Consulta le seguenti sezioni per sapere quali versioni o release del tuo software IBM passeranno all'Extended Support o al Sustained Support nella seconda metà del 2025 e nella prima metà del 2026.
Come promemoria: le date di fine del supporto sono soggette a modifiche, visita il sito IBM Software Support Lifecycle per controllarle.
Prodotto
VRM
PID
GA
Transizione al supporto Extended /
Annuncio
Lettera n.
Servizio idoneo
Application Gateway
23.10.0
5900-B5J
24/10/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-2013
Business Automation Workflow
21.0.x
5737-H41
25/06/2021
17/12/2025
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Cloud Pak for Data
4.X.X
5737-H76
23/06/2021
31/07/2025
AD24-0691
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.2.1
5737-I89
16/06/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-0750
Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management
2.x.x
5737-K99
07/08/2020
31/12/2025
AD22-0922
Cloud Pak for Security
1.10.x
5737-L74
21/06/2022
30/09/2025
AD25-1027
Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps
3.x.x
5737-M96
30/04/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-0729
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.2
5725-Q52
27/03/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.3
5725-Q52
09/10/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.2
5737-B07
27/03/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.3
5737-B07
09/10/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2021
Control Desk
7.6.1
5725-E24
04/12/2018
30/09/2025
923-0634
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Db2 Base Edition
11.5.x
5737-N20
30/06/2020
30/09/2025
921-090
Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data
11.5.x
5900-ACD
28/07/2020
30/09/2025
921-090
DFSORT Version 1
1.14.x
5740-SM1
25/09/1998
31/10/2025
AD24-0678
Engineering Integration Hub
7.0.2
5725-I05
28/03/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Management Base
7.0.2
5725-F21
11/12/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
7.0.2
5737-N84
05/02/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Engineering Insights
7.0.2
5725-H85
11/12/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing
7.0.2
5724-X79
11/12/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next
7.0.2
5724-W87
11/12/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody
9.0.2
5724-X70
23/03/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Test Management
7.0.2
5724-V10
11/12/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Workflow Management
7.0.2
5724-V04
11/12/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Event Automation
1.0.X
5900-AXM
29/06/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-0750
Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments
3.2.x
5737-M74
26/06/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0558
HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition su Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server
8.5.x
5725-C04
15/06/2012
30/09/2025
AD23-0720
InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server
11.3.3
5724-U70
04/10/2015
30/09/2025
AD24-2090
|Extended Support
InfoSphere Data Replication
11.3.3
5725-E30
04/10/2015
30/09/2025
AD24-2090
|Extended Support
InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases
1.2.x
5655-P03
25/02/2011
30/09/2025
223-0428
Integration Designer
21.0.x
5725-C97
25/06/2021
17/12/2025
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Knowledge Accelerators
1.0.x
5737-N08
13/08/2020
30/09/2025
222-367
MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data
4.5.x
5900-AQ9
29/06/2022
31/07/2025
AD24-0691
Maximo Anywhere
7.6.4
5725-M39
28/02/2020
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Asset Configuration Manager
7.6.7
5724-U28
08/10/2018
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Asset Management
7.6.1.x
5724-U18
27/07/2018
30/09/2025
922-024
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Calibration
7.6.1
5724-U33
21/07/2020
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Civil Infastructure
7.6.x
5737-M60
13/03/2020
30/09/2025
923-017
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Enterprise Adapter
7.6.1.x
5724-T00
24/07/2018
30/09/2025
923-017
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Aviation
7.6.7-7.6.8
5725-U87
08/10/2018
30/09/2025
923-017
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Life Sciences
7.6.1.x
5724-U23
24/07/2020
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.1
5724-U19
17/11/2017
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.2
5724-U19
17/11/2017
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.1.x
5724-U20
18/10/2016
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.2.x
5724-U20
17/11/2020
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Transportation
7.6.2.x
5724-U21
12/08/2015
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Utilities
7.6.1.x
5724-U22
21/07/2020
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Spatial Asset Management
7.6.1
5724-U36
24/07/2020
30/09/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
MobileFirst Platform Foundation
8.0.x
5725-I43
17/06/2016
30/09/2025
922-058
MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM
6.0.x
5737-H42
03/10/2023
31/07/2025
AD25-0054
MQ
9.2.x
5724-H72
23/07/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0475
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
MQ Appliance M2002
9.3.x
5737-H47
23/09/2022
30/09/2025
AD24-0750
MQ Appliance M2003
9.3.x
5900-ALJ
02/08/2022
30/09/2025
AD24-0750
Ora Factory Sourceworks
5.7.x
5725-Q79
23/08/2016
31/12/2025
AD22-0520
Ora Factory Sourceworks
5.8.x
5725-Q79
16/12/2016
31/12/2025
AD22-0520
Planning Analytics Advanced
2.0.9
5737-C24
16/12/2019
31/10/2025
AD24-0080
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
2.0.x
5900-AC5
28/07/2020
31/10/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
