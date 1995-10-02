Home Investor relations Governance IBM Cash Dividends IBM Cash Dividends
Cash Dividends (2020 – present)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date


437
$1.67

06/10/24

05/10/24

436

$1.66

03/09/2402/09/24
435

$1.66

12/09/2311/10/23

434

$1.66

09/09/23

08/10/23

433

$1.66

06/10/23

05/10/23

432

$1.65

03/10/23

02/10/23

431

$1.65

12/10/22

11/10/22

430

$1.65

09/10/22

08/10/22

429

$1.65

06/10/22

05/10/22

428

$1.64

03/10/22

02/11/22

427

$1.64

12/10/21

11/10/21

426

$1.64

09/10/21

08/10/21

425

$1.64

06/10/21

05/10/21

424

$1.63

03/10/21

02/10/21

423

$1.63

12/10/20

11/10/20

422

$1.63

09/10/20

08/10/20

421

$1.63

06/10/20

05/08/20

420

$1.62

03/10/20

02/10/20

 

   
Cash Dividends (2010 – 2019)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

419

$1.62

12/10/19

11/08/19

418

$1.62

09/10/19

08/09/19

417

$1.62

06/10/19

05/10/19

416

$1.57

03/09/19

02/08/19

415

$1.57

12/10/18

11/09/18

414

$1.57

09/10/18

08/10/18

413

$1.57

06/09/18

05/10/18

412

$1.50

03/10/18

02/09/18

411

$1.50

12/09/17

11/10/17

410

$1.50

09/09/17

08/10/17

409

$1.50

06/10/17

05/10/17

408

$1.40

03/10/17

02/10/17

407

$1.40

12/10/16

11/10/16

406

$1.40

09/10/16

08/10/16

405

$1.40

06/10/16

05/10/16

404

$1.30

03/10/16

02/10/16

403

$1.30

12/10/15

11/10/15

402

$1.30

09/10/15

08/10/15

401

$1.30

06/10/15

05/08/15

400

$1.10

03/10/15

02/10/15

399

$1.10

12/10/14

11/10/14

398

$1.10

09/10/14

08/08/14

397

$1.10

06/10/14

05/09/14

396

$0.95

03/10/14

02/10/14

395

$0.95

12/10/13

11/08/13

394

$0.95

09/10/13

08/09/13

393

$0.95

06/10/13

05/10/13

392

$0.85

03/09/13

02/08/13

391

$0.85

12/10/12

11/09/12

390

$0.85

09/10/12

08/10/12

389

$0.85

06/09/12

05/10/12

388

$0.75

03/10/12

02/10/12

387

$0.75

12/10/11

11/10/11

386

$0.75

09/10/11

08/10/11

385

$0.75

06/10/11

05/10/11

384

$0.65

03/10/11

02/10/11

383

$0.65

12/10/10

11/10/10

382

$0.65

09/10/10

08/10/10

381

$0.65

06/10/10

05/10/10

380

$0.55

03/10/10

02/10/10
Cash Dividends (2000 – 2009)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

379

$0.55

12/10/09

11/10/09

378

$0.55

09/10/09

08/10/09

377

$0.55

06/10/09

05/08/09

376

$0.50

03/10/09

02/10/09

375

$0.50

12/10/08

11/10/08

374

$0.50

09/10/08

08/08/08

373

$0.50

06/10/08

05/09/08

372

$0.40

03/10/08

02/08/08

371

$0.40

12/10/07

11/09/07

370

$0.40

09/10/07

08/10/07

369

$0.40

06/09/07

05/10/07

368

$0.30

03/10/07

02/09/07

367

$0.30

12/09/06

11/10/06

366

$0.30

09/09/06

08/10/06

365

$0.30

06/10/06

05/10/06

364

$0.20

03/10/06

02/10/06

363

$0.20

12/10/05

11/10/05

362

$0.20

09/10/05

08/10/05

361

$0.20

06/10/05

05/10/05

360

$0.18

03/10/05

02/10/05

359

$0.18

12/10/04

11/10/04

358

$0.18

09/10/04

08/10/04

357

$0.18

06/10/04

05/10/04

356

$0.16

03/10/04

02/10/04

355

$0.16

12/10/03

11/10/03

354

$0.16

09/10/03

08/08/03

353

$0.16

06/10/03

05/09/03

352

$0.15

03/10/03

02/10/03

351

$0.15

12/10/02

11/08/02

350

$0.15

09/10/02

08/09/02

349

$0.15

06/10/02

05/10/02

348

$0.14

03/09/02

02/08/02

347

$0.14

12/10/01

11/09/01

346

$0.14

09/10/01

08/10/01

345

$0.14

06/09/01

05/10/01

344

$0.13

03/10/01

02/09/01

343

$0.13

12/09/00

11/10/00

342

$0.13

09/09/00

08/10/00

341

$0.13

06/10/00

05/10/00

340

$0.12

03/10/00

02/10/00
Cash Dividends (1990 – 1999)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

