IBM cash dividend payments

IBM's dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The dividend record date normally precedes the dividend payment date by approximately one month.
As a registered stockholder, you are entitled to receive any cash dividends paid by IBM on the shares you hold on a record date. Current dividends, as well as future payments, are typically determined by the Board of Directors. When the Board declares a dividend, they also establish a dividend record date. The record date is the designated date on which shares must be held to receive a dividend payment. If you have your dividend checks mailed to you and one does not arrive within three days of the payable date, please contact Computershare (see contact information) for a replacement.
IBM offers registered stockholders the opportunity to deposit dividends directly to their account at a financial institution. Through the Direct Deposit service, your dividend will be sent by Electric Funds Transfer (EFT) directly to your designated bank account on the payable date. Contact Computershare (see contact information) for information on Direct Deposit or to request an enrollment form.
Dividend Reinvestment is a feature of the Computershare Investment Plan and reinvestment provides IBM stockholders with a convenient and simple method of purchasing additional shares. You must be a stockholder of record to participate in the IBM Dividend Reinvestment option of the Computershare Investment Plan.
Using the IBM Dividend Reinvestment enrollment form obtainable from Computershare (see contact information), you can authorize Computershare to reinvest all or a portion of your dividends in additional IBM shares. You will have the option of investing the total dividend paid on your IBM common stock or you can indicate on the Form the number of shares on which a dividend should be paid to you by check. The dividend on the remaining shares in your account will be reinvested by Computershare. Dividend Reinvestment participants pay an investment fee of 2% of the dividend being reinvested up to a maximum of USD 3.00 per reinvestment.
If you believe your dividend check has been lost or stolen, or if you have not received it within three days of the payable date, contact Computershare immediately. Upon authorization from you, a stop payment order will be placed against the original check and a replacement check will be issued to you. Once a dividend check is replaced, the original check is no longer valid and should not be cashed if received.
You may replace a dividend check by contacting Computershare (see contact information)
You can obtain a list of prior IBM cash dividends by going here.