Questions about your registered stockholder account should be directed to Computershare:

(888) IBM-6700 (United States, Canada and Puerto Rico)

(781) 575-2727 (all other areas)

ibm@computershare.com

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. | P.O. Box 43078, Providence, RI 02940-3078, USA

Questions about how to transfer your stock should be directed to Computershare:

(888) IBM-6700 (United States, Canada and Puerto Rico)

(781) 575-2727 (all other areas)

ibm@computershare.com

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. | P.O. Box 43078, Providence, RI 02940-3078, USA

When sending stock certificates, you should send them unendorsed with a letter of instruction to Computershare, via registered or certified mail, with return receipt requested, or some other form of traceable mail, and properly insured.

Visit the transfer agent's IBM stockholder account web site at www.computershare.com/ibm (link resides outside IBM).