IBM TechXchange 2026 is the hands‑on conference where developers, engineers, architects, and technologists go deep in workshops and labs, earn technical certifications, connect directly with product experts, and preview the tools and roadmaps shaping the future of AI, data, security, and hybrid cloud.
This year’s event expands with the integration of HashiConf (link resides outside of ibm.com), bringing leading expertise in infrastructure automation and cloud provisioning, and the co‑location of IDUG North America and the COMMON User Group, creating one of the largest gatherings of technical user communities in one place.
October 26 - 29, 2026
Developers and technologists such as software engineers, system programmers, data experts, AI specialists, infrastructure architects, operations professionals, cyber security experts and more.
IBM TechXchange 2026 is taking place October 26-29 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
Address:
Georgia World Congress Center
285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Yes. This is a fee-based event. The standard price for a conference pass is USD 1599. IBM TechXchange 2025 does not pay for attendee travel or hotel.
This year, attendees can benefit from early bird pricing and a discounted rate for government or public sector employees.
Super early bird: USD 1119.30 from April 20 - July 12, 2026. No code required, discount automatically applied at checkout.
Early bird price: USD 1279.20 from July 13 - September 26, 2026. No code required, discount automatically applied at checkout.
Government or Public Sector rate is USD 799. Attendee must meet eligibility requirements.
Download our Business Justification Letter.
Yes, the government or public rate is USD 799.
Government or public sector rate eligibility:
Attendees registering under the government or public sector rate must:
Use a valid government, military or academic email address (.gov, .mil, .edu, .us, .state.xx.us or equivalent) during registration and
Present both:
An employer-issued ID or official proof of government employment (agency letter or pay stub) and
A government-issued photo ID (driver’s license or passport) when checking in.
This rate is available to employees of government agencies and entities at the federal, state, local and national levels. It also applies to organizations engaged in core public sector functions such as defense, infrastructure, public safety, education, transportation, health, social services and tax administration.
IBM reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel registrations that do not meet these requirements. If IBM rescinds your registration and refunds your payment, IBM is not responsible for any incidental costs, including airfare, hotel or other related expenses. Misrepresentation of eligibility can result in denial of entry without a refund and can be reported as well.
IBM verifies government‑issued IDs at check‑in, but does not retain this information.
Yes. All attendees must be at least 18 years of age by the day they pick up their conference badge.
Requests for cancellation must be made in writing to ibmtechxchange@gpj.com.
Requests received by September 22, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET will receive a full refund.
Requests received after 12:00 a.m. ET on September 23 will not be eligible for a refund unless they are submitted within 24 hours of registration.
Complimentary IBM TechXchange 2026 conference passes are non-transferable.
Note: Discounts for purchased pass(es) cannot be combined with any other programs or offers.
Substitutions for purchased passes will be allowed for attendees from the same company and processed free of charge if requested in writing to ibmtechxchange@gpj.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on September 22, 2026.
Substitution requests received after 12:00 a.m. ET, September 23, 2026, are subject to a 50 USD transaction fee.
Complimentary IBM TechXchange 2026 conference passes are non-transferable. Contact your IBM account representative or the IBM TechXchange Guest Services Team at ibmtechxchange@gpj.com
No. IBM TechXchange uses a separate Event login. Your IBMid email, username, and password will not work on the TechXchange registration site.
If you are new here, select Reset Password. Resetting the Event login password will not change your IBMid password.
Have an account already? select Login.
If you don’t know your password, select Reset password. Resetting the Event login password will not change your IBMid password.
If you try to reset your password and don’t receive a reset email, select Create Account.
IBM TechXchange 2026 uses a separate Event login. Your IBMid email, username, and password will not work on the TechXchange registration site.
If you are new here, select Reset Password. Resetting the Event login password will not change your IBMid password.
Have an account already? select Login.
If you don’t know your password, select Reset password. Resetting the Event login password will not change your IBMid password.
If you try to reset your password and don’t receive a reset email, select Create Account.
Use the business email address you want associated with your conference registration.
This usually means one of the following:
You’re entering an IBM id password (Event login is different), or
You haven’t created or reset your Event password yet
Select Reset password to continue. If you try to reset your password and don’t receive a reset email, select Create Account.