339

$0.12

12/10/99

11/10/99

338

$0.12

09/10/99

08/10/99

337

$0.24

06/10/99

05/10/99

336

$0.22

03/10/99

02/10/99

335

$0.22

12/10/98

11/10/98

334

$0.22

09/10/98

08/10/98

333

$0.22

06/10/98

05/08/98

332

$0.20

03/10/98

02/10/98

331

$0.20

12/10/97

11/10/97

330

$0.20

09/10/97

08/10/97

329

$0.40

06/10/97

05/10/97

328

$0.35

03/10/97

02/10/97

327

$0.35

12/10/96

11/08/96

326

$0.35

09/10/96

08/09/96

325

$0.35

06/10/96

05/10/96

324

$0.25

03/09/96

02/09/96

323

$0.25

12/10/95

11/10/95

322

$0.25

09/10/95

08/10/95

321

$0.25

06/10/95

05/10/95

320

$0.25

03/10/95

02/10/95

319

$0.25

12/10/94

11/10/94

318

$0.25

09/10/94

08/10/94

317

$0.25

06/10/94

05/11/94

316

$0.25

03/10/94

02/10/94

315

$0.25

12/10/93

11/10/93

314

$0.25

09/10/93

08/11/93

313

$0.54

06/10/93

05/12/93

312

$0.54

03/10/93

02/10/93

311

$1.21

12/10/92

11/12/92

310

$1.21

09/10/92

08/12/92

309

$1.21

06/10/92

05/13/92

308

$1.21

03/10/92

02/12/92

307

$1.21

12/10/91

11/08/91

306

$1.21

09/10/91

08/12/91

305

$1.21

06/10/91

05/10/91

304

$1.21

03/09/91

02/08/91

303

$1.21

12/10/90

11/09/90

302

$1.21

09/10/90

08/10/90

301

$1.21

06/09/90

05/10/90

300

$1.21

03/10/90

02/09/90
Cash Dividends (1980 – 1989)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

299

$1.21

12/09/89

11/08/89

298

$1.21

09/09/89

08/09/89

297

$1.21

06/10/89

05/10/89

296

$1.10

03/10/89

02/08/89

295

$1.10

12/10/88

11/09/88

294

$1.10

09/10/88

08/10/88

293

$1.10

06/10/88

05/11/88

292

$1.10

03/10/88

02/10/88

291

$1.10

12/10/87

11/12/87

290

$1.10

09/10/87

08/12/87

289

$1.10

06/10/87

05/14/87

288

$1.10

03/10/87

02/11/87

287

$1.10

12/10/86

11/13/86

286

$1.10

09/10/86

08/13/86

285

$1.10

06/10/86

05/14/86

284

$1.10

03/10/86

02/13/86

283

$1.10

12/10/85

11/13/85

282

$1.10

09/10/85

08/09/85

281

$1.10

06/10/85

05/09/85

280

$1.10

03/09/85

02/13/85

279

$1.10

12/10/84

11/07/84

278

$1.10

09/10/84

08/14/84

277

$0.95

06/09/84

05/10/84

276

$0.95

03/10/84

02/09/84

275

$0.95

12/10/83

11/09/83

274

$0.95

09/10/83

08/10/83

273

$0.95

06/10/83

05/11/83

272

$0.86

03/10/83

02/09/83

271

$0.86

12/10/82

11/10/82

270

$0.86

09/10/82

08/11/82

269

$0.86

06/10/82

05/12/82

268

$0.86

03/10/82

02/10/82

267

$0.86

12/10/81

11/10/81

266

$0.86

09/10/81

08/12/81

265

$0.86

06/10/81

05/13/81

264

$0.86

03/10/81

02/11/81

263

$0.86

12/10/80

11/12/80

262

$0.86

09/10/80

08/13/80

261

$0.86

06/10/80

05/14/80

260

$0.86

03/10/80

02/13/80
Cash Dividends (1970 – 1979)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

