IBM unveils Data Product Hub to enable organization-wide data sharing and discovery

Today, IBM announces Data Product Hub, a data sharing solution which will be generally available in June 2024 to help accelerate enterprises’ data-driven outcomes by streamlining data sharing between internal data producers and data consumers. Often, organizations want to derive value from their data but are hindered by it being inaccessible, sprawled across different sources and tools, and hard to interpret and consume. Current approaches to managing data requests require manual data transformation and delivery, which can be time-consuming and impede the ability of organizations to keep up with growing volumes of data requests.

Data Product Hub is designed to address these pain points by enabling an approach called “managing data as products.” Data producers such as data owners and data stewards will be able to manage and publish data products—curated collections of datasets, reports, notebooks, ML models and other data derivatives tailored to address specific business needs. These data products are designed to be easily discoverable, governed and reusable—ensuring that business analysts, line of business users, data scientists and other data consumers can find and utilize the data they need in minutes, not weeks.

Data Product Hub will be deeply integrated with IBM watsonx.data, a data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture, as well as third-party data lakehouses and source systems. This will enable enterprises to bring in data wherever it may reside to simplify the onboarding and sharing of data products. For example, data producers can connect to IBM watsonx.data from Data Product Hub for unified access to disparate data sources and pull in relevant metadata to create the core of what will become a reusable data product. That data product can then be used to deliver the right data for multiple AI use cases across the organization, at scale.

Data Product Hub can also import metadata from data catalogs to orchestrate data delivery from disparate sources to a data lakehouse, and packages it for self-service consumption across the entire organization. Data Product Hub will allow users to own the entire data product lifecycle, from the onboarding to the retirement of a data product. This comprehensive ownership allows users to have the full control to update and maintain high-quality data products.

Enforceable data contracts that define data sharing agreements with terms and conditions and service level agreements, will provide mutual assurance to data producers and data consumers that data is shared and used in a compliant manner. Data Product Hub will use IBM’s leading AI and generative AI technology to accelerate the discovery, creation and consumption of data products.

Data consumers can easily discover and gain self-service access to curated data products, based on their use case and domain without worrying about compliance, security and data quality. Automated delivery of data products through files and APIs ensures data consumers gain fast access to data in their preferred delivery method, and in a format optimized for their use case. With Data Product Hub, IBM expects the productivity of data teams to greatly improve as it can give them the confidence to manage and share the data within their organization.

Visit the Data Product Hub page to learn how you can realize the full potential of your data assets and pivot to changing market conditions fast, capture market opportunities, innovate faster and thrive.

Join us in revolutionizing the way you work with data. Talk to an IBM expert today to learn how IBM Data Product Hub can help your organization streamline the packaging, sharing and delivery of data products to supercharge data-driven outcomes.