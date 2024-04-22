New AMD EPYC processors on IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers help overcome performance constraints and optimize throughput for heavy compute tasks such as data analytics, global gaming clouds and fluid dynamics apps.
Choose from second or third generation AMD EPYC processors to best meet your cost and performance needs.
Customize and provision with highly differentiated core count, clock speed and memory bandwidth options from AMD.
20 TB of outbound data transfer is included with all monthly bare metal servers.
Activate processors on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers in as little as three hours.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers with the third generation AMD EPYC 7763 processors yield 64 cores per CPU/128 cores per dual-processor server.
Fast clock speeds help solve intensive computing tasks in less time for improved platform productivity.
Get eight memory channels and up to 4096 GB RAM per CPU.
AMD EPYC architecture features encryption of main memory and VM memory to help secure the boot process.
Analyze thermal properties and predict modeling air flow in real time. Exceptional memory bandwidth helps ensure you get the most out of complex system applications.
Provision for better gaming performance and address encoding, compilation, disk I/O, cryptography, compute, memory, Java, eSpeak or POV-Ray requirements with high CPU performance.
Use plentiful I/O bandwidth, while compute-intensive workloads make use of a high number of cores and memory support.
Customize and deploy IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for any workload requirement on the IBM Cloud infrastructure of your choice. Both the classic infrastructure and VPC infrastructure deployments are dedicated to your single-tenancy use, with built-in security benefits and control over computing resources.
Discover how more cores, faster clock speeds and higher memory bandwidth help deliver leading performance and value for compute-intensive workloads. (229 KB)
Learn why AMD EPYC processor-powered IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers are the best choice for MMOs when compared to multitenant alternatives.
Read why IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers with third generation AMD EPYC processors offer more choice and flexibility for your heavy workload demands. (181 KB)
See all customization options, estimate costs and save a quote inside the IBM Cloud Bare Metal Server catalog.
* Max boost for AMD EPYC processors is the maximum frequency achievable by any single core on the processor under normal operating conditions for server systems.
**20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.