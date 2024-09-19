Combining AI with a trusted data approach on IBM Power to fuel business outcomes

Whether clients need to integrate their data into data fabrics and AI platforms or deploy AI models like generative AI close to their data, IBM Power can help enterprises address concerns around time-to-market for AI-driven solutions with a fit-for-purpose approach.

For many of our clients, that fit-for-purpose approach includes SAP HANA on IBM Power for record-breaking performance, affordable scaling and increased uptime. [3] We plan to make available SAP ABAP SDK for watsonx, which is intended to make it easier to consume watsonx services within SAP ABAP environments running on-premises, in the cloud and on top of the standalone ABAP engine in SAP’s Business Technology Platform. The SDK is also intended to allow RISE with SAP clients to create extensions in SAP ABAP environments. And for our clients who typically run SAP HANA workloads on IBM Power, they can inference near their data on Power systems and through the SDK, leverage watsonx in ABAP environments.

To give you a possible use case of this in action, clients could harness the power of watsonx to simplify analyzing preventative operational parameters derived from SAP systems. This could help identify patterns that indicate potential asset failures and establish context around the health of devices. Leveraging predictive capabilities, a system can proactively anticipate and predict failures, empowering organizations to take preemptive measures to help prevent costly downtime and disruptions.

Our clients can achieve impactful business outcomes because IBM Power10, with on-chip acceleration and large memory, provides a scalable and secured platform to embed AI into clients’ transaction workflows and end-customer experiences. We’ve optimized IBM Power for the most common AI libraries made available by IBM’s AI/ML partner Rocket Software via RocketCE, which will continue to support AI applications to capitalize on Power10’s innovation.

I’m excited to share that we intend to expand our portfolio with Rocket Software in Q4 of 2023 with the addition of Rocket AI Hub for IBM Power, an integrated set of open-source AI platform tools like Kubeflow. Rocket AI Hub for IBM Power will be available and have a commercial support add-on option, as well.

Today, we are also announcing the availability of IBM Power10 in IBM Power Virtual Server, starting in select data centers in the United States and expanding into additional geographies later this year. This will continue to expand fleet compute capabilities and offer additional choice when deploying business-critical workloads on IBM Cloud. Clients with demanding performance requirements or who have software licensed by core will benefit from the added performance of the Power10 processor in IBM Cloud. Additionally, existing clients looking for Power10 in IBM Cloud to align with their on-premises environments for application development, testing and/or back-up and disaster recovery or new clients adopting IBM Power Virtual Server for the first time can feel comfortable that they can choose IBM’s most current technology along with the most current operating systems.

“IBM has been a longtime trusted provider for our core systems, and we are excited to explore the new functionality that IBM is bringing to the Power10 platform that enables modern software approaches specific to machine learning,” said Ben Metz, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Jack Henry, a leading financial technology services company. “With real-time inferencing, IBM Power has the potential to bring insights and decision-making closer to our mission-critical data that is an essential part of our technology modernization strategy.”

Clients can also benefit from Multi Architecture Cluster (MAC) support, allowing them to combine IBM Power and x86 worker nodes in a single Red Hat OpenShift cluster. The use of MAC helps clients align the right AI task with the right infrastructure, addressing the need for every AI task to run on a single platform so they can create applications where necessary to take to production quickly. Additionally, IBM Cloud Pak for Data 4.8 intends to expand support for IBM Power in Q4 of 2023, bringing the latest data science components (like Watson Machine Learning, Watson Studio, Analytics Engine Powered by Apache Spark, Data Refinery, and Decision Optimization) to Power for enterprise clients.