259

$0.86

12/10/79

11/14/79

258

$0.86

09/10/79

08/14/79

257

$3.44

06/09/79

05/10/79

256

$3.44

03/10/79

02/14/79

255

$2.88

12/09/78

11/08/78

254

$2.88

09/09/78

08/09/78

253

$2.88

06/10/78

05/10/78

252

$2.88

03/10/78

02/09/78

251

$2.50

12/10/77

11/09/77

250

$2.50

09/10/77

08/10/77

249

$2.50

06/10/77

05/11/77

248

$2.50

03/10/77

02/09/77

247

$2.25

12/10/76

11/10/76

246

$2.25

09/10/76

08/11/76

245

$1.75

06/10/76

05/12/76

244

$1.75

03/10/76

02/11/76

243

$1.75

12/10/75

11/12/75

242

$1.75

09/10/75

08/13/75

241

$1.50

06/10/75

05/14/75

240

$1.50

03/10/75

02/13/75

239

$1.50

12/10/74

11/13/74

238

$1.50

09/10/74

08/14/74

237

$1.28

06/10/74

05/14/74

236

$1.28

03/09/74

02/13/74

235

$1.12

12/10/73

11/14/73

234

$1.12

09/10/73

08/14/73

233

$1.40

06/09/73

05/10/73

232

$1.40

03/10/73

02/14/73

231

$1.35

12/09/72

11/14/72

230

$1.35

09/09/72

08/09/72

229

$1.35

06/10/72

05/09/72

228

$1.35

03/10/72

02/09/72

227

$1.30

12/10/71

11/11/71

226

$1.30

09/10/71

08/12/71

225

$1.30

06/10/71

05/13/71

224

$1.30

03/10/71

02/11/71

223

$1.20

12/10/70

11/06/70

222

$1.20

09/10/70

08/06/70

221

$1.20

06/10/70

05/07/70

220

$1.20

03/10/70

02/11/70
Cash Dividends (1960 – 1969)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

219

$1.00

12/10/69

11/13/69

218

$1.00

09/10/69

08/07/69

217

$0.80

06/10/69

05/08/69

216

$0.80

03/10/69

02/13/69

215

$0.65

12/10/68

11/07/68

214

$0.65

09/10/68

08/08/68

213

$1.30

06/10/68

05/09/68

212

$1.30

03/09/68

02/08/68

211

$1.10

12/09/67

11/09/67

210

$1.10

09/09/67

08/10/67

209

$1.10

06/10/67

05/04/67

208

$1.10

03/10/67

02/09/67

207

$1.10

12/10/66

11/09/66

206

$1.10

09/10/66

08/12/66

205

$1.10

06/10/66

05/27/66

204

$1.50

03/10/66

02/11/66

203

$1.50

12/10/65

11/05/65

202

$1.50

09/10/65

08/06/65

201

$1.50

06/10/65

05/07/65

200

$1.50

03/10/65

02/05/65

199

$1.25

12/10/64

11/06/64

198

$1.25

09/10/64

08/07/64

197

$1.25

06/10/64

05/28/64

196

$1.25

03/10/64

02/07/64

195

$1.25

12/10/63

11/08/63

194

$1.00

09/10/63

08/09/63

193

$1.00

06/10/63

05/10/63

192

$1.00

03/09/63

02/08/63

191

$0.75

12/10/62

11/09/62

190

$0.75

09/10/62

08/10/62

189

$0.75

06/09/62

05/11/62

188

$0.75

03/10/62

02/09/62

187

$0.60

12/09/61

11/10/61

186

$0.60

09/09/61

08/10/61

185

$0.60

06/10/61

05/26/61

184

$0.75

03/10/61

02/10/61

183

$0.75

12/10/60

11/10/60

182

$0.75

09/10/60

08/10/60

181

$0.75

06/10/60

05/10/60

180

$0.75

03/10/60

02/10/60
Cash Dividends (1950 – 1959)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

