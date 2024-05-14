While an initial deployment of IBM Maximo EAM SAAS Flex Maximo solution proved effective at helping the company address its more basic use cases, HFL wanted to take things to the next level.



Mark Roberts says, “We were determined to make this system a success, so we took another look at the market for a partner that not only had good knowledge of Maximo solutions, but also proven experience of working with companies in our sector. That search led us to MaxLogic.”

HFL is now tapping into the full potential of IBM Maximo, using the MaxLogic Managed Service (MMS) to get the most out of the solution with less administrative and management effort. The company’s journey to transform business processes is now well underway, starting with its planning and engineering base – including work order management – and expanding to cover accounts and contract management too.

Roberts states: “MaxLogic took a fresh look at everything we do, helping us lead a very thorough review and reinvention of our processes. They weren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get right into the work with us. Another great thing about the MaxLogic team is that they are obviously technical specialists who know Maximo inside-out, but they combine that with a history in our sector, so they understand the work that we do and the requirements that we have.”

A major step in HFL’s transformation involved bringing together information from hundreds of client sites into a shared, digital data store, supported by IBM Maximo Application Suite. The company has replaced mountains of paperwork with virtual logbooks, along with a standardized template for setting up sites and work orders in Maximo.

To make this digital information readily available to teams out in the field, MaxLogic introduced HFL to Maximo Mobile in one of the first-ever joint deployments of Maximo Application Suite and Maximo Mobile in Europe. With this move, engineers can now access work orders, as well as supporting documents, anytime and anywhere – helping them work more effectively.

Roberts describes how the new approach works: “As soon as an engineer opens a work order in Maximo Mobile, they can see what's due on that date and the relevant, specific tasks. The solution also prompts users to go through their tasks and confirm that they’ve completed each one. Once a task list for a work order is complete, the solution dates the work order, creates a report, and saves it in the virtual logbook.”

Today, users across the business, including business support teams and contract managers, enjoy ready access to these digital files through Maximo. HFL has also set up a web portal that gives clients self-service access to relevant logbooks for the first time.

Now that HFL has transformed the fundamentals of work order management, the company is turning its attention to optimizing more complex planning and analytics processes.

James Kissane, Director of Business Development at HFL, notes: “With work orders being captured promptly and all information from our client sites and operations unified in a single system, we can answer new kinds of questions with our data. For instance, it’s possible to see how a specific site is delivering against the contract that we originally priced up. Are we making a profit? Are costs higher or lower than we estimated? These are insights that we simply didn’t have before working with MaxLogic.”