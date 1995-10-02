IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.
Dividend Number
Actual amount per share
Payable date
Record date
437
$1.67
06/10/24
05/10/24
436
$1.66
|03/09/24
|02/09/24
|435
$1.66
|12/09/23
|11/10/23
434
$1.66
09/09/23
08/10/23
433
$1.66
06/10/23
05/10/23
432
$1.65
03/10/23
02/10/23
431
$1.65
12/10/22
11/10/22
430
$1.65
09/10/22
08/10/22
429
$1.65
06/10/22
05/10/22
428
$1.64
03/10/22
02/11/22
427
$1.64
12/10/21
11/10/21
426
$1.64
09/10/21
08/10/21
425
$1.64
06/10/21
05/10/21
424
$1.63
03/10/21
02/10/21
423
$1.63
12/10/20
11/10/20
422
$1.63
09/10/20
08/10/20
421
$1.63
06/10/20
05/08/20
420
$1.62
03/10/20
02/10/20
419
$1.62
12/10/19
11/08/19
418
$1.62
09/10/19
08/09/19
417
$1.62
06/10/19
05/10/19
416
$1.57
03/09/19
02/08/19
415
$1.57
12/10/18
11/09/18
414
$1.57
09/10/18
08/10/18
413
$1.57
06/09/18
05/10/18
412
$1.50
03/10/18
02/09/18
411
$1.50
12/09/17
11/10/17
410
$1.50
09/09/17
08/10/17
409
$1.50
06/10/17
05/10/17
408
$1.40
03/10/17
02/10/17
407
$1.40
12/10/16
11/10/16
406
$1.40
09/10/16
08/10/16
405
$1.40
06/10/16
05/10/16
404
$1.30
03/10/16
02/10/16
403
$1.30
12/10/15
11/10/15
402
$1.30
09/10/15
08/10/15
401
$1.30
06/10/15
05/08/15
400
$1.10
03/10/15
02/10/15
399
$1.10
12/10/14
11/10/14
398
$1.10
09/10/14
08/08/14
397
$1.10
06/10/14
05/09/14
396
$0.95
03/10/14
02/10/14
395
$0.95
12/10/13
11/08/13
394
$0.95
09/10/13
08/09/13
393
$0.95
06/10/13
05/10/13
392
$0.85
03/09/13
02/08/13
391
$0.85
12/10/12
11/09/12
390
$0.85
09/10/12
08/10/12
389
$0.85
06/09/12
05/10/12
388
$0.75
03/10/12
02/10/12
387
$0.75
12/10/11
11/10/11
386
$0.75
09/10/11
08/10/11
385
$0.75
06/10/11
05/10/11
384
$0.65
03/10/11
02/10/11
383
$0.65
12/10/10
11/10/10
382
$0.65
09/10/10
08/10/10
381
$0.65
06/10/10
05/10/10
380
$0.55
03/10/10
02/10/10
379
$0.55
12/10/09
11/10/09
378
$0.55
09/10/09
08/10/09
377
$0.55
06/10/09
05/08/09
376
$0.50
03/10/09
02/10/09
375
$0.50
12/10/08
11/10/08
374
$0.50
09/10/08
08/08/08
373
$0.50
06/10/08
05/09/08
372
$0.40
03/10/08
02/08/08
371
$0.40
12/10/07
11/09/07
370
$0.40
09/10/07
08/10/07
369
$0.40
06/09/07
05/10/07
368
$0.30
03/10/07
02/09/07
367
$0.30
12/09/06
11/10/06
366
$0.30
09/09/06
08/10/06
365
$0.30
06/10/06
05/10/06
364
$0.20
03/10/06
02/10/06
363
$0.20
12/10/05
11/10/05
362
$0.20
09/10/05
08/10/05
361
$0.20
06/10/05
05/10/05
360
$0.18
03/10/05
02/10/05
359
$0.18
12/10/04
11/10/04
358
$0.18
09/10/04
08/10/04
357