179

$0.60

12/10/59

11/10/59

178

$0.50

09/10/59

08/11/59

177

$0.50

06/10/59

05/27/59

176

$0.65

03/10/59

02/10/59

175

$0.65

12/10/58

11/10/58

174

$0.65

09/10/58

08/12/58

173

$0.65

06/10/58

05/12/58

172

$0.65

03/10/58

02/10/58

171

$0.60

12/10/57

11/13/57

170

$0.60

09/10/57

08/19/57

169

$0.60

06/10/57

05/21/57

168

$1.00

03/09/57

02/15/57

167

$1.00

12/10/56

11/16/56

166

$1.00

09/10/56

08/17/56

165

$1.00

06/09/56

05/22/56

164

$1.00

03/10/56

02/17/56

163

$1.00

12/10/55

11/18/55

162

$1.00

09/10/55

08/19/55

161

$1.00

06/10/55

05/19/55

160

$1.00

03/10/55

02/17/55

159

$1.00

12/10/54

11/19/54

158

$1.00

09/10/54

08/19/54

157

$1.00

06/10/54

05/18/54

156

$1.00

03/10/54

02/17/54

155

$1.00

12/10/53

11/19/53

154

$1.00

09/10/53

08/19/53

153

$1.00

06/10/53

05/18/53

152

$1.00

03/10/53

02/17/53

151

$1.00

12/10/52

11/18/52

150

$1.00

09/10/52

08/19/52

149

$1.00

06/10/52

05/19/52

148

$1.00

03/10/52

02/18/52

147

$1.00

12/10/51

11/20/51

146

$1.00

09/10/51

08/17/51

145

$1.00

06/09/51

05/18/51

144

$1.00

03/10/51

02/16/51

143

$1.00

12/09/50

11/17/50

142

$1.00

09/09/50

08/18/50

141

$1.00

06/09/50

05/22/50

140

$1.00

03/10/50

02/17/50
Cash Dividends (1940 – 1949)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

139

$1.00

12/10/49

11/22/49

138

$1.00

09/10/49

08/22/49

137

$1.00

06/10/49

05/20/49

136

$1.00

03/10/49

02/18/49

135

$1.00

12/10/48

11/23/48

134

$1.00

09/10/48

08/20/48

133

$1.00

06/10/48

05/21/48

132

$1.00

03/10/48

02/19/48

131

$1.50

12/10/47

11/20/47

130

$1.50

09/10/47

08/22/47

129

$1.50

06/10/47

05/22/47

128

$1.50

03/10/47

02/21/47

127

$1.50

12/10/46

11/21/46

126

$1.50

09/10/46

08/22/46

125

$1.50

06/10/46

05/22/46

124

$1.50

03/11/46

02/21/46

123

$1.50

12/10/45

11/30/45

122

$1.50

09/10/45

08/22/45

121

$1.50

06/09/45

05/22/45

120

$1.50

03/10/45

02/21/45

119

$1.50

12/09/44

11/29/44

118

$1.50

09/09/44

08/22/44

117

$1.50

06/10/44

05/22/44

116

$1.50

03/10/44

02/21/44

115

$1.50

12/10/43

11/30/43

114

$1.50

09/10/43

08/20/43

113

$1.50

06/10/43

05/21/43

112

$1.50

04/10/43

02/19/43

111

$1.50

12/22/42

12/11/42

110

$1.50

10/10/42

09/22/42

109

$1.50

07/10/42

06/22/42

108

$1.50

04/10/42

03/23/42

107

$1.50

12/23/41

12/12/41

106

$1.50

10/10/41

09/22/41

105

$1.50

07/10/41

06/20/41

104

$1.50

04/10/41

03/21/41

103

$1.50

12/21/40

12/15/40

102

$1.50

10/10/40

09/23/40

101

$1.50

07/10/40

06/21/40

100

$1.50

04/10/40

04/01/40
Cash Dividends (1930 – 1939)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

