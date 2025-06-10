18 IBM Software products win TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards

10 June 2025

Chaitali Pramanik

Program Director, Client Reviews and Advocacy

IBM

IBM’s dedication to putting clients first continues to be the driving force behind its success, including but not limited to industry awards like these. Today, we are pleased to announce that 18 IBM software products have earned TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards across different categories.

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. Comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations enable buyers to make confident decisions.

“Earning a Top Rated Award means the vendor has excellent customer satisfaction and proven credibility. It’s based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment,” said Becky Susko, TrustRadius, Marketing Program Manager of Awards.

Representing an industry-wide recognition for B2B technology products, Top Rated Awards are only awarded to products that:

  • Gain 10+ new reviews in the past 12 months
  • Earn a trScore of 7.5 or higher from reviews
  • Capture .5% of the category traffic volume

18 IBM winners across different categories

  1. IBM API Connect: API Management
  2. IBM Apptio: Technology Business Management
  3. IBM Aspera on Cloud: Cloud Migration, Managed File Transfer (MFT)
  4. IBM Blueworks Live: Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Architecture Management
  5. IBM Cloudability: Cloud Migration, SaaS Management, Cloud Cost Management
  6. IBM Cognos Analytics:  Full-stack Business Intelligence, Data Preparation, Data Discovery and Visualization, Business Intelligence 
  7. IBM Db2: Relational Databases, Database-as-a-service (DBaaS), Data Warehouse, Cloud Data Warehouse
  8. IBM Guardium: Database Security, Security Analytics
  9. IBM Instana: Application Performance Management (APM), IT Infrastructure Monitoring, Observability, Kubernetes Monitoring
  10. IBM MaaS360: Mobile Device Management (MDM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)
  11. IBM Maximo Application Suite: Enterprise Asset Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS)
  12. IBM Planning Analytics: Workforce Analytics, Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting & Forecasting, Financial Planning and Analysis
  13. IBM SPSS Statistics: Predictive Analytics, Statistical Analytics
  14. IBM Storage FlashSystems: Enterprise Flash Array Storage
  15. IBM Targetprocess: Agile Development, Objectives and Key Results (OKR), Product Management
  16. IBM watsonx.ai: Enterprise Generative AI, Machine Learning, MLOps
  17. IBM watsonx.data: Data Lakehouse
  18. IBM watsonx Orchestrate: Intelligent Virtual Assistant, AI Chatbot

Meeting the needs of tomorrow and today

Positive feedback from customers and awards like these are evidence of IBM delivering solutions to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues — solutions that are delivered to clients around the world to meet the needs of tomorrow and today.

