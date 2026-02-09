Lettere di annuncio del Base Support di IBM

Uno sfondo blu scuro e nero con un disegno geometrico.

Versioni/release del software con imminente completamento del Base Support. Utilizza i benefici di S&S per eseguire l'upgrade.

  • .
 

Informazioni generali

Consulta le seguenti sezioni per sapere quali versioni o release del tuo software IBM passeranno all'Extended Support o al Sustained Support nella seconda metà del 2025 e nella prima metà del 2026.

Se vedi date di transizione al supporto Extended/Sustained o di fine del supporto per il tuo software, agisci.
  • Copia il numero della lettera di annuncio.
  • Vai agli annunci IBM.   Incolla il numero della lettera di annuncio nel campo di ricerca per visualizzare l'annuncio.
  • Leggi l'annuncio per scoprire i prodotti sostitutivi o le opzioni di migrazione.
  • Utilizza il tuo IBM Software Subscription and Support per eseguire l'upgrade a una versione supportata, se disponibile. [scopri come eseguire l'upgrade]

Come promemoria: le date di fine del supporto sono soggette a modifiche, visita il sito IBM Software Support Lifecycle per controllarle.

2° semestre 2025

A - D

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

Application Gateway

23.10.0

5900-B5J

24/10/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-2013

 

Business Automation Workflow

21.0.x

5737-H41

25/06/2021

17/12/2025

AD24-0768

Advanced Support

Cloud Pak for Data

4.X.X

5737-H76

23/06/2021

31/07/2025

AD24-0691

 

Cloud Pak for Integration

2023.2.1

5737-I89

16/06/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-0750

 

Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management

2.x.x

5737-K99

07/08/2020

31/12/2025

AD22-0922

 

Cloud Pak for Security

1.10.x

5737-L74

21/06/2022

30/09/2025

AD25-1027

 

Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps

3.x.x

5737-M96

30/04/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-0729

 

Cloud Pak System Software

2.3.2

5725-Q52

27/03/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2021

 

Cloud Pak System Software

2.3.3

5725-Q52

09/10/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2021

 

Cloud Pak System Software Suite

2.3.2

5737-B07

27/03/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2021

 

Cloud Pak System Software Suite

2.3.3

5737-B07

09/10/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2021

 

Control Desk

7.6.1

5725-E24

04/12/2018

30/09/2025

923-0634

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Db2 Base Edition

11.5.x

5737-N20

30/06/2020

30/09/2025

921-090

 

Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data

11.5.x

5900-ACD

28/07/2020

30/09/2025

921-090

 

DFSORT Version 1

1.14.x

5740-SM1

25/09/1998

31/10/2025

AD24-0678

 

E - M

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

Engineering Integration Hub

7.0.2

5725-I05

28/03/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Lifecycle Management Base

7.0.2

5725-F21

11/12/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite

7.0.2

5737-N84

05/02/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Engineering Insights

7.0.2

5725-H85

11/12/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing

7.0.2

5724-X79

11/12/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next

7.0.2

5724-W87

11/12/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody

9.0.2

5724-X70

23/03/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Test Management

7.0.2

5724-V10

11/12/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Engineering Workflow Management

7.0.2

5724-V04

11/12/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0598

Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Event Automation

1.0.X

5900-AXM

29/06/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-0750

 

Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments

3.2.x

5737-M74

26/06/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0558

 

HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition su Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server

8.5.x

5725-C04

15/06/2012

30/09/2025

AD23-0720

 

InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server

11.3.3

5724-U70

04/10/2015

30/09/2025

AD24-2090

Extended Support

InfoSphere Data Replication

11.3.3

5725-E30

04/10/2015

30/09/2025

AD24-2090

Extended Support

InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases

1.2.x

5655-P03

25/02/2011

30/09/2025

223-0428

 

Integration Designer

21.0.x

5725-C97

25/06/2021

17/12/2025

AD24-0768

Advanced Support

Knowledge Accelerators

1.0.x

5737-N08

13/08/2020

30/09/2025

222-367

 

MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data

4.5.x

5900-AQ9

29/06/2022

31/07/2025

AD24-0691

 

Maximo Anywhere

7.6.4

5725-M39

28/02/2020

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo Asset Configuration Manager

