Steve Gotlieb is Senior Manager for Data Engineering and Visualization at Autodesk, a multinational software corporation that provides software products across multiple industries. He manages the global data engineering and platform team across North America and Singapore. His team focuses on building reusable components that contribute to a robust and reliable data platform supporting data-driven solutions.

Under his leadership, Steve started championing data quality as a core platform component to support data mesh concepts that promote a bring-your-own-data approach and enable smooth data integration and utilization across the organization.

One significant challenge that repeatedly faced Steve’s team and other data engineering teams at Autodesk: they were often the last to know when data issues occurred. Steve’s team was forced to take a reactive approach to resolving issues, whether they were missing data, had late or stale data, or incorrect data with null values.

By the time the team was aware of a data issue, it might have existed for a month or more, costing the company valuable time and resources.

"We previously had a custom-built data quality management (DQM) system, but it was a passive and inextensible solution," says Steve. "The DQM system relied on running queries to monitor run counts, but it didn't proactively detect data quality issues. Notifications about data problems were inconsistent and delayed, often arriving via emails or Slack messages without clear ownership."