4.X.X
5900-AC5
23/06/2021
31/07/2025
AD24-0691
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
3.5.x
5900-AC5
20/11/2020
31/10/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analytics Express
2.0.9
5724-Y13
16/12/2019
31/10/2025
AD25-0080
Planning Analytics Local
2.0.9
5737-B03
16/12/2019
31/10/2025
AD25-0080
Planning Analytics Modernization
2.0.x
5900-AC6
28/07/2020
31/10/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analytics Modernization
4.X.X
5900-AC6
23/06/2021
31/10/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
QRadar 1901 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-D35
25/04/2017
31/12/2025
QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C41
20/01/2017
30/09/2025
920-045
QRadar Network Insights
7.x.x
5737-B26
09/12/2016
31/12/2025
QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910
7.x.x
5737-F05
03/12/2019
30/09/2025
920-045
QRadar Network Packet Capture
7.x.x
5737-B28
21/10/2016
31/12/2025
QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C42
03/10/2017
31/12/2025
QRadar XX29 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C39
20/01/2017
31/12/2025
QRadar xx48 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-B27
21/10/2016
31/12/2025
Rational DOORS
9.6.x
5724-X82
02/06/2014
30/09/2025
923-0634
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere
19.x.x
5737-E81
22/01/2020
30/09/2025
923-024
Safer Payments
6.4.x
5725-Z82
11/02/2022
30/09/2025
AD24-2075
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Access Manager Appliance
9.0.2
5737-F02
12/08/2017
30/09/2025
922-109
Security Directory Suite
8.0.x
5725-Y17
11/01/2016
30/09/2025
923-017
Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS
12.0.x
5737-H30
26/09/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-2199
Security QRadar Suite Software
1.10.x
5900-AQF
24/10/2023
30/09/2025
AD25-1026
Security Verify Access Appliance
10.0.x
5737-F02
12/06/2020
30/09/2025
922-109
Security Verify Privilege Manager
11.4.3
5900-B7X
19/03/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.0
5900-B7X
25/06/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.1
5900-B7X
25/07/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.2
5900-B7X
22/11/2024
22/11/2025
AD24-2219
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.4
5900-B7W
02/02/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.25
5900-B7W
18/03/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.1
5900-B7W
05/07/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.26
5900-B7W
16/04/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.2
5900-B7W
11/06/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.16
5900-B7W
25/07/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.31
5900-B7W
22/10/2024
22/10/2025
AD24-2120
Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS
11
5655-DGJ
19/11/2021
30/11/2025
AD24-0640
Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition
5.1.x
5737-F35
06/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition
5.1.x
5737-I39
06/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.x
5737-F34
06/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.0 - 5.1.7
5737-F34
06/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support
Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition
5.1.x
5737-J34
06/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Standard Edition
5.1.x
5737-F33
06/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
SPSS Amos
26.0.0
5725-A60
09/04/2019
30/09/2025
AD24-2099
|Extended Support
SPSS Statistics
26.0.x
5725-A54
09/04/2019
30/09/2025
AD24-2099
|Extended Support
SPSS Statistics Server
26.0.x
5725-A56
09/04/2019
30/09/2025
AD24-2099
|Extended Support
Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows
6.2.X
5725-C99
10/09/2021
31/12/2025
AD24-2334
|Extended Support
Sterling Connect:Direct for UNIX
6.2.X
5725-C99
10/09/2021
31/12/2025
AD24-2334
|Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.1.X
5724-T79
13/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.2.0
5724-T79
24/09/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.1.X
5724-T77
13/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.2.0
5724-T77
09/11/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.1.X
5724-Q68
13/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.2.0
5724-Q68
09/11/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.1.X
5724-T78
13/11/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.2.0
5724-T78
09/11/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Storage Ceph Premium Edition
6.1.0
5900-AVA
18/08/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Storage Ceph Pro Edition
6.1.0
5900-AXK
18/08/2023
30/09/2025
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.1.x
5725-F26
03/06/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.2.x
5725-F26
26/08/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.3.X
5725-F26
28/10/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.4.X
5725-F26
10/03/2023
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.1.x
5900-AHQ
03/06/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.2.X
5900-AHQ
26/08/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.3.X
5900-AHQ
28/10/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.1.x
5725-F45
03/06/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.2.x
5725-F45
26/08/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.3.X
5725-F45
28/10/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.4.X
5725-F45
10/03/2023
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.1.x
5725-F25
03/06/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.2.x
5725-F25
26/08/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.3.X
5725-F25
28/10/2022
31/10/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
UrbanCode Deploy
7.2.x
5725-M54
25/06/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-2011
|Extended Support
Watson AIOps