99

$1.50

12/22/39

12/15/39

98

$1.50

10/10/39

09/22/39

97

$1.50

07/10/39

06/22/39

96

$1.50

04/10/39

04/01/39

95

$1.50

12/23/38

12/15/38

94

$1.50

10/10/38

09/22/38

93

$1.50

07/11/38

06/22/38

92

$1.50

04/11/38

04/01/38

91

$1.50

12/23/37

12/15/37

90

$1.50

10/09/37

09/22/37

89

$1.50

07/10/37

06/22/37

88

$1.50

04/10/37

03/22/37

87

$1.50

12/21/36

12/15/36

86

$1.50

10/10/36

09/22/36

85

$1.50

07/10/36

06/20/36

84

$1.50

04/10/36

03/20/36

83

$1.50

01/10/36

12/20/35

82

$1.50

10/10/35

09/21/35

81

$1.50

07/10/35

06/21/35

80

$1.50

04/10/35

03/21/35

79

$1.50

01/10/35

12/22/34

78

$1.50

10/10/34

09/21/34

77

$1.50

07/10/34

06/22/34

76

$1.50

04/10/34

03/22/34

75

$1.50

01/10/34

12/22/33

74

$1.50

10/10/33

09/22/33

73

$1.50

07/10/33

06/22/33

72

$1.50

04/10/33

03/22/33

71

$1.50

01/10/33

12/22/32

70

$1.50

10/10/32

09/22/32

69

$1.50

07/11/32

06/22/32

68

$1.50

04/11/32

03/22/32

67

$1.50

01/11/32

12/21/31

66

$1.50

10/10/31

09/22/31

65

$1.50

07/10/31

06/20/31

64

$1.50

04/10/31

03/21/31

63

$1.50

01/10/31

12/20/30

62

$1.50

10/10/30

09/22/30

61

$1.50

07/10/30

06/20/30

60

$1.50

04/10/30

03/21/30
Cash Dividends (1920 – 1930)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

59

$1.50

01/10/30

12/21/29

58

$1.25

10/10/29

09/22/29

57

$1.25

07/10/29

06/22/29

56

$1.25

04/10/29

03/22/29

55

$1.25

01/10/29

12/28/28

54

$1.25

10/10/28

09/22/28

53

$1.25

07/10/28

06/22/28

52

$1.25

04/10/28

03/22/28

51

$1.25

01/10/28

12/21/27

50

$1.00

10/10/27

09/22/27

49

$1.00

07/11/27

06/23/27

48

$1.00

04/11/27

03/23/27

47

$1.00

01/10/27

12/22/26

46

$0.75

10/11/26

09/24/26

45

$0.75

07/10/26

06/22/26

44

$0.75

04/10/26

03/23/26

43

$2.00

01/10/26

12/22/25

42

$2.00

10/10/25

09/24/25

41

$2.00

07/10/25

06/24/25

40

$2.00

04/10/25

03/23/25

39

$2.00

01/10/25

12/23/24

38

$2.00

10/10/24

09/23/24

37

$2.00

07/10/24

06/25/24

36

$2.00

04/10/24

03/25/24

35

$1.50

01/10/24

12/21/23

34

$1.50

10/10/23

09/26/23

33

$1.50

07/10/23

06/22/23

32

$1.50

04/10/23

03/25/23

31

$1.50

01/10/23

12/23/22

30

$1.50

10/10/22

09/25/22

29

$1.50

07/10/22

06/24/22

28

$1.00

04/10/22

03/25/22

27

$1.00

01/10/22

12/23/21

26

$1.00

10/10/21

09/25/21

25

$1.00

07/11/21

06/24/21

24

$1.00

04/11/21

03/25/21

23

$1.00

01/10/21

12/24/20

22

$1.00

10/11/20

09/24/20

21

$1.00

07/10/20

06/25/20

20

$1.00

04/10/20

03/25/20
Cash Dividends (1913 – 1920)

IBM’s cash dividends are normally paid on the 10th of March, June, September and December. The cash dividend record date normally precedes the cash dividend payment date by approximately one month. The cash dividend rate per share is the actual amount paid per share. No adjustments were made for stock splits.

Dividend Number

Actual amount per share

Payable date

Record date

19

$1.00

01/10/20

12/24/19

18

$1.00

10/10/19

09/25/19

17

$1.00

07/10/19

06/24/19

16

$1.00

04/10/19

03/15/19

15

$1.00

01/10/19

12/24/18

14

$1.00

10/10/18

09/26/18

13

$1.00

07/10/18

06/25/18

12

$1.00

04/10/18

03/25/18

11

$1.00

01/10/18

12/23/17

10

$1.00

10/10/17

09/25/17

9

$1.00

07/10/17

06/25/17

8

$1.00

04/10/17

03/24/17

7

$1.00

01/10/17

12/23/16

6

$1.00

10/10/16

09/25/16

5

$1.00

07/10/16

06/24/16

4

$1.00

04/10/16

03/25/16

3

$1.00

10/10/13

09/30/13

2

$1.00

07/10/13

06/30/13

1

$1.00

04/10/13

03/31/13