$0.18
06/10/04
05/10/04
356
$0.16
03/10/04
02/10/04
355
$0.16
12/10/03
11/10/03
354
$0.16
09/10/03
08/08/03
353
$0.16
06/10/03
05/09/03
352
$0.15
03/10/03
02/10/03
351
$0.15
12/10/02
11/08/02
350
$0.15
09/10/02
08/09/02
349
$0.15
06/10/02
05/10/02
348
$0.14
03/09/02
02/08/02
347
$0.14
12/10/01
11/09/01
346
$0.14
09/10/01
08/10/01
345
$0.14
06/09/01
05/10/01
344
$0.13
03/10/01
02/09/01
343
$0.13
12/09/00
11/10/00
342
$0.13
09/09/00
08/10/00
341
$0.13
06/10/00
05/10/00
340
$0.12
03/10/00
02/10/00
339
$0.12
12/10/99
11/10/99
338
$0.12
09/10/99
08/10/99
337
$0.24
06/10/99
05/10/99
336
$0.22
03/10/99
02/10/99
335
$0.22
12/10/98
11/10/98
334
$0.22
09/10/98
08/10/98
333
$0.22
06/10/98
05/08/98
332
$0.20
03/10/98
02/10/98
331
$0.20
12/10/97
11/10/97
330
$0.20
09/10/97
08/10/97
329
$0.40
06/10/97
05/10/97
328
$0.35
03/10/97
02/10/97
327
$0.35
12/10/96
11/08/96
326
$0.35
09/10/96
08/09/96
325
$0.35
06/10/96
05/10/96
324
$0.25
03/09/96
02/09/96
323
$0.25
12/10/95
11/10/95
322
$0.25
09/10/95
08/10/95
321
$0.25
06/10/95
05/10/95
320
$0.25
03/10/95
02/10/95
319
$0.25
12/10/94
11/10/94
318
$0.25
09/10/94
08/10/94
317
$0.25
06/10/94
05/11/94
316
$0.25
03/10/94
02/10/94
315
$0.25
12/10/93
11/10/93
314
$0.25
09/10/93
08/11/93
313
$0.54
06/10/93
05/12/93
312
$0.54
03/10/93
02/10/93
311
$1.21
12/10/92
11/12/92
310
$1.21
09/10/92
08/12/92
309
$1.21
06/10/92
05/13/92
308
$1.21
03/10/92
02/12/92
307
$1.21
12/10/91
11/08/91
306
$1.21
09/10/91
08/12/91
305
$1.21
06/10/91
05/10/91
304
$1.21
03/09/91
02/08/91
303
$1.21
12/10/90
11/09/90
302
$1.21
09/10/90
08/10/90
301
$1.21
06/09/90
05/10/90
300
$1.21
03/10/90
02/09/90
299
$1.21
12/09/89
11/08/89
298
$1.21
09/09/89
08/09/89
297
$1.21
06/10/89
05/10/89
296
$1.10
03/10/89
02/08/89
295
$1.10
12/10/88
11/09/88
294
$1.10
09/10/88
08/10/88
293
$1.10
06/10/88
05/11/88
292
$1.10
03/10/88
02/10/88
291
$1.10
12/10/87
11/12/87
290
$1.10
09/10/87
08/12/87
289
$1.10
06/10/87
05/14/87
288
$1.10
03/10/87
02/11/87
287
$1.10
12/10/86
11/13/86
286
$1.10
09/10/86
08/13/86
285
$1.10
06/10/86
05/14/86
284
$1.10
03/10/86
02/13/86
283
$1.10
12/10/85
11/13/85
282
$1.10
09/10/85
08/09/85
281
$1.10
06/10/85
05/09/85
280
$1.10
03/09/85
02/13/85
279
$1.10
12/10/84
11/07/84
278
$1.10
09/10/84
08/14/84
277
$0.95
06/09/84
05/10/84
276
$0.95
03/10/84
02/09/84
275
$0.95
12/10/83
11/09/83
274
$0.95
09/10/83
08/10/83
273
$0.95
06/10/83
05/11/83
272
$0.86
03/10/83
02/09/83
271
$0.86
12/10/82
11/10/82
270
$0.86
09/10/82
08/11/82
269
$0.86
