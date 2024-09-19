Announcing the deprecation of prior generation Db2 Warehouse plans on AWS

We recently launched the next generation of IBM Db2 Warehouse on AWS. This new generation brings a host of new capabilities, including support for cloud object storage (Amazon S3), open data and table formats, and integration with IBM watsonx.data. Learn more here.
As a result, we will end support for the prior generation Db2 Warehouse plans on AWS.
Starting today, you will no longer be able to provision new instances of the plans listed above. We will continue to support existing instances of the plans mentioned above until January 31, 2024.
Current customers of Db2 Warehouse on AWS will be provided a free-of-charge upgrade for their existing instance. There is no need to migrate or move your data as the upgrade will happen in-place.
Customers who want to start the upgrade process before the January 31, 2024, deadline can open a support ticket via this link. Customers have the flexibility to schedule which instances they want to upgrade first (i.e., stage the upgrade of your dev, test, or production environments).
Once the instance upgrade is completed, customers can start to cost-optimize the cloud data warehouse in the following ways:
Private endpoints to the instance will be updated and the details will be available in the console after the upgrade is completed. Public endpoints will remain unchanged.
If the customer so chooses, IBM can provide a two-week POC instance of next-generation Db2 Warehouse for testing purposes.
After the End of Plan Support date, any instances of the plans listed above that are still provisioned will be automatically upgraded to the next-generation plans.
All other plans for this offering are not affected and will remain in place as they exist today.
The next generation Db2 Warehouse now supports cloud object storage (Amazon S3) which reduces storage costs by 34x. We have also launched new Reserved Instance plans that provide significant discounts on compute. Both allow you to significantly reduce your cloud data warehousing costs.
Your new plans can be sized here.
Please open a support ticket if you have any questions.
Learn more about IBM Db2 Warehouse on AWS