Consent for materials online

Accessing your International Business Machines Corporation annual meeting materials (annual report, notice of annual meeting and proxy statement, and proxy/voting instruction card) online requires that you have access to the Internet, which may result in charges to you from your Internet Service Provider and/or telephone companies.
If you own IBM stock directly in your name (registered stockholder), log-in to your Computershare account by going to www.computershare.com/ibm. Once you are logged-in, you can select postal or e-mail by going to My Profile, E-Communications, Shareholder Meeting Materials. Select post or email.
If you own IBM stock beneficially through a brokerage account, sign up here (link resides outside IBM).
You will be able to read the annual meeting materials online and print a copy of the documents. To view and print the documents depends on whether the annual meeting materials are available in html or pdf formats. To view and print an html document requires the use of a web browser such as Mozilla Firefox. To view and print a pdf document requires the use of Adobe® Acrobat® Reader software. This software can be downloaded free of charge from Adobe Systems Incorporated. You may view the annual meeting materials online at International Business Machines Corporation.
You may request paper copies of the annual meeting materials online at International Business Machines Corporation. You may also request materials by contacting Computershare at ibm@computershare.com.
By consenting to electronic delivery, you agree to receive your International Business Machines Corporation annual meeting materials over the Internet. Approximately six weeks prior to International Business Machines Corporation's Annual Meeting, you will receive an email notice that will provide the links to the annual meeting materials (annual report, notice of annual meeting and proxy statement, and proxy/voting instruction card.)
You may vote your shares via the Internet whether or not you consent to receive your annual meeting materials online. When annual meeting materials are distributed, you will receive an email notice with links to the annual meeting materials, such as annual report, notice of annual meeting and proxy statement. This email notice will have the necessary instructions to vote your proxy/voting instruction online.
You will need access to the Internet through an Internet Service Provider and a web browser that supports secure connections.