AI-native data intelligence: How the Data Intelligence Agent makes trusted data accessible to everyone

The future of data management is shifting from tool-driven workflows to intelligent automation. While modern data platforms are powerful, most employees—business analysts, product teams and frontline decision makers—lack the time or expertise to navigate them. They turn instead to data experts who manually locate assets, validate context and interpret lineage.

However, this model doesn’t scale and it’s slowing organizations down. According to recent findings, 57% of leaders in the US and UK believe their organization’s data literacy gap directly impedes decision-making. When employees struggle to find and trust data, AI initiatives stall, governance becomes reactive and productivity grinds to a halt.

To move forward, enterprises need a new approach—one that brings intelligence directly to users rather than asking them to master another complex tool.