If your stock certificate is lost, stolen or destroyed, or if it was mailed to you directly by Computershare and was not received, you should notify Computershare immediately so that a "stop transfer" can be placed on the certificate (see contact information). Computershare will send you the forms necessary for issuing a replacement certificate.

If the certificate was lost, stolen or destroyed, there is a replacement charge which is approximately 3% of the market value (USD 20.00 minimum) of the shares to purchase the replacement indemnity bond, plus a USD 80.00 processing fee. The surety company receives the premium for providing the replacement indemnity bond and Computershare receives the processing fee.

There is no charge if the certificate was mailed to you directly by Computershare and was not received within one-year from the issuance date. If you did not receive the certificate that was mailed by Computershare, it is important that you report the non-receipt within one-year of the issuance date and that you state, at that time, that you did not receive it. If you do not report the non-receipt within one year from the issue date, and if you do not state that you did not receive the stock certificate, you will incur indemnity bond and processing fees to replace the stock certificate.