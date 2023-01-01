We take the following steps to comply with the due diligence obligations under the LkSG, in particular to identify, prevent, minimize or end human rights and environmental risks and legal violations.

1. Responsibilities

We have defined responsibilities in our risk management framework to ensure compliance with the due diligence obligations under the LkSG. As the highest management level, the respective management board of the aforementioned norm addressees of the LkSG is committed to the responsibility for the protection of human rights and environmental concerns of the LkSG and to the appropriate observance of due diligence obligations. In addition, the position of Human Rights Officer was created as a supervisory body for the implementation of the LkSG and the monitoring of risk management for compliance with the due diligence obligations under the LkSG for the aforementioned norm addressees. The Human Rights Officer reports to the management board at least once a year.

Several departments are involved in the operational implementation of human rights and environmental due diligence processes, such as Purchasing, Human Resources, Occupational Health and Safety, and Diversity and Inclusion.

2. Risk analysis

We carry out risk analyses at least once a year and on an ad hoc basis, both in our own business areas as with our direct suppliers.

Starting from an abstract analysis based on risk factors that considers the human rights and environmental risks of our own industry, the industries of our direct suppliers and the respective countries of operation or sourcing countries, the potential human rights and environmental risks are identified. The abstract risk analysis is carried out using an established software solution from a specialized provider of risk data; that software supports the analysis based on sources and other information about human rights and environmental risks.

When analyzing our direct suppliers, we initially take a broad view. If an abstract risk is identified, a more detailed review is carried out. Prioritization of risk is also carried out based on the following criteria, in particular: type and scope of business activity; the ability to exert influence; the typical and expected severity and probability of occurrence of a breach; and the contribution to causation. We also consider whether contractual relationships are permanent or non-recurring and whether services or products are purchased from the IBM Group (which are subject to high standards).

The risks identified in this way are divided into a risk scale that distinguishes between critical, strategic and moderate risk. Non-priority risks are deferred.



The results of the risk analyses in 2023 were communicated to the management of the aforementioned norm addressees and other relevant internal stakeholders, which provided guidance on the findings and future measures. The findings also form the basis for any necessary adjustments to our regulations or processes as well as trainings to meet our due diligence obligations.

The risk analysis of our direct suppliers did not reveal any indication of critical human rights or environmental risks. Based on the fields of activity of our direct suppliers, primarily services, and the countries of our direct suppliers, which have strict legal protections for human and environmental rights, our focus is in the areas of discrimination and occupational health and safety.

Regarding our indirect suppliers, there were no indications, complaints, or information at the time of the adoption of this declaration of principles that would prompt the performance of an event-driven risk analysis in accordance with the LkSG of our indirect suppliers.

3. Preventive measures

3.1 In our own business area

In accordance with the LkSG, we have taken the appropriate preventive measures in our own business area, including and among others:

Implementation of the IBM Principles on Human Rights

Compliance with our Business Conduct Guidelines and corporate guidelines as well as annual training of our employees in this regard

Regular training on protection against discrimination

Conducting surveys on occupational safety and psychological hazards in the workplace

Adaptation of our purchasing process and procurement to reduce or avoid significant risks

Implementation of LkSG-specific training in relevant areas of the company

Risk-based control measures to check compliance with the duty of care in our own business area

Cooperation with co-determination to identify risks

3.2 With our direct suppliers

We have been embedding human rights and environmental principles and expectations in our business relationships with our direct suppliers for many years. In particular, we take risk-based measures where appropriate:

Consideration of human rights and environmental expectations when selecting our direct suppliers

RBA Code of Conduct and social and environmental management system form the basis of our business relationships with our direct suppliers

Risk-dependent agreement of special risk-based contractual clauses, e.g. for conducting audits, further risk evaluation and support in the implementation of measures to eliminate or mitigate risks

Training on our expectations

3.3 With our indirect suppliers

If we obtain substantiated knowledge of a possible violation at an indirect supplier, we take the following measures, among others:

Conducting risk analysis

Concept development, implementation and monitoring to minimize and avoid the violated protected position

Establishment of appropriate preventive measures

4. Remedial measures

If we determine that a violation of human rights or environmentally protected legal positions under the LkSG has occurred or is imminent in our own business area, we immediately take measures in inland that are appropriate and lead to the prevention or termination of the violation. For own business area abroad, we immediately take measures that are appropriate and generally lead to the prevention or termination of the infringement.

Measures may include the implementation of training courses, the amendment or adaptation of guidelines or processes, steps under local labor law and the cross-functional development of concepts.

In the case of direct suppliers, appropriate measures are taken - in cooperation with them - that are suitable for preventing, ending or minimizing the infringement. This includes the development of measures or action plans to end or minimize infringements, temporary suspension or termination of business relationships.

In the case of indirect suppliers, in the absence of contractual relationships, we will endeavor, also with the participation of the direct supplier, to define measures or action plans with the parties involved in order to achieve mitigation of the infringement or a termination.

5. Complaints procedure

Although we continuously strive to uphold human rights and environmental standards, we acknowledge that violations may still occur. Therefore, we believe that implementing grievance mechanisms is crucial. These mechanisms serve as both a means of identifying potential risks and a way to uncover actual violations, allowing us to take prompt corrective and preventive actions.

Anyone can report human rights and environmental risks, as well as violations of human rights or environmental obligations resulting from our business activities in our own business area or one of our direct or indirect suppliers, via the IBM Global Procurement Ombudsman procedure. For more information on this procedure and its rules, please visit our website.



We ensure the widest possible accessibility of the complaints procedure by providing several communication channels:

E-mail: IBM.Ombudsman@ibm.com (Only the Ombudsman Complaints Office has access to this e-mail inbox)

Telephone: +36-20-823-5681

Postal address: IBM Hungary ISSC Kft , Szigony utca 26-32, 1083 Budapest, Hungary

Contact an employee of the complaints office, who are listed here.

The claimant will generally be contacted within 48 hours of submitting a concern (unless logged anonymously).

After receipt of a complaint and entry confirmation, the Ombudsman office will promptly investigate. Subject to the respective allegation and within a reasonable timeframe:



facts will be collected, discussed, and reviewed;

dedicated experts (always subject to confidentiality) will be involved;

interviews and observations will take place;

findings will be reviewed and discussed;

claimant will be informed about the completion of investigations;

subject to the outcome of the investigations reasonable measures will be taken.

The complain will always be approached with the intention to reasonably investigate the case and find a solution for all parties involved.

The persons entrusted with the Ombudsman Procedure will ensure the confidentiality of the claimant’s identity. In addition, IBM prohibits threats or acts of retaliation in any form in context with concerns made under the Ombudsman Procedure, including for reporting a concern based on reasonable grounds that lead the claimant to believe that the information on any violation reported was true at the time of reporting. This protection will not be limited to the claimant, but also to any facilitators, third persons such as colleagues or relatives and businesses that the claimant owns, works for or is otherwise connected with.

At all times, the Ombudsman office will ensure the confidentiality and protection of personal data relating to one’s concern.

Case documents are stored in the Ombudsman data repository for at least seven years.

6. Documentation and reporting

In addition to the information disclosed in the annual IBM Impact Report, which documents our ESG goals and performance can be found here, we comply locally with the documentation and reporting requirements under the LkSG. We also document the fulfillment of due diligence obligations internally on an ongoing basis and report annually on our human rights and environmental risk due diligence process as required by law.