IBM Db2 for financial services allows financial institutions to streamline and optimize day-to-day operations. The world’s largest banks rely on Db2 to support trillions of daily transactions, manage and analyze global assets, and detect fraud and money laundering in real time. IBM Db2 can also help organizations secure data after a breach and help customers manage their finances seamlessly across devices.
Case studies State Bank of India

State Bank of India utilized IBM Cognos Analytics, IBM SPSS Statistics, and IBM Db2 to deliver a more streamlined customer experience and develop more targeted service offerings, including more than 10 million cardless ATM withdrawals.¹

 Knowis

Knowis worked with IBM to integrate the Db2 on Cloud database into its financial platform and give its customers a cloud-based, fully managed option that helps reduce setup and maintenance costs.
Features
Native encryption for data 

Secure your data according to FIPS 140-2 using native encryption. IBM Db2 employs NIST SP 800-131A compliant cryptographic algorithms for data at rest and SSL/TLS - V12 for data in motion.
Data masking 

Obfuscate sensitive data in columns for specific users and roles.
Row and column access control

Control who can access data in table rows or columns, with separation of duties over security management.
Built-in auditing

Comply with regulatory standards by monitoring access to your Db2 database with detailed logging for authentication and authorization checks, object manipulation, security management, system administrative changes and more.
Data integration with real-time analytics

Take advantage of continual data ingestion capabilities that provide near real-time ingestion of data, providing low latency analytics to business users.
Extreme scale with pureScale

Utilize a distributed architecture for continuous availability with maximum scalability.
It was a humongous thing when we started—to try a digital transformation like this, for a legacy bank like us. I still get goosebumps when I think about the start. Amita Saxena Global Deputy Chief Technology Officer, State Bank of India
