Announcing the deprecation of prior generation Db2 Warehouse plans on AWS

Current customers of Db2 Warehouse on AWS will be provided a free-of-charge upgrade for their existing instance. There is no need to migrate or move your data as the upgrade will happen in-place.

Customers who want to start the upgrade process before the January 31, 2024, deadline can open a support ticket via this link. Customers have the flexibility to schedule which instances they want to upgrade first (i.e., stage the upgrade of your dev, test, or production environments).

Once the instance upgrade is completed, customers can start to cost-optimize the cloud data warehouse in the following ways:

Move your Db2 data from more expensive block storage to the significantly less expensive object storage and take advantage of substantial cost savings. Once you have moved that data, you can shrink your block storage volumes.

Sign up for a one-year or year-year Reserved Instance loyalty program and take advantage of significant savings on compute. Learn more here.

Private endpoints to the instance will be updated and the details will be available in the console after the upgrade is completed. Public endpoints will remain unchanged.

If the customer so chooses, IBM can provide a two-week POC instance of next-generation Db2 Warehouse for testing purposes.