At IBM Think, partners are front and center

If you’ve followed IBM over the past few years, you know how critical the IBM Ecosystem is to our growth strategy. It’s why we gave partners access to the same training and enablement as IBMers last year, launched a new partner program in January, and continue investing in and growing the IBM Ecosystem.

So, it should come as no surprise that partners are front and center during our annual Think conference this week. In fact, we kicked off the event with a day dedicated to partners — aptly named Partner Plus Day. It was a phenomenal opportunity to interact with and learn from hundreds of partners, who also heard directly from IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, other senior IBM leaders, and many of their peers.

Three observations stand out to me from Partner Plus Day and Think: First, there is no question we are on the right path, with a singular focus on supporting our partners and clients with a clear strategy and new AI and Hybrid Cloud offerings. Second, it has never been more apparent that IBM and our partners are better together. Third, our growing ecosystem of partners share an inspiring commitment to continued innovation and delivering client value.