Consent for materials online

If you own IBM stock directly in your name (registered stockholder), log-in to your Computershare account by going to www.computershare.com/ibm. Once you are logged-in, you can select postal or e-mail by going to My Profile, E-Communications, Shareholder Meeting Materials. Select post or email.

If you own IBM stock beneficially through a brokerage account, sign up here (link resides outside IBM).