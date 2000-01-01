Unlock employee potential with AI
No matter your talent management objective—from recruiting to creating an equitable hiring experience to reskilling employees—you have options. Collaborate with IBM HR consultants to move quickly from deciding where to apply AI for high impact to launching an AI pilot in four-to-six weeks. Or, start automating routine tasks (like creating job descriptions) in minutes with one technology interface, across applications. IBM Consulting and watsonx Orchestrate bring the HR expertise and AI technology needed to help you build a winning workforce.

IBM webinar series

Learn from HR experts and prepare your organization for the future of talent management with AI
It's time to reimagine HR and talent with AI

Employee expectations are high. Generative AI can help you transform employee experiences for higher productivity and better outcomes, from talent acquisition to employee retention.

What if generative AI could free up your employees to focus when and where it matters most?

What if you could create more nuanced and interactive experiences to help effectively find and recruit the best talent – at scale?

What if generative AI could help you prepare your employees and business with the skills of the future?

Insights

The three things to prioritize to elevate your employees with AI and high-value skills for the future
CEO decision-making in the age of AI

In this quick guide, IBM IBV identifies three things every HR leader needs to know—and three things they need to do—when it comes to generative AI.

 Creating the future of human resources with digital workers

See how IBM's HR department saved 12,000 hours of manual data gathering work—a 40% improvement in productivity—thanks to AI and automation.

 Let's rethink recruiting

If you designed your recruiting process for a new company, where would you apply AI to find and get the best talent? Find out what our expert would do.
Transform talent management with AI through a strategy session

IBM has the technology and expertise to help you think big and move fast with generative AI—responsibly.

Attend an AI strategy session to take the first step towards unlocking the full potential of generative AI at scale. You’ll walk away with clarity on where to get started, what’s needed to kick off a pilot and how to scale responsibly from there.
