Every minute counts in healthcare. IBM Storage FlashSystem solutions for healthcare provide quick and easy access to medical records and patient data. Having the right casework information at providers’ fingertips streamlines healthcare operations, helping to eliminate duplicate tests and unnecessary procedures. These enhancements lead to better decisions regarding patient care, improves the quality of treatment and speeds up workflows and processes so patients can recover faster, all while significantly reducing costs.
Additionally, IBM Storage FlashSystem for healthcare systems comply with industry standards including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). This conformity is critical for ensuring the security and confidentiality of patient information.
Avoiding data disruptions is a key component in providing quality healthcare. IBM Storage FlashSystem Cyber Vault and IBM Safeguarded Copy offer data security frameworks that provide the blueprint for designing and deploying a robust set of data protection and recovery capabilities.
The solutions complement each other. Safeguarded Copy creates isolated, immutable snapshots of data to help protect against all types of data corruption while Cyber Vault automatically scans those copies, regularly looking for any signs of data corruption.
These scans help quickly identify cyberattacks when they start as well as pinpoint which data copies haven’t been affected. This comprehensive view of where and when an attack is happening helps customers recover a clean copy of their data, minimizing the effects of any breach.
Patients and healthcare organizations have high expectations when it comes to the integrity of electronic health records (EHR) and other personal data. Once Cyber Vault helps identify and deflect cyberattacks, businesses and healthcare organizations want to return to normal operations as soon as possible. IBM Storage Sentinel was designed with this goal in mind, to serve as the last line of defense against data corruption from any attack.
Safeguarded Copy takes snapshots that generate separate, encrypted copies while Sentinel uses integrated security information and event technology (SIEM) to regularly monitor those copies for degradation indicators caused by malware or ransomware. Even if ransomware gains administrative access, it will be unable to delete, tamper with or encrypt these data snapshots because of verified restore points that help with quick restoration.
Don't just have storage space, accelerate. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is the perfect all-in-one hybrid cloud solution for medium and large healthcare industry organizations. With flash and AI, you can deploy the most cost efficient and powerful storage solution on the market.
This is an enterprise-class storage system. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is designed for mid-range workloads. It provides high performance redundancy and smart, self-optimizing containerized solutions.
Be prepared for what's next. IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 storage systems use artificial intelligence and flash-based technology to provide data security, scalability, and reliability on demand.
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