2.1.x
5737-M96
19/03/2021
30/09/2025
AD24-0729
Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data
2.0.x
5737-M96
20/09/2020
30/09/2025
AD24-0729
WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack
8.0.x
5725-A27
16/12/2011
30/09/2025
AD23-0720
Workload Automation
9.5.x
5725-G80
15/03/2019
30/09/2025
AD24-2054
|Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
Workload Scheduler
9.5.x
5698-WSH
15/03/2019
30/09/2025
AD24-2054
|Extended Support (nessun Critical Defect Support)
App Connect Professional on Cloud
SAAS
5737-B81
30/09/2016
31/03/2026
AD24-2176
Aspera Streaming
3.9.x
5737-F68
28/06/2019
30/04/2026
923-0611
Aspera Streaming for Video
3.8.x
5737-F68
11/10/2017
30/04/2026
923-0611
Automation Decision Services
23.0.x
5900-AUD
23/06/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Insights
23.0.x
5900-B75
15/12/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0782
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Manager Open Editions
8.x
5900-AR4
22/07/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0312
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow
23.0.x
5737-H41
23/06/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus
23.0.x
5737-E82
23/06/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
CICS TX Standard
11.1.0
5900-ALU
25/02/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0467
Cloud Pak for Business Automation
23.0.x
5737-I23
23/06/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.4.1
5737-I89
13/12/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0750
|Advanced Support
Cognos Analytics
11.2.x
5724-W12
18/05/2021
30/04/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cartuccia Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data
11.2.X
5900-ABL
29/06/2022
30/04/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos Analytics Modernization
11.2.X
5900-ABM
30/11/2022
30/04/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos Controller
11.0.X
5724-W24
17/03/2023
30/04/2026
AD25-0993
|Extended Support
Cognos Integration Server
10.2.3
5725-L44
24/10/2017
30/04/2026
AD24-0539
Cognos PowerPlay
11.0.x
5724-W68
29/08/2017
30/04/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos PowerPlay
11.2.X
5724-W68
16/12/2022
30/04/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
DFSORT/VSE Version 3
3.4.0
5746-SM3
29/05/1998
28/02/2026
AD25-071
Guardium Data Protection
11.5.x
5725-I12
16/09/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Informix Advanced Developer Edition
12.10.0
5725-D14
09/12/2014
30/04/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Client Software Development Kit
4.10.x
5724-C23
26/03/2013
30/04/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Enterprise Edition
12.10.x
5725-A39
26/03/2013
30/04/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Express Edition
12.10.0
5724-Z04
26/03/2013
30/04/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Workgroup Edition
12.10.0
5725-A40
26/03/2013
30/04/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Integration Designer
23.0.x
5725-C97
23/06/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js
20.0.x
5655-NOS
17/11/2023
30/04/2026
AD25-0071
Open Enterprise SDK for Python
3.12.x
5655-PT
17/11/2023
30/04/2026
AD25-0071
OpenPages for Cloud Pak for Data
8.3.x
5737-N71
29/06/2022
30/04/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
OpenPages Modernization for Cloud Pak for Data
8.3.x
5737-N70
29/06/2022
30/04/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
PowerVC for Private Cloud
2.1.x
5765-VC2
02/12/2022
30/04/2026
923-0500
QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery
7.5.x
5737-C15
11/01/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Log Manager High Availability
7.5.x
5737-C14
11/01/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Network Packet Capture Software
7.5.x
5737-B29
11/01/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Safer Payments
6.5.x
5725-Z82
27/01/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-2189
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5737-M13
16/09/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5900-AX7
09/06/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
Security Guardium for Files
11.5.x
5725-V56
16/09/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5724-T60
08/12/2020
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKL
08/12/2020
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKM
08/12/2020
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Package SW
1.10.x
5900-AQE
21/06/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.0
5725-Q41
11/01/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.x
5725-Q42
11/01/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Log Manager
7.5.x
5737-C13
11/01/2022
30/04/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security Verify Access
10.0.x
5725-V90
12/06/2020
30/04/2026
AD25-0814
SevOne Network Performance Management
6.8
5900-AN1
29/02/2024
28/02/2026
AD24-0684
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM
8.5.x
5900-AON
24/10/2024
08/01/2026
AD24-2294
Sterling B2B Integrator
6.1.X
5725-D06
18/09/2020
30/04/2026
AD25-0879
|Extended Support
Sterling File Gateway
6.1.X
5725-D07
18/09/2020
30/04/2026
AD25-0879
|Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender
10.1.x
5724-Q23
13/11/2020
30/04/2026
AD25-0880
|Extended Support
Tivoli Storage Management
6.1.x
5608-E08
14/12/2007
30/04/2026
AD25-0824
XL C/C++ per AIX
16.1.x
5765-J12
14/12/2018
30/04/2026
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5725-C74
14/12/2018
30/04/2026
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5765-J14
14/12/2018
30/04/2026
AD24-0719
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.1.1
5900-A8N
04/04/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0496
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.2.1
5900-A8N
16/06/2023
30/04/2026
AD24-0496