7.6.7

5724-U28

08/10/2018

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo Asset Management

7.6.1.x

5724-U18

27/07/2018

30/09/2025

922-024

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo Calibration

7.6.1

5724-U33

21/07/2020

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo Civil Infastructure

7.6.x

5737-M60

13/03/2020

30/09/2025

923-017

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo Enterprise Adapter

7.6.1.x

5724-T00

24/07/2018

30/09/2025

923-017

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Aviation

7.6.7-7.6.8

5725-U87

08/10/2018

30/09/2025

923-017

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Life Sciences

7.6.1.x

5724-U23

24/07/2020

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Nuclear Power

7.6.1

5724-U19

17/11/2017

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Nuclear Power

7.6.2

5724-U19

17/11/2017

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Oil and Gas

7.6.1.x

5724-U20

18/10/2016

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Oil and Gas

7.6.2.x

5724-U20

17/11/2020

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Transportation

7.6.2.x

5724-U21

12/08/2015

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo for Utilities

7.6.1.x

5724-U22

21/07/2020

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

Maximo Spatial Asset Management

7.6.1

5724-U36

24/07/2020

30/09/2025

922-024

Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

MobileFirst Platform Foundation

8.0.x

5725-I43

17/06/2016

30/09/2025

922-058

 

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM

6.0.x

5737-H42

03/10/2023

31/07/2025

AD25-0054

 

MQ

9.2.x

5724-H72

23/07/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0475

Advanced Support / Extended Support

MQ Appliance M2002

9.3.x

5737-H47

23/09/2022

30/09/2025

AD24-0750

 

MQ Appliance M2003

9.3.x

5900-ALJ

02/08/2022

30/09/2025

AD24-0750

 

N - R

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

Ora Factory Sourceworks

5.7.x

5725-Q79

23/08/2016

31/12/2025

AD22-0520

 

Ora Factory Sourceworks

5.8.x

5725-Q79

16/12/2016

31/12/2025

AD22-0520

 

Planning Analytics Advanced

2.0.9

5737-C24

16/12/2019

31/10/2025

AD24-0080

 

Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

2.0.x

5900-AC5

28/07/2020

31/10/2025

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

4.X.X

5900-AC5

23/06/2021

31/07/2025

AD24-0691

 

Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

3.5.x

5900-AC5

20/11/2020

31/10/2025

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Planning Analytics Express

2.0.9

5724-Y13

16/12/2019

31/10/2025

AD25-0080

 

Planning Analytics Local

2.0.9

5737-B03

16/12/2019

31/10/2025

AD25-0080

 

Planning Analytics Modernization

2.0.x

5900-AC6

28/07/2020

31/10/2025

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Planning Analytics Modernization

4.X.X

5900-AC6

23/06/2021

31/10/2025

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

QRadar 1901 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-D35

25/04/2017

31/12/2025

 

 

QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-C41

20/01/2017

30/09/2025

920-045

 

QRadar Network Insights

7.x.x

5737-B26

09/12/2016

31/12/2025

 

 

QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910

7.x.x

5737-F05

03/12/2019

30/09/2025

920-045

 

QRadar Network Packet Capture

7.x.x

5737-B28

21/10/2016

31/12/2025

 

 

QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-C42

03/10/2017

31/12/2025

 

 

QRadar XX29 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-C39

20/01/2017

31/12/2025

 

 

QRadar xx48 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-B27

21/10/2016

31/12/2025

 

 

Rational DOORS

9.6.x

5724-X82

02/06/2014

30/09/2025

923-0634

Support and Subscription (S&S)

Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere

19.x.x

5737-E81

22/01/2020

30/09/2025

923-024

 

S - Z

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

Safer Payments

6.4.x

5725-Z82

11/02/2022

30/09/2025

AD24-2075

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Security Access Manager Appliance

9.0.2

5737-F02

12/08/2017

30/09/2025

922-109

 

Security Directory Suite

8.0.x

5725-Y17

11/01/2016

30/09/2025

923-017

 

Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS

12.0.x

5737-H30

26/09/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-2199

 

Security QRadar Suite Software

1.10.x

5900-AQF

24/10/2023

30/09/2025

AD25-1026

 

Security Verify Access Appliance

10.0.x

5737-F02

12/06/2020

30/09/2025

922-109

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

11.4.3

5900-B7X

19/03/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

12.0.0

5900-B7X

25/06/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

12.0.1

5900-B7X

25/07/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

12.0.2

5900-B7X

22/11/2024

22/11/2025

AD24-2219

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.6.4

5900-B7W

02/02/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.6.25

5900-B7W

18/03/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.1

5900-B7W

05/07/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.6.26

5900-B7W

16/04/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.2

5900-B7W

11/06/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.16

5900-B7W

25/07/2024

11/12/2025

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.31

5900-B7W

22/10/2024

22/10/2025

AD24-2120

 

Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS

11

5655-DGJ

19/11/2021

30/11/2025

AD24-0640

 

Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition

5.1.x

5737-F35

06/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription (S&S)

Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition

5.1.x

5737-I39

06/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription (S&S)

Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

5.1.x

5737-F34

06/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription (S&S)

Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

5.1.0 - 5.1.7

5737-F34

06/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support

Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition

5.1.x

5737-J34

06/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription (S&S)

Spectrum Scale Standard Edition

5.1.x

5737-F33

06/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription (S&S)

SPSS Amos

26.0.0

5725-A60

09/04/2019

30/09/2025

AD24-2099

Extended Support

SPSS Statistics

26.0.x

5725-A54

09/04/2019

30/09/2025

AD24-2099

Extended Support

SPSS Statistics Server

26.0.x

5725-A56

09/04/2019

30/09/2025

AD24-2099

Extended Support

Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows

6.2.X

5725-C99

10/09/2021

31/12/2025

AD24-2334

Extended Support

Sterling Connect:Direct for UNIX

6.2.X

5725-C99

10/09/2021

31/12/2025

AD24-2334

Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

10.1.X

5724-T79

13/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

10.2.0

5724-T79

24/09/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

10.1.X

5724-T77

13/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

10.2.0

5724-T77

09/11/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

10.1.X

5724-Q68

13/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

10.2.0

5724-Q68

09/11/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

10.1.X

5724-T78

13/11/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

10.2.0

5724-T78

09/11/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-2279

Sustained Support / Extended Support

Storage Ceph Premium Edition

6.1.0

5900-AVA

18/08/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-0803

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Storage Ceph Pro Edition

6.1.0

5900-AXK

18/08/2023

30/09/2025

AD24-0803

Advanced Support / Extended Support

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.1.x

5725-F26

03/06/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

 

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.2.x

5725-F26

26/08/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.3.X

5725-F26

28/10/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.4.X

5725-F26

10/03/2023

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

TRIRIGA Application Suite

11.1.x

5900-AHQ

03/06/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

TRIRIGA Application Suite

11.2.X

5900-AHQ

26/08/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

TRIRIGA Application Suite

11.3.X

5900-AHQ

28/10/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.1.x

5725-F45

03/06/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.2.x

5725-F45

26/08/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.3.X

5725-F45

28/10/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.4.X

5725-F45

10/03/2023

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

11.1.x

5725-F25

03/06/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

11.2.x

5725-F25

26/08/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

11.3.X

5725-F25

28/10/2022

31/10/2025

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

UrbanCode Deploy

7.2.x

5725-M54

25/06/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-2011

Extended Support

Watson AIOps

2.1.x

5737-M96

19/03/2021

30/09/2025

AD24-0729

 

Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data

2.0.x

5737-M96

20/09/2020

30/09/2025

AD24-0729

 

WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack

8.0.x

5725-A27

16/12/2011

30/09/2025

AD23-0720

 

Workload Automation

9.5.x

5725-G80

15/03/2019

30/09/2025

AD24-2054

Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

Workload Scheduler

9.5.x

5698-WSH

15/03/2019

30/09/2025

AD24-2054

Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)

1° semestre 2026

A - D

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

App Connect Professional on Cloud

SAAS

5737-B81

30/09/2016

31/03/2026

AD24-2176

 

Aspera Streaming

3.9.x

5737-F68

28/06/2019

30/04/2026

923-0611

 

Aspera Streaming for Video

3.8.x

5737-F68

11/10/2017

30/04/2026

923-0611

 

Automation Decision Services

23.0.x

5900-AUD

23/06/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0768

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Business Automation Insights

23.0.x

5900-B75

15/12/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0782

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Business Automation Manager Open Editions

8.x

5900-AR4

22/07/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0312

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Business Automation Workflow

23.0.x

5737-H41

23/06/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0768

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus

23.0.x

5737-E82

23/06/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0768

Advanced Support / Extended Support

CICS TX Standard

11.1.0

5900-ALU

25/02/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0467

 

Cloud Pak for Business Automation

23.0.x

5737-I23

23/06/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0768

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Cloud Pak for Integration

2023.4.1

5737-I89

13/12/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0750

Advanced Support

Cognos Analytics

11.2.x

5724-W12

18/05/2021

30/04/2026

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Cartuccia Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data

11.2.X

5900-ABL

29/06/2022

30/04/2026

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Cognos Analytics Modernization

