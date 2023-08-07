Announcing the availability of Bring-Your-Own-License and Reserved Instance plans for next generation Db2 Warehouse SaaS on AWS
7 August 2023
3 min read

We are thrilled to announce the availability of Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) and Reserved Instance (RI) plans for our customers globally. These plans are designed to provide great flexibility, cost-efficiency, and business continuity for our customers’ mission-critical workloads.

Enabling flexibility with bring-your-own-license (BYOL) plan

Many organizations are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy for their data warehousing needs, running workloads both on-premises and in the public cloud. We understand that as your business grows, your data warehousing requirements and preferences will evolve. With our new bring-your-own-license (BYOL) plans, you have the freedom to utilize your existing Db2, Db2 Warehouse, Cloud Pak for Data or IIAS entitlements for a Db2 Warehouse SaaS environment on AWS. The BYOL program enables you to seamlessly migrate your on-premises, appliance or self-managed cloud data warehouse deployment to our fully-managed SaaS version.

We are launching two BYOL plans for our customers

The BYOL plans are a game-changer for your company if you have made substantial investments in Db2. By maintaining active subscription and support for your Db2 licenses, you can leverage your investments to enjoy the benefits of a managed service at a significant discount. Our team of cloud experts will handle all aspects of the underlying infrastructure, including backups, updates and scaling, freeing you to focus entirely on data analytics and generating insights.

Empowering cost efficiency with Reserved Instance plans

We understand that managing costs while optimizing performance is a constant concern for your business. To address this challenge, we are excited to introduce our Reserved Instance (RI) plans. With these plans, you can provision a Db2 Warehouse instance for a fixed term of 1 year or 3 years and receive a discount on your compute costs. The fixed term commitment provides you significant savings and reduces your overall expenses compared to our standard pay-as-you-go model.

We are launching two Reserved Instance programs for our customers

Reserved Instances offer you peace of mind, knowing that you have a stable, predictable cost structure for the duration of your contract. With programs covering different term options available, you can choose the plan that aligns best with your data utilization forecasts and budget.

The BYOL and Reserved Instance discounts are in addition to other entitled discounts on for IBM SaaS products.

What you stand to gain

With these two new programs, you can unlock a new level of cloud database management. Here’s how:

  • Increased Flexibility: Whether you want to utilize your own licenses or commit to a long-term instance reservation, you now have more options to choose from, based on your specific needs and budget.
  • Cost Efficiency: BYOL allows you to maximize the value of your existing licenses, while the Reserved Instance plan offers substantial savings over time. Both options are structured to save you money without compromising on the quality of service.
  • Ease of Migration: As the underlying engine for your warehouse remains unchanged, migrating between on-premises and the cloud does not require a long, costly, and painful migration process. Our BYOL programs enable seamless migrations, both from a licensing and technical standpoint.
  • Leverage your Existing Investments: Using the BYOL program, you can leverage your existing licenses towards a SaaS environment, thus unlocking full use of your investments with IBM.
Why choose next generation Db2 Warehouse SaaS on AWS?
  1. Cut your analytics cost by 34x
    Next Generation Db2 Warehouse offers up to 34x cost reduction for data storage with cloud-native support for Db2 column-organized tables in cloud object storage.
  2. Achieve up to 4x Faster Query Performance
    Advanced caching technology coupled with data in Object Storage improves query performance up to 4x compared to the prior generation. Read more about the new performance improvements here.
  3. Securely share data across your ecosystem with open data formats
    Db2 Warehouse ensures data privacy, protection, and security with support for open data formats, enabling collaboration.
  4. Scale analytics and AI across the enterprise through integration with watsonx.data
    Integration with watsonx.data provides a singular view of analytics and AI estate, combining data in Db2 Warehouse and watsonx.data.

Read more about the Next Generation Db2 Warehouse here.

Next Generation Db2 Warehouse SaaS will be available on IBM Cloud in the coming quarters.

Start your free trial today

Start a Db2 Warehouse free trial and receive $1000 in free credits to test drive a Db2 Warehouse SaaS instance.

If you are new to IBM Cloud, you can sign up today and receive an additional $200 credit upon creating an IBM Cloud account.

For additional information on the BYOL or RI plans, you can reach out to your sales representative or visit the IBM Db2 Warehouse website.

 
Author
Aniruddha Joshi Senior Product Manager, Data & AI Software
Miran Badzak Program Director, Databases

Start a free trial with DB2 Warehouse