IBM cash dividend payments

IBM's dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The dividend record date normally precedes the dividend payment date by approximately one month.

As a registered stockholder, you are entitled to receive any cash dividends paid by IBM on the shares you hold on a record date. Current dividends, as well as future payments, are typically determined by the Board of Directors. When the Board declares a dividend, they also establish a dividend record date. The record date is the designated date on which shares must be held to receive a dividend payment. If you have your dividend checks mailed to you and one does not arrive within three days of the payable date, please contact Computershare (see contact information) for a replacement.