06/10/82
05/12/82
268
$0.86
03/10/82
02/10/82
267
$0.86
12/10/81
11/10/81
266
$0.86
09/10/81
08/12/81
265
$0.86
06/10/81
05/13/81
264
$0.86
03/10/81
02/11/81
263
$0.86
12/10/80
11/12/80
262
$0.86
09/10/80
08/13/80
261
$0.86
06/10/80
05/14/80
260
$0.86
03/10/80
02/13/80
259
$0.86
12/10/79
11/14/79
258
$0.86
09/10/79
08/14/79
257
$3.44
06/09/79
05/10/79
256
$3.44
03/10/79
02/14/79
255
$2.88
12/09/78
11/08/78
254
$2.88
09/09/78
08/09/78
253
$2.88
06/10/78
05/10/78
252
$2.88
03/10/78
02/09/78
251
$2.50
12/10/77
11/09/77
250
$2.50
09/10/77
08/10/77
249
$2.50
06/10/77
05/11/77
248
$2.50
03/10/77
02/09/77
247
$2.25
12/10/76
11/10/76
246
$2.25
09/10/76
08/11/76
245
$1.75
06/10/76
05/12/76
244
$1.75
03/10/76
02/11/76
243
$1.75
12/10/75
11/12/75
242
$1.75
09/10/75
08/13/75
241
$1.50
06/10/75
05/14/75
240
$1.50
03/10/75
02/13/75
239
$1.50
12/10/74
11/13/74
238
$1.50
09/10/74
08/14/74
237
$1.28
06/10/74
05/14/74
236
$1.28
03/09/74
02/13/74
235
$1.12
12/10/73
11/14/73
234
$1.12
09/10/73
08/14/73
233
$1.40
06/09/73
05/10/73
232
$1.40
03/10/73
02/14/73
231
$1.35
12/09/72
11/14/72
230
$1.35
09/09/72
08/09/72
229
$1.35
06/10/72
05/09/72
228
$1.35
03/10/72
02/09/72
227
$1.30
12/10/71
11/11/71
226
$1.30
09/10/71
08/12/71
225
$1.30
06/10/71
05/13/71
224
$1.30
03/10/71
02/11/71
223
$1.20
12/10/70
11/06/70
222
$1.20
09/10/70
08/06/70
221
$1.20
06/10/70
05/07/70
220
$1.20
03/10/70
02/11/70
219
$1.00
12/10/69
11/13/69
218
$1.00
09/10/69
08/07/69
217
$0.80
06/10/69
05/08/69
216
$0.80
03/10/69
02/13/69
215
$0.65
12/10/68
11/07/68
214
$0.65
09/10/68
08/08/68
213
$1.30
06/10/68
05/09/68
212
$1.30
03/09/68
02/08/68
211
$1.10
12/09/67
11/09/67
210
$1.10
09/09/67
08/10/67
209
$1.10
06/10/67
05/04/67
208
$1.10
03/10/67
02/09/67
207
$1.10
12/10/66
11/09/66
206
$1.10
09/10/66
08/12/66
205
$1.10
06/10/66
05/27/66
204
$1.50
03/10/66
02/11/66
203
$1.50
12/10/65
11/05/65
202
$1.50
09/10/65
08/06/65
201
$1.50
06/10/65
05/07/65
200
$1.50
03/10/65
02/05/65
199
$1.25
12/10/64
11/06/64
198
$1.25
09/10/64
08/07/64
197
$1.25
06/10/64
05/28/64
196
$1.25
03/10/64
02/07/64
195
$1.25
12/10/63
11/08/63
194
$1.00
09/10/63
08/09/63
193
$1.00
06/10/63
05/10/63
192
$1.00
03/09/63
02/08/63
191
$0.75
12/10/62
11/09/62
190
$0.75
09/10/62
08/10/62
189
$0.75
06/09/62
05/11/62
188
$0.75
03/10/62
02/09/62
187
$0.60
12/09/61
11/10/61
186
$0.60
09/09/61
08/10/61
185
$0.60
06/10/61
05/26/61
184
$0.75
03/10/61
02/10/61
183
$0.75
12/10/60
11/10/60
182
$0.75
09/10/60
08/10/60
181
$0.75
06/10/60
