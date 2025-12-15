AI-native data intelligence: How the Data Intelligence Agent makes trusted data accessible to everyone

The Data Intelligence Agent is part of IBM’s data management portfolio, which unifies, governs, enriches and optimizes enterprise data across clouds. It operationalizes IBM’s belief that trusted, AI-ready data is the prerequisite for reliable, explainable AI.
This AI companion is embedded natively within watsonx.data intelligence, simplifying how people discover, understand and govern data. Instead of navigating multiple tools or chasing data stewards, users simply ask questions in natural language. The Agent interprets intent, retrieves relevant assets and supplies critical context—definitions, lineage, quality and governance—so every user can make decisions with confidence.
For data consumers, this means self-service access without compromising trust. For governance and engineering teams, it means fewer repetitive queries and more focus on higher-value work. And for administrators, it offers complete control—allowing organizations to choose the underlying LLM, ensuring AI is configured and governed on their terms.