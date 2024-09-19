Density makes a difference with 4th Gen Intel Xeon on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Greater server density can help organizations reduce core-based costs by requiring fewer CPUs while providing a matching level (or higher level) of performance—ultimately doing more with less. The same goes for attached storage and local storage options on a bare metal server, its cache design, number of threads, and more. Of course, the denser the server, the higher the cost. However, making a passive investment for denser servers that meet HPC and AI compute requirements (now and in the future) can yield gains on how quickly you time workloads to market and how many resources it takes to get them out the door. It’s an ROI that will show up not only in the form of faster production cycles, but also in the form of smaller compute footprints and less specialized hardware or software. For example, if a single CPU can do the work of two, organizations can reduce core-based licensing costs. Or, an upgraded cache design can help reduce associated bandwidth costs.