Steve Gotlieb is Senior Manager for Data Engineering and Visualization at Autodesk, a multinational software corporation that provides software products across multiple industries. He manages the global data engineering and platform team across North America and Singapore. His team focuses on building reusable components that contribute to a robust and reliable data platform supporting data-driven solutions.
Under his leadership, Steve started championing data quality as a core platform component to support data mesh concepts that promote a bring-your-own-data approach and enable smooth data integration and utilization across the organization.
One significant challenge that repeatedly faced Steve’s team and other data engineering teams at Autodesk: they were often the last to know when data issues occurred. Steve’s team was forced to take a reactive approach to resolving issues, whether they were missing data, had late or stale data, or incorrect data with null values.
By the time the team was aware of a data issue, it might have existed for a month or more, costing the company valuable time and resources.
"We previously had a custom-built data quality management (DQM) system, but it was a passive and inextensible solution," says Steve. "The DQM system relied on running queries to monitor run counts, but it didn't proactively detect data quality issues. Notifications about data problems were inconsistent and delayed, often arriving via emails or Slack messages without clear ownership."
Steve and his team began evaluating data observability solutions, recognizing the need for a more proactive approach. They explored various options, including Monte Carlo Data and Datafold, but IBM® Databand® observability software stood out. Autodesk’s culture of innovation led it to arrange an innovation sprint, bringing together cross-functional teams to explore and showcase potential solutions. Preeti Taneja, Principal Data Engineer at Autodesk, played a pivotal role in this evaluation. Her team had just one week to demonstrate how Databand could transform its data quality processes.
They evaluated whether Databand could detect changes in source systems and provide real-time alerts in the event of workflow failures. The outcome was impressive. The seamless integration of Databand with Autodesk’s modern data stack, for example, Apache Airflow, dbt, Spark and Snowflake, and capability to deliver instant alerts left a strong impression.
“Databand’s ease of integration with our modern data stack allowed us to see value immediately,” says Preeti. “When we started getting instantaneous alerts, it was a true wow moment of Databand’s proactive data quality capabilities.”
Following an internal assessment, Databand emerged as the clear winner, leading the team to move forward with its implementation.
Steve’s team uses Databand daily to monitor data incidents across various use cases, including:
The implementation of Databand brought immediate and significant improvements to Autodesk’s data quality management:
Autodesk has seen tangible results in improving data quality and operational efficiency. The transparent tracking of feature requests has further solidified the partnership, enabling continuous improvements and innovations.
