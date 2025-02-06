Home
IT automation
Support Insights
Simplify your IT support operations, improve IT reliability and streamline asset management. IBM Support Insights delivers actionable indicators for preventive maintenance that are designed to reduce gaps in support coverage, improve your IT management, and lower your IT risk across IBM and other OEM systems.
Standard subscription
IBM Support Insights is a cloud-based service that acts as a single pane of glass, which unifies the support experience across IBM and the multivendor infrastructure. This helps IT teams manage inventory, proactively improve uptime, and address security vulnerabilities with analytics-driven insights and preventive maintenance recommendations.
Pro subscription
IBM Support Insights Pro takes datacenter-support strategy and infrastructure planning to the next level. It expands security CVE risk analysis to compare current and vendor-recommended operating system levels, provides prioritized actions by vendor and product family to speed IT lifecycle decision-making, and further improves reliability with extended case history and analysis.
Leverage security alerts, recommendations and prioritization capabilities to quickly address critical exposures.
Experience up to a 25% reduction in maintenance and support spending.¹
Reduce time spent on hardware support tasks by 20%.¹
How IBM assisted Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada:
“The IBM team has brought forth tremendous value with IBM Support Insights Pro and their deep expertise within the network space which previously required us to allocate a resource or be charged a fee to create a BoM. The ongoing collaboration and relationship between Cisco and IBM assures that we maintain a strong support strategy, but also enables deeper insights into the future of networking infrastructure. The IBM team has been instrumental in allowing us to see the future state of the City.”
Keep mission-critical systems running smoothly, including hardware and software from IBM and other OEMs.
From installation and configuration, to end-of-life options, IBM can help you install, configure and optimize your networking infrastructure—providing premium support, identifying interdependencies and reducing the time spent on managing the network across its lifetime.
Learn what IT devices are currently on your network, to set up scheduled discoveries for spotting deltas and trends, and to always get relevant, up-to date IT asset information.
Download the 2023 report and learn to fight back against data breaches.
Learn how a strategic support strategy can help clients reduce the risks of downtime.
Understand the benefits, costs and risks—and get a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of IBM Multivendor Support.
IBM Support Insights helps you proactively manage your inventory, identify contract and security exposures, and avoid downtime to better manage the device health and growing costs of your IT estate.
¹The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Hybrid IT Support, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of IBM, January 2023.