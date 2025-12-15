Artificial Intelligence IT automation

AI-native data intelligence: How the Data Intelligence Agent makes trusted data accessible to everyone

Published 15 December 2025
This foundation matters because automation only works when data, metadata and governance are connected across the entire environment. IBM Software is built to make your systems work together—not just side-by-side.

The future of data management

The future of data management is shifting from tool-driven workflows to intelligent automation. While modern data platforms are powerful, most employees—business analysts, product teams and frontline decision makers—lack the time or expertise to navigate them. They turn instead to data experts who manually locate assets, validate context and interpret lineage.

However, this model doesn’t scale and it’s slowing organizations down. According to recent findings, 57% of leaders in the US and UK believe their organization’s data literacy gap directly impedes decision-making. When employees struggle to find and trust data, AI initiatives stall, governance becomes reactive and productivity grinds to a halt.

To move forward, enterprises need a new approach—one that brings intelligence directly to users rather than asking them to master another complex tool.

From data management to data intelligence

The Data Intelligence Agent is part of IBM’s data management portfolio, which unifies, governs, enriches and optimizes enterprise data across clouds. It operationalizes IBM’s belief that trusted, AI-ready data is the prerequisite for reliable, explainable AI.

This AI companion is embedded natively within watsonx.data intelligence, simplifying how people discover, understand and govern data. Instead of navigating multiple tools or chasing data stewards, users simply ask questions in natural language. The Agent interprets intent, retrieves relevant assets and supplies critical context—definitions, lineage, quality and governance—so every user can make decisions with confidence.

For data consumers, this means self-service access without compromising trust. For governance and engineering teams, it means fewer repetitive queries and more focus on higher-value work. And for administrators, it offers complete control—allowing organizations to choose the underlying LLM, ensuring AI is configured and governed on their terms.

Built for hybrid, open and responsible enterprises

Unlike solutions tied to a single cloud or model provider, the Data Intelligence Agent is built on IBM Software’s hybrid, open and responsible architecture. It works across your multi-cloud environment, integrates with existing tools and applies governance automatically—so every insight it delivers is trustworthy, explainable and aligned with enterprise controls.

  • Hybrid: Works across any cloud or environment, meeting data where it lives.
  • Open: Integrates with any data source, model or application; no lock-in.
  • Responsible: Governance, lineage and policy enforcement are built-in, not bolted on.

This approach ensures that IBM’s automation strengthens compliance and trust instead of bypassing it—making IBM uniquely enterprise-ready compared to hyperscaler or point-solution alternatives.

Reducing friction, increasing context

Today’s data landscape is fractured. Even in well-designed architectures, employees switch between catalogs, dashboards and workflow systems. Each jump adds friction and risk. The Data Intelligence Agent removes this fragmentation.

Through a conversational interface, users can:

  • Search for data assets and products using natural language
  • Explore glossary terms and business definitions
  • Understand lineage instantly
  • Retrieve governance reports
  • Generate quality insights
  • Ask documentation questions without leaving their workflow
  • Trigger or automate core governance tasks such as rule creation or usage reporting

This isn’t just convenience—it’s transformation. By making trusted data instantly accessible, enterprises can increase utilization, reduce risk and accelerate insight.

Mapping automation to enterprise outcomes

The Agent’s impact aligns with the four outcomes IBM Software delivers across its platform:

  • Innovation: Faster, AI-ready insight through unified, trusted data
  • Resilience: Stronger governance and reduced compliance risk
  • Cost efficiency: Fewer tools, reduced redundancy and simplified operations
  • Scalability: Enterprise-wide adoption with control and confidence

By reducing manual effort and uniting data context across environments, the Agent drives both productivity and strategic advantage.

The intelligence layer for the enterprise

As AI becomes embedded in daily operations, agents will become the intelligence layer connecting people, data, and decisions. The Data Intelligence Agent sits atop IBM’s hybrid intelligence platform, linking metadata, governance, and automation across clouds. It becomes the universal front door to enterprise data—no matter where that data lives.

With each interaction, it learns, refines and strengthens trust—so data consumers spend less time searching and more time creating value.

The path forward

AI will only be as effective as the data foundation beneath it. The Data Intelligence Agent reflects IBM’s commitment to building trusted, transparent and explainable AI from the ground up.

Explore how watsonx.data intelligence and the Data Intelligence Agent can help your organization connect people, data and governance to accelerate responsible AI adoption.

Ray Beharry

Senior Product Marketing Manager - Data Intelligence

IBM