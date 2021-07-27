Leveraging IBM® zCX Foundation for Red Hat® OpenShift® (zCX for OpenShift) allows for an agile and flexible deployment of Linux® on Z applications and software in a self-contained Red Hat OpenShift cluster into IBM z/OS®. Co-locate applications and workloads while simultaneously taking advantage of the many z/OS Qualities of Service (QoS).

Expand your ecosystem with the addition of IBM zCX Foundation for Red Hat OpenShift. Developers can integrate Linux on Z applications with z/OS to deliver enterprise-level container orchestration and management capabilities around containerized software.