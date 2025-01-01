What is DORA?
The Digital Operational Resilience Act is a European Union (EU) regulation that comes into effect on January 17th 2025. Is intended to provide guidance to the financial sector to help address concerns around cyber resilience, both for on-premise and cloud-hosted IT infrastructure. DORA applies to financial entities operating in the EU, including banks, investment firms, credit institutions and more. It also applies to third-party Information and communication technology (ICT) providers such as cloud service providers.
Is your organization prepared for DORA?
The essence of DORA is divided into 5 core pillars that address various aspects or domains within ICT and cyber security.
ICT Risk Management pillar calls for technology solutions with specific requirements around operational resilience – this is where IBM Storage FlashSystem can help you meet the criteria and policies needed to create a tailored solution that supports DORA readiness ensuring your operations are secure and compliant.
Beginning January 17th 2025, financial organizations and third-party technology service providers will be required to prove their ICT systems are resilient and secure.
Although the industry average to recover from a cyberattack is 23 days, the new regulations—NIS2, DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and others—mandate recovery of critical systems within hours!
Find out how prepared your business is - and get ready for the upcoming EU DORA regulations.
IBM Storage FlashSystem - Unleash Unmatched Speed, Capacity, and Cyber Resilience
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, businesses require cutting-edge storage solutions that prioritize simplicity, intelligence, and security while delivering exceptional performance.
Our innovative IBM Storage FlashSystem, built with FCM4, offers enhanced cyber resilience, in- line ransomware threat detection, and significant cost savings. As financial institutions increasingly adopt generative AI to drive competitive advantage, IBM's expertise in enterprise AI and hybrid cloud architecture positions it as a trusted partner for digital transformation, empowering businesses to harness the power of advanced technologies while maintaining customer trust and transparency.
Don't just store, accelerate. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is the perfect all-in-one hybrid cloud solution for medium and large organizations. With flash and AI machine learning, you can deploy the most cost efficient and powerful storage solution on the market.
This is enterprise-class storage. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is designed for mid-range workloads. It provides high performance redundancy and smart, self-optimizing containerized solutions.
Be prepared for what's next. IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 storage systems use artificial intelligence and flash-based technology to provide data security, scalability, and reliability on demand.
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create air-gapped copies of data and restore production fast.
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.