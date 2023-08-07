Announcing the availability of Bring-Your-Own-License and Reserved Instance plans for next generation Db2 Warehouse SaaS on AWS

Many organizations are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy for their data warehousing needs, running workloads both on-premises and in the public cloud. We understand that as your business grows, your data warehousing requirements and preferences will evolve. With our new bring-your-own-license (BYOL) plans, you have the freedom to utilize your existing Db2, Db2 Warehouse, Cloud Pak for Data or IIAS entitlements for a Db2 Warehouse SaaS environment on AWS. The BYOL program enables you to seamlessly migrate your on-premises, appliance or self-managed cloud data warehouse deployment to our fully-managed SaaS version.

We are launching two BYOL plans for our customers

The BYOL plans are a game-changer for your company if you have made substantial investments in Db2. By maintaining active subscription and support for your Db2 licenses, you can leverage your investments to enjoy the benefits of a managed service at a significant discount. Our team of cloud experts will handle all aspects of the underlying infrastructure, including backups, updates and scaling, freeing you to focus entirely on data analytics and generating insights.