For accessibility-related needs, please let us know in your registration profile or email Guest Services directly at ibmtechxchange@gpj.com, ideally at least two to three weeks prior to the conference. Once we receive your request, one of our ambassadors will contact you. We’d be happy to help.
Yes, IBM is dedicated to providing a safe, respectful, comfortable, and harassment-free environment for all participants at IBM events.
Learn more (link resides outside ibm.com) about IBM’s Code of Conduct at events.
No, unfortunately conference passes are limited and reserved for invited and registered attendees.
The dress code for the conference is “coder casual,” striking the perfect balance between comfort and professionalism. Feel free to wear your favorite jeans with a t-shirt or button-down shirt and be sure to choose comfortable shoes. If you opt for a suit, you may feel out of place, we recommend opting for a more relaxed attire. The goal is to feel comfortable while maintaining a polished appearance, perfect for engaging in tech discussions.
Parking is not included in your conference pass. Attendees can pre‑purchase parking directly with the venue, via the GWCC site: https://gwcc.parkingguide.com/
Shuttle service will not be provided from conference hotels to the Georgia World Congress Center. You have many choices—modes of transport include taxi cabs, Uber or Lyft, public transit or a short walk. Conference hotels are within a 2-mile radius to the Georgia World Congress Center.
Transportation is not provided to and from the airport. As attendees will arrive and depart at different times, recommended options would be through your choice of taxi cabs, Uber or Lyft, public transit or a scheduled private pickup.
Yes. Registered attendees will have access to discounted hotel rates through the Attendee Portal when the hotel block opens. Once you are registered, you will be able to book hotel accommodations based on availability.
Hotel deposits will vary by hotel; some hotels will charge a one-night deposit on approximately October 5, 2026. Other hotels may charge a deposit 72 hours prior to arrival.
Cancellation or changes to hotel reservations are the sole responsibility of the attendee. A deposit payment of one night’s room and tax will be charged to the credit card provided after October 5, 2026.
The deposit payment is non-refundable for cancellations within 72 hours of the reservation check-in date. Most hotels in the conference hotel block have a cancellation policy of within 72 hours, however, please note some hotels have a cancellation policy of five days of your reservation check-in date.
If you do not check in on your scheduled arrival date, the remainder of your reservation will be cancelled, and the deposit payment will be forfeited.
You can add your hotel loyalty information at the time of booking.
Registered attendees can update their hotel reservation on the Attendee Portal or by contacting IBM TechXchange Guest Services via email at ibmtechxchange@gpj.com. The deadline to modify or cancel your hotel reservation with IBM is 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 1, 2026.
After Monday, October 12, hotel reservation modifications must be done directly with the hotel.
If your check-in or checkout date is not available when searching for accommodations, please book the hotel with the best available dates for your stay. Once you have completed the reservation, please contact IBM TechXchange Guest Services (ibmtechxchange@gpj.com) to request adjusted dates needed.
Availability or rates outside of the dates you are seeing will be based on the hotel’s availability and are not guaranteed.
You will receive an email with your hotel confirmation number on Monday, October 12, 2026. After this date, make inquiries directly with your hotel for any changes.
IBM has reserved a limited block of hotel rooms at special rates for registered attendees. You can book your room through the Attendee Portal after you have registered for the conference.
The hotels you see are based on the dates selected and availability at the time of your booking. All rooms are subject to availability, on a first-come, first served basis.
No, only one hotel reservation per registered attendee is allowed.
Hotel reservations booked through the TechXchange Attendee Portal (link resides outside of ibm.com) will be transferred to the hotel on October 2.
Before, please contact IBM TechXchange Guest Services at ibmtechxchange@gpj.com if you have any questions.
There are no changes permitted between October 2 - October 12.
After October 12, reservation inquiries (modifications or cancellations) must be made directly with the hotel.
Requests can be entered when booking your reservation. Please note that all requests are based on hotel availability and are not guaranteed.
If you have any questions, please contact IBM TechXchange Guest Services.
Email: ibmtechxchange@gpj.com
IBM clients and Business Partners can request a visa invitation letter during the registration process. If you’re already registered and need to request a letter, please visit the Attendee Portal. Contact the IBM TechXchange Guest Services Team for assistance.
Email: ibmtechxchange@gpj.com
Please note that an invitation letter will be provided to registered attendees only. Letters cannot be provided for guests of attendees.