05/10/60
180
$0.75
03/10/60
02/10/60
179
$0.60
12/10/59
11/10/59
178
$0.50
09/10/59
08/11/59
177
$0.50
06/10/59
05/27/59
176
$0.65
03/10/59
02/10/59
175
$0.65
12/10/58
11/10/58
174
$0.65
09/10/58
08/12/58
173
$0.65
06/10/58
05/12/58
172
$0.65
03/10/58
02/10/58
171
$0.60
12/10/57
11/13/57
170
$0.60
09/10/57
08/19/57
169
$0.60
06/10/57
05/21/57
168
$1.00
03/09/57
02/15/57
167
$1.00
12/10/56
11/16/56
166
$1.00
09/10/56
08/17/56
165
$1.00
06/09/56
05/22/56
164
$1.00
03/10/56
02/17/56
163
$1.00
12/10/55
11/18/55
162
$1.00
09/10/55
08/19/55
161
$1.00
06/10/55
05/19/55
160
$1.00
03/10/55
02/17/55
159
$1.00
12/10/54
11/19/54
158
$1.00
09/10/54
08/19/54
157
$1.00
06/10/54
05/18/54
156
$1.00
03/10/54
02/17/54
155
$1.00
12/10/53
11/19/53
154
$1.00
09/10/53
08/19/53
153
$1.00
06/10/53
05/18/53
152
$1.00
03/10/53
02/17/53
151
$1.00
12/10/52
11/18/52
150
$1.00
09/10/52
08/19/52
149
$1.00
06/10/52
05/19/52
148
$1.00
03/10/52
02/18/52
147
$1.00
12/10/51
11/20/51
146
$1.00
09/10/51
08/17/51
145
$1.00
06/09/51
05/18/51
144
$1.00
03/10/51
02/16/51
143
$1.00
12/09/50
11/17/50
142
$1.00
09/09/50
08/18/50
141
$1.00
06/09/50
05/22/50
140
$1.00
03/10/50
02/17/50
139
$1.00
12/10/49
11/22/49
138
$1.00
09/10/49
08/22/49
137
$1.00
06/10/49
05/20/49
136
$1.00
03/10/49
02/18/49
135
$1.00
12/10/48
11/23/48
134
$1.00
09/10/48
08/20/48
133
$1.00
06/10/48
05/21/48
132
$1.00
03/10/48
02/19/48
131
$1.50
12/10/47
11/20/47
130
$1.50
09/10/47
08/22/47
129
$1.50
06/10/47
05/22/47
128
$1.50
03/10/47
02/21/47
127
$1.50
12/10/46
11/21/46
126
$1.50
09/10/46
08/22/46
125
$1.50
06/10/46
05/22/46
124
$1.50
03/11/46
02/21/46
123
$1.50
12/10/45
11/30/45
122
$1.50
09/10/45
08/22/45
121
$1.50
06/09/45
05/22/45
120
$1.50
03/10/45
02/21/45
119
$1.50
12/09/44
11/29/44
118
$1.50
09/09/44
08/22/44
117
$1.50
06/10/44
05/22/44
116
$1.50
03/10/44
02/21/44
115
$1.50
12/10/43
11/30/43
114
$1.50
09/10/43
08/20/43
113
$1.50
06/10/43
05/21/43
112
$1.50
04/10/43
02/19/43
111
$1.50
12/22/42
12/11/42
110
$1.50
10/10/42
09/22/42
109
$1.50
07/10/42
06/22/42
108
$1.50
04/10/42
03/23/42
107
$1.50
12/23/41
12/12/41
106
$1.50
10/10/41
09/22/41
105
$1.50
07/10/41
06/20/41
104
$1.50
04/10/41
03/21/41
103
$1.50
12/21/40
12/15/40
102
$1.50
10/10/40
09/23/40
101
$1.50
07/10/40
06/21/40
100
$1.50
04/10/40
04/01/40
99
$1.50
12/22/39
12/15/39
98
$1.50
10/10/39
09/22/39
97
$1.50
07/10/39
06/22/39
96
$1.50
04/10/39
04/01/39
95
$1.50
12/23/38
12/15/38
94
$1.50
10/10/38
09/22/38
93
$1.50
07/11/38
06/22/38
92
