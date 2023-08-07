Announcing the availability of Bring-Your-Own-License and Reserved Instance plans for next generation Db2 Warehouse SaaS on AWS

We are thrilled to announce the availability of Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) and Reserved Instance (RI) plans for our customers globally. These plans are designed to provide great flexibility, cost-efficiency, and business continuity for our customers’ mission-critical workloads.
Many organizations are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy for their data warehousing needs, running workloads both on-premises and in the public cloud. We understand that as your business grows, your data warehousing requirements and preferences will evolve. With our new bring-your-own-license (BYOL) plans, you have the freedom to utilize your existing Db2, Db2 Warehouse, Cloud Pak for Data or IIAS entitlements for a Db2 Warehouse SaaS environment on AWS. The BYOL program enables you to seamlessly migrate your on-premises, appliance or self-managed cloud data warehouse deployment to our fully-managed SaaS version.
The BYOL plans are a game-changer for your company if you have made substantial investments in Db2. By maintaining active subscription and support for your Db2 licenses, you can leverage your investments to enjoy the benefits of a managed service at a significant discount. Our team of cloud experts will handle all aspects of the underlying infrastructure, including backups, updates and scaling, freeing you to focus entirely on data analytics and generating insights.
We understand that managing costs while optimizing performance is a constant concern for your business. To address this challenge, we are excited to introduce our Reserved Instance (RI) plans. With these plans, you can provision a Db2 Warehouse instance for a fixed term of 1 year or 3 years and receive a discount on your compute costs. The fixed term commitment provides you significant savings and reduces your overall expenses compared to our standard pay-as-you-go model.
Reserved Instances offer you peace of mind, knowing that you have a stable, predictable cost structure for the duration of your contract. With programs covering different term options available, you can choose the plan that aligns best with your data utilization forecasts and budget.
The BYOL and Reserved Instance discounts are in addition to other entitled discounts on for IBM SaaS products.
With these two new programs, you can unlock a new level of cloud database management. Here’s how:
Read more about the Next Generation Db2 Warehouse here.
Next Generation Db2 Warehouse SaaS will be available on IBM Cloud in the coming quarters.
