Statements and additional  information for your registered stockholder account is available on-line through Computershare.  Go to  www.computershare.com/ibm (link resides outside IBM). Depending on your holdings please log on to either Investor Center or the Employee Plan website. Some of the other things you can accomplish on-line:

  • View detailed share position
  • Access transaction history
  • Update your banking details
  • View, print and save plan documents
  • Download and print forms
  • Get current and historical stock prices
  • Research cost-basis information
 Computershare information
Questions about your registered stockholder account should be directed to Computershare:
  • (888) IBM-6700 (United States, Canada and Puerto Rico)
  • (781) 575-2727  (all other areas) 
  • ibm@computershare.com
  • Computershare Trust Company, N.A. | P.O. Box 43078, Providence, RI 02940-3078, USA

When sending stock certificates, you should send them unendorsed with a letter of instruction to Computershare, via registered or certified mail, with return receipt requested, or some other form of traceable mail, and properly insured.

Visit the transfer agent's IBM stockholder account web site at www.computershare.com/ibm (link resides outside IBM).

 Other information
Investors with other requests may write, call or e-mail:
  • IBM Stockholder Relations, IBM Corporation | New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
  • (914) 499-7777
  • infoibm@us.ibm.com
  • Online contact form