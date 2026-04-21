Yes, the government or public rate is USD 799.

Government or public sector rate eligibility:

Attendees registering under the government or public sector rate must:

Use a valid government, military or academic email address (.gov, .mil, .edu, .us, .state.xx.us or equivalent) during registration and Present both:

An employer-issued ID or official proof of government employment (agency letter or pay stub) and

A government-issued photo ID (driver’s license or passport) when checking in.

This rate is available to employees of government agencies and entities at the federal, state, local and national levels. It also applies to organizations engaged in core public sector functions such as defense, infrastructure, public safety, education, transportation, health, social services and tax administration.

IBM reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel registrations that do not meet these requirements. If IBM rescinds your registration and refunds your payment, IBM is not responsible for any incidental costs, including airfare, hotel or other related expenses. Misrepresentation of eligibility can result in denial of entry without a refund and can be reported as well.

IBM verifies government‑issued IDs at check‑in, but does not retain this information.