11.2.X

5900-ABM

30/11/2022

30/04/2026

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Cognos Controller

11.0.X

5724-W24

17/03/2023

30/04/2026

AD25-0993

Extended Support

Cognos Integration Server

10.2.3

5725-L44

24/10/2017

30/04/2026

AD24-0539

 

Cognos PowerPlay

11.0.x

5724-W68

29/08/2017

30/04/2026

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Cognos PowerPlay

11.2.X

5724-W68

16/12/2022

30/04/2026

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

DFSORT/VSE Version 3

3.4.0

5746-SM3

29/05/1998

28/02/2026

AD25-071

 

E - M

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

Guardium Data Protection

11.5.x

5725-I12

16/09/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Informix Advanced Developer Edition

12.10.0

5725-D14

09/12/2014

30/04/2026

AD25-1047

Extended Support

Informix Client Software Development Kit

4.10.x

5724-C23

26/03/2013

30/04/2026

AD25-1047

Extended Support

Informix Enterprise Edition

12.10.x

5725-A39

26/03/2013

30/04/2026

AD25-1047

Extended Support

Informix Express Edition

12.10.0

5724-Z04

26/03/2013

30/04/2026

AD25-1047

Extended Support

Informix Workgroup Edition

12.10.0

5725-A40

26/03/2013

30/04/2026

AD25-1047

Extended Support

Integration Designer

23.0.x

5725-C97

23/06/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0768

Advanced Support / Extended Support

N - R

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js

20.0.x

5655-NOS

17/11/2023

30/04/2026

AD25-0071

 

Open Enterprise SDK for Python

3.12.x

5655-PT

17/11/2023

30/04/2026

AD25-0071

 

OpenPages for Cloud Pak for Data

8.3.x

5737-N71

29/06/2022

30/04/2026

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

OpenPages Modernization for Cloud Pak for Data

8.3.x

5737-N70

29/06/2022

30/04/2026

AD25-0133

Advanced Support / Extended Support

PowerVC for Private Cloud

2.1.x

5765-VC2

02/12/2022

30/04/2026

923-0500

 

QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery

7.5.x

5737-C15

11/01/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

QRadar Log Manager High Availability

7.5.x

5737-C14

11/01/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

QRadar Network Packet Capture Software

7.5.x

5737-B29

11/01/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

S - Z

Prodotto

VRM

PID

GA

Transizione al supporto Extended /
Sustained o alla fine del supporto

Annuncio

Lettera n.

Servizio idoneo

Safer Payments

6.5.x

5725-Z82

27/01/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-2189

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Security Guardium Appliances

11.5.x

5737-M13

16/09/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

 

Security Guardium Appliances

11.5.x

5900-AX7

09/06/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

 

Security Guardium for Files

11.5.x

5725-V56

16/09/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

4.1.x

5724-T60

08/12/2020

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

4.1.x

5641-GKL

08/12/2020

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

4.1.x

5641-GKM

08/12/2020

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Security Guardium Package SW

1.10.x

5900-AQE

21/06/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-2199

Advanced Support / Extended Support

Security QRadar Incident Forensics

7.5.0

5725-Q41

11/01/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

Security QRadar Incident Forensics

7.5.x

5725-Q42

11/01/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

Security QRadar Log Manager

7.5.x

5737-C13

11/01/2022

30/04/2026

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

Security Verify Access

10.0.x

5725-V90

12/06/2020

30/04/2026

AD25-0814

 

SevOne Network Performance Management

6.8

5900-AN1

29/02/2024

28/02/2026

AD24-0684

Advanced Support / Extended Support

SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM

8.5.x

5900-AON

24/10/2024

08/01/2026

AD24-2294

 

Sterling B2B Integrator

6.1.X

5725-D06

18/09/2020

30/04/2026

AD25-0879

Extended Support

Sterling File Gateway

6.1.X

5725-D07

18/09/2020

30/04/2026

AD25-0879

Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender

10.1.x

5724-Q23

13/11/2020

30/04/2026

AD25-0880

Extended Support

Tivoli Storage Management

6.1.x

5608-E08

14/12/2007

30/04/2026

AD25-0824

 

XL C/C++ per AIX

16.1.x

5765-J12

14/12/2018

30/04/2026

AD24-0719

 

XL Fortran for AIX

16.1.x

5725-C74

14/12/2018

30/04/2026

AD24-0719

 

XL Fortran for AIX

16.1.x

5765-J14

14/12/2018

30/04/2026

AD24-0719

 

Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

2023.1.1

5900-A8N

04/04/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0496

 

Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

2023.2.1

5900-A8N

16/06/2023

30/04/2026

AD24-0496

 