$1.50
04/11/38
04/01/38
91
$1.50
12/23/37
12/15/37
90
$1.50
10/09/37
09/22/37
89
$1.50
07/10/37
06/22/37
88
$1.50
04/10/37
03/22/37
87
$1.50
12/21/36
12/15/36
86
$1.50
10/10/36
09/22/36
85
$1.50
07/10/36
06/20/36
84
$1.50
04/10/36
03/20/36
83
$1.50
01/10/36
12/20/35
82
$1.50
10/10/35
09/21/35
81
$1.50
07/10/35
06/21/35
80
$1.50
04/10/35
03/21/35
79
$1.50
01/10/35
12/22/34
78
$1.50
10/10/34
09/21/34
77
$1.50
07/10/34
06/22/34
76
$1.50
04/10/34
03/22/34
75
$1.50
01/10/34
12/22/33
74
$1.50
10/10/33
09/22/33
73
$1.50
07/10/33
06/22/33
72
$1.50
04/10/33
03/22/33
71
$1.50
01/10/33
12/22/32
70
$1.50
10/10/32
09/22/32
69
$1.50
07/11/32
06/22/32
68
$1.50
04/11/32
03/22/32
67
$1.50
01/11/32
12/21/31
66
$1.50
10/10/31
09/22/31
65
$1.50
07/10/31
06/20/31
64
$1.50
04/10/31
03/21/31
63
$1.50
01/10/31
12/20/30
62
$1.50
10/10/30
09/22/30
61
$1.50
07/10/30
06/20/30
60
$1.50
04/10/30
03/21/30
59
$1.50
01/10/30
12/21/29
58
$1.25
10/10/29
09/22/29
57
$1.25
07/10/29
06/22/29
56
$1.25
04/10/29
03/22/29
55
$1.25
01/10/29
12/28/28
54
$1.25
10/10/28
09/22/28
53
$1.25
07/10/28
06/22/28
52
$1.25
04/10/28
03/22/28
51
$1.25
01/10/28
12/21/27
50
$1.00
10/10/27
09/22/27
49
$1.00
07/11/27
06/23/27
48
$1.00
04/11/27
03/23/27
47
$1.00
01/10/27
12/22/26
46
$0.75
10/11/26
09/24/26
45
$0.75
07/10/26
06/22/26
44
$0.75
04/10/26
03/23/26
43
$2.00
01/10/26
12/22/25
42
$2.00
10/10/25
09/24/25
41
$2.00
07/10/25
06/24/25
40
$2.00
04/10/25
03/23/25
39
$2.00
01/10/25
12/23/24
38
$2.00
10/10/24
09/23/24
37
$2.00
07/10/24
06/25/24
36
$2.00
04/10/24
03/25/24
35
$1.50
01/10/24
12/21/23
34
$1.50
10/10/23
09/26/23
33
$1.50
07/10/23
06/22/23
32
$1.50
04/10/23
03/25/23
31
$1.50
01/10/23
12/23/22
30
$1.50
10/10/22
09/25/22
29
$1.50
07/10/22
06/24/22
28
$1.00
04/10/22
03/25/22
27
$1.00
01/10/22
12/23/21
26
$1.00
10/10/21
09/25/21
25
$1.00
07/11/21
06/24/21
24
$1.00
04/11/21
03/25/21
23
$1.00
01/10/21
12/24/20
22
$1.00
10/11/20
09/24/20
21
$1.00
07/10/20
06/25/20
20
$1.00
04/10/20
03/25/20
19
$1.00
01/10/20
12/24/19
18
$1.00
10/10/19
09/25/19
17
$1.00
07/10/19
06/24/19
16
$1.00
04/10/19
03/15/19
15
$1.00
01/10/19
12/24/18
14
$1.00
10/10/18
09/26/18
13
$1.00
07/10/18
06/25/18
12
$1.00
04/10/18
03/25/18
11
$1.00
01/10/18
12/23/17
10
$1.00
10/10/17
09/25/17
9
$1.00
07/10/17
06/25/17
8
$1.00
04/10/17
03/24/17
7
$1.00
01/10/17
12/23/16
6
$1.00
10/10/16
09/25/16
5
$1.00
07/10/16
06/24/16
4
$1.00
04/10/16
03/25/16
3
$1.00
10/10/13
09/30/13
2
$1.00
07/10/13
06/30/13
1
$1.00
04/10/13
03/31/13