Informations de contact par pays et région
Afrique

Pays

Informations de contact

 

International

+49 70 3428 72292

Algérie, Angola, Bénin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroun, Cap-Vert, Comores, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Égypte, Érythrée, Éthiopie, Gabon, Gambie, Ghana, Guinée-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libye, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Maroc, Maurice, Mauritanie, Moldavie, Mozambique, Namibie, Niger, Nigeria, République centrafricaine, Rwanda, Tchad

+49 70 3428 72292

Sao Tomé-et-Principe

0800-707-4837

Sénégal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalie

+49 70 3428 72292

Afrique du Sud

+27-113027248

Eswatini, Ouganda, Sahara occidental, Soudan du Sud, Tanzanie, Togo, Tunisie, Zambie, Zimbabwe

001-800-011-894
Asie-Pacifique (APAC)

Pays

Informations de contact

Australie

1-800-161-202

Chine

8009151019

Hong Kong

800-930-104

Inde

1-800-833-3621

Corée

0079-8862-1048

Macao

0800-104

Malaisie

1800812077

Nouvelle-Zélande

0800878118

Philippines

180018610016

Taïwan

0080-1863-167

Thaïlande

001-800-011-894

Singapour

800-8-600-066
Europe

Pays

Informations de contact

International

+49 70 3428 72292

Albanie, Andorre

+49 70 3428 72292

Arménie

1-800-426-9990

Autriche

01-211457170

Azerbaïdjan, Biélorussie

+49 70 3428 72292

Belgique

02 339 35 35

Bermudes

800 426 9990

Bahreïn, Bosnie, Bouvet (île), Bulgarie, Chypre, Croatie, République tchèque

+49 70 3428 72292

Danemark

45243277

Estonie, Îles Féroé

+49 70 3428 72292

Finlande

09 45 96 400

France

158753250

Allemagne, Géorgie, Gibraltar, Guyane française, Polynésie française, Terres australes et antarctiques françaises

+49 70 3428 72292

Grèce

+302106881132

Groenland, Guadeloupe, Herzégovine, Hongrie, Islande, Saint-Siège (Vatican)

+49 70 3428 72292

Irlande

01 815 9597

Italie

02 7031 6105

Lettonie, Liechtenstein

+49 70 3428 72292

Luxembourg

298 977 5065

Macédoine, Malte, Martinique, Mayotte, Monaco, Monténégro, Nouvelle-Calédonie

+49 70 3428 72292

Pays-Bas

020 513 5155

Norvège

0 66998457

Pologne

+48326625031

Portugal

+351214250074

Réunion

1-800-426-9990

Roumanie, Saint-Marin, Serbie, Slovaquie, Slovénie

+49 70 3428 72292

Espagne

901 200 700

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

+49 70 3428 72292

Suède

08 793 5008

Suisse

0 583330995

Turquie

+902123171020

Ukraine

+49 70 3428 72292

Royaume-Uni

2392282373

Wallis-et-Futuna

+49 70 3428 72292
Amérique latine
 

Pays

Informations de contact

Argentine

0800-666-0705

Brésil

0800 707 4837

Chili

1230-020-0500

Équateur

1-800-000-281

Mexique

01-800-681-8110

Pérou

0800-53293

Venezuela

0-800-100-4658
Moyen-Orient

Pays

Informations de contact

International

+49 70 3428 72292

Afghanistan, Azerbaïdjan, Bahreïn, Irak

+49 70 3428 72292

Israël

+97239165070

Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Jordanie, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Koweït, Liban, Oman, Ouzbékistan, Palestine, Qatar, Tadjikistan, Yémen

 

+49 70 3428 72292
Amérique du Nord
 

Pays

Informations de contact

Antigua-et-Barbuda

0800-707-4837

Bahamas, Barbade, Bermudes, Canada, États-Unis, Îles Caïmans, Îles Vierges, Jamaïque, Trinité-et-Tobago

800 426 9990