Get Ready for The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) with IBM Storage FlashSystem

What is DORA?

The Digital Operational Resilience Act is a European Union (EU) regulation that comes into effect on January 17th 2025. Is intended to provide guidance to the financial sector to help address concerns around cyber resilience, both for on-premise and cloud-hosted IT infrastructure. DORA applies to financial entities operating in the EU, including banks, investment firms, credit institutions and more. It also applies to third-party Information and communication technology (ICT) providers such as cloud service providers.

Is your organization prepared for DORA?

The essence of DORA is divided into 5 core pillars that address various aspects or domains within ICT and cyber security.

ICT Risk Management pillar calls for technology solutions with specific requirements around operational resilience – this is where IBM Storage FlashSystem can help you meet the criteria and policies needed to create a tailored solution that supports DORA readiness ensuring your operations are secure and compliant.

Beginning January 17th 2025, financial organizations and third-party technology service providers will be required to prove their ICT systems are resilient and secure.