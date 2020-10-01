The ethics and governance of AI must dominate organizational discussions from the board level down because there’s an important distinction between what you can do and what you should do. This applies to how AI is used internally—weighing the potential impact on workers—and externally—weighing the impact on customers and the wider world.



“One of the most critical things that a company can do before they start rolling out AI is to have guardrails in place to know where and when that AI should be used, including the impact of AI on job roles from the lowest to the highest level.” —Melissa Long Dolson

Foundational model health, employee and customer privacy protections, maintenance of intellectual property, risk management, and regulatory compliance must all be part of those guardrails. There should also be a clear vision of what protections and layers of accountability will be put in place. For example, IBM puts forth three principles when it comes to responsible AI:

The purpose of AI is to augment human intelligence

Data and insights belong to their creator

New technology, including AI systems, must be transparent and explainable





