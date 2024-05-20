Home Events Think Agenda Think 2024
People on event floor at Think
What you can expect at a Think event
2024-05-20

Monday:  IBM Partner Plus Day Programming for Business Partners

           

 11:00 AM—12:30PM IBM Partner Plus Opening keynote 12:45 PM—1:45 PM Lunch and networking 1:30—5:00 PM Meeting Center 2:00—4:00 PM Geography panels and sponsored sessions 5:00—6:30 PM IBM Partner Plus networking reception
2024-05-21

Tuesday:  Think programming kicks off

     

 7:00 AM Registration

Event registration begins.

 8:30 AM Opening keynote

Scaling your business with AI and hybrid cloud.

 9:30—5:00 PM Think Forum: sessions and demonstrations

Join IBM and other industry experts for engaging sessions and demos in the Meeting Center.

 11:00 AM—11:30 AM EDT Keynote

Unleash the transformative power of AI and automation.

 

 11:30—2:00 PM Lunch and networking

Chef-selected lunch items and connections with your peers. Full lunch menu in the Think mobile app.

 4:00 PM Keynote

Scale productivity with watsonx assistants.

 4:45—6:30 PM Think Forum reception

Enjoy conversation and culinary delights inside the Think Forum.
2024-05-22

Wednesday:  Think programming continues

  

 7:15—8:15 AM Breakfast

Chef-selected breakfast menu items. Grab and go for the sessions or sit down with peers and connect. Full menu on the Think mobile app.

 8:30 AM Keynote

watsonx: Scale the impact of generative AI with trusted data and governance.

 9:00—5:00 PM Think Forum: sessions and demonstrations

Join IBM and other industry experts for engaging sessions and demos in the Meeting Center.

 11:30—12:00 PM Keynote

Build the architecture your AI needs.

 12:00—2:00 PM Lunch and networking

Chef-selected lunch items and connections with your peers. Full lunch menu in the Think mobile app.

 1:00—3:30 PM Sessions powered by Bloomberg 4:00—4:30 PM Keynote

The future of AI is open.

 4:30 PM Networking

Finish the day with open networking time amongst your peers.

 7:00 PM Blue Block Party at Harpoon Brewery

Join us for the IBM blue Block Party at the renowned Harpoon Brewery in Boston.
2024-05-23

Thursday:  Think programming closes at noon

   

 7:15—8:15 AM Breakfast

Chef-selected breakfast menu items. Grab and go for the sessions or sit down with peers and connect. Full menu on the Think mobile app.

 8:30—12:00 PM Think Forum: sessions and demonstrations

Join IBM and other industry experts for engaging sessions and demos in the Meeting Center.

 12:00 PM Event Close
