025, this release packs in a range of enhancements and new features, enabling clients to:
This release introduces a broad set of technical enhancements across resilience, compliance and administration, helping organizations strengthen their messaging backbone while reducing complexity.
While not part of the 9.4.4 release, IBM is introducing a preview of the IBM MQ Agent, an AI-powered assistant that helps administrators troubleshoot issues using natural language. The agent connects to any queue manager across the MQ network and provides root cause analysis in seconds— designed to help reduce recovery time significantly.
IBM MQ 9.4.4 reinforces MQ’s role as a security-rich, resilient and modern messaging platform for hybrid cloud environments. By extending enterprise-grade HA and DR to traditional deployments, enhancing compliance features, and simplifying operations.
