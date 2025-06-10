18 IBM Software products win TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards

10 June 2025
IBM’s dedication to putting clients first continues to be the driving force behind its success, including but not limited to industry awards like these. Today, we are pleased to announce that 18 IBM software products have earned TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards across different categories.
TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. Comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations enable buyers to make confident decisions.
“Earning a Top Rated Award means the vendor has excellent customer satisfaction and proven credibility. It’s based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment,” said Becky Susko, TrustRadius, Marketing Program Manager of Awards.
Representing an industry-wide recognition for B2B technology products, Top Rated Awards are only awarded to products that:
Positive feedback from customers and awards like these are evidence of IBM delivering solutions to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues — solutions that are delivered to clients around the world to meet the needs of tomorrow and today.
Do you use our products?