Thank you for signing up for the DORA Preparedness Workshop with IBM
Explore FlashSystem pricing and configurations Read sample report
Illustration of first steps toward storage/server security and data protection

 

You’ve taken the first step to understand your current levels of preparedness - now what? An IBM Storage representative will contact you shortly to go over the next steps:

Step 1: Kickoff

A member of our team will contact you to create a customized agenda.

Step 2: Workshop

IBM Security Experts and Storage Architects will host a 2-hour virtual workshop designed for your organization's needs.

Step 3: Report + Recommendations

A report with analysis, roadmap and a management presentation will be provided to you, alongside a roadmap of recommended improvements and considerations. Read a sample report

 Learn more about IBM Storage FlashSystem Learn how one company looked to IBM Storage FlashSystem for a proactive protection solution
A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - the 16th time in a row

Learn how we believe the IBM Storage FlashSystem single codebase, hybrid cloud storage infrastructure, compelling rack price/performance, and other factors positioned IBM as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage Arrays.

 Download full report
We look forward to speaking with you.
Learn more about IBM Storage FlashSystem