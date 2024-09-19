Breaking Boundaries: PostgreSQL 16 is now available on IBM Cloud

PostgreSQL Version 16 is now available on IBM Cloud®. The latest version of IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL includes critical features that offer unmatched reliability and scalability for clients’ data storage needs. Advanced features like enhanced parallel query performance and accelerated indexing provide significant performance gains to your applications.

With IBM Cloud’s robust ecosystem of extensions and plugins, PostgreSQL v16 empowers customers to build and manage sophisticated, high-performance applications easily while continuing to improve data management at scale.

In addition, customers can continue to access powerful IBM Cloud integrations, such as IBM Cloud ® and IBM Log Analysis for observability, IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud, and IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services for encryption key management.