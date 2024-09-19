Breaking Boundaries: PostgreSQL 16 is now available on IBM Cloud

PostgreSQL Version 16 is now available on IBM Cloud®. The latest version of IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL includes critical features that offer unmatched reliability and scalability for clients’ data storage needs. Advanced features like enhanced parallel query performance and accelerated indexing provide significant performance gains to your applications.
With IBM Cloud’s robust ecosystem of extensions and plugins, PostgreSQL v16 empowers customers to build and manage sophisticated, high-performance applications easily while continuing to improve data management at scale.
In addition, customers can continue to access powerful IBM Cloud integrations, such as IBM Cloud ® and IBM Log Analysis for observability, IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud, and IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services for encryption key management.
IBM continuously provides fully automated and automatic updates to the service, such as security patches and minor version upgrades. We’ll also ensure that your deployments help you stay stable and secure and that your PostgreSQL database instance is enterprise-ready with all the integrated offerings.
The IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL database instance is deployed as a highly available configuration with asynchronous replication and a 99.99% uptime SLA.
Customers only need to connect to a single database endpoint, and IBM automatically manages the failover between the Availability Zones. In addition, IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL provides the ability to scale the PostgreSQL instance horizontally with Read Replicas in the region or cross-regionally. IBM Cloud Databases offers auto-scaling capabilities, hourly billing, and independent disk, RAM, and vCPU scaling. These features significantly increase the granularity of the database sizing for application workloads.
IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL customers can now add a standby cluster for a Highly available Read-only replica. Please refer to the documentation for more information.
Explore what PostgreSQL can do for you today