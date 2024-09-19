Density makes a difference with 4th Gen Intel Xeon on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

When it comes to bare metal servers, being dense is a good thing. In fact, the denser the storage and cores, the better. This week, we introduced IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors into more key IBM Cloud Data Centers around the globe. For anyone just catching up, 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors are Intel’s newest, most high-performing CPUs that we first announced in January 2023 across our core server fleet. Let’s unpack where core storage and compute density make a difference inside this latest IBM Cloud® and Intel release.
Greater server density can help organizations reduce core-based costs by requiring fewer CPUs while providing a matching level (or higher level) of performance—ultimately doing more with less. The same goes for attached storage and local storage options on a bare metal server, its cache design, number of threads, and more. Of course, the denser the server, the higher the cost. However, making a passive investment for denser servers that meet HPC and AI compute requirements (now and in the future) can yield gains on how quickly you time workloads to market and how many resources it takes to get them out the door. It’s an ROI that will show up not only in the form of faster production cycles, but also in the form of smaller compute footprints and less specialized hardware or software. For example, if a single CPU can do the work of two, organizations can reduce core-based licensing costs. Or, an upgraded cache design can help reduce associated bandwidth costs.
In short, server density is all about unleashing greater value to help drive business growth. Let’s unpack where we see these dense features making predictable, powerful performance changes on our custom SKU, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® 8474C IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers built with 4th Gen Intel Xeon 8474C processors are currently available in DAL10, DAL12, DAL13, MAD02, MAD04, MAD05, TOK02, TOK04, TOK05, TOR01, TOR04, TOR05, WDC04, WDC06, and WDC07 IBM Cloud Data Centers with RHEL 8.x and 9.x, No OS, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 11, Rocky Linux 8, and Windows 2019/2022 operating systems. Additional locations and operating systems will be made available throughout 2024.
