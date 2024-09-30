IBM API Connect launches a generative AI API Assistant feature to help you create better APIs faster

The need to document APIs is not a new concept. However, with APIs now being consumed by both humans and AI, providing thorough documentation has never been more crucial.

Well-documented APIs are essential for enabling consumers, whether human or AI, to efficiently discover, comprehend and reuse the various APIs across their organization. Moreover, well-structured documentation is fundamental to effective API governance, ensuring consistency, compliance and proper management of API usage across the enterprise.

The challenge is that writing high-quality API documentation is time-consuming and tedious. API developers would rather spend their time solving tough coding and integration challenges than writing detailed descriptions and examples in their API specifications.

This is where the API Assistant in IBM API Connect comes in. With just a couple clicks, the API Assistant reviews the API specification, identifies any gaps and suggests context-specific descriptions and examples to add within seconds. The developer can easily review and apply these recommendations, creating robust documentation and increasing API discoverability, consistency and adoption—both by humans and by other AI.