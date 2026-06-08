Get hands-on with real tools, scenarios, and challenges across AI, data, cloud, infrastructure, and security, alongside experts and aglobal practitioner community, including HashiConf, so you can applywhat you learn the moment you’re back at work.
Welcomes developers and AI practitioners who are building intelligent applications, agents, automated workflows and systems integrations that accelerate productivity and help teams do AI better across their enterprise.
Built for practitioners who are responsible for connecting, governing, integrating data across pipelines, platforms, and hybrid environments to deliver trusted data for AI and analytics with speed, scale, and control.
Designed for platform engineers, SREs, DevOps teams, and cloud architects who want to optimize how they build, automate, integrate, and prepare infrastructure operations for AI-assisted and agentic workflows at scale.
For infrastructure practitioners who design, deploy, and operate mission‑critical systems and platforms, including IBM Z & LinuxONE, IBM Power and IBM Storage, to support modern applications and generative AI alongside core enterprise workloads.
Invites security engineers, developers, and compliance teams focused on securing data in the age of AI agents and creating an overall “secure by default” posture across hybrid environments.