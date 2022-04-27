Augmented data management: Data fabric versus data mesh

Gartner defines a data fabric as “a design concept that serves as an integrated layer of data and connecting processes. A data fabric utilizes continuous analytics over existing, discoverable and inferenced metadata to support the design, deployment and utilization of integrated and reusable datasets across all environments, including hybrid and multicloud platforms.” [1]

The data fabric architectural approach can simplify data access in an organization and facilitate self-service data consumption at scale. This approach breaks down data silos, allowing for new opportunities to shape data governance, data integration, single customer views and trustworthy AI implementations among other common industry use cases.



Since its uniquely metadata-driven, the abstraction layer of a data fabric makes it easier to model, integrate and query any data sources, build data pipelines, and integrate data in real-time. A data fabric also streamlines deriving insights from data through better data observability and data quality by automating manual tasks across data platforms using machine learning. This improves data engineering productivity and time-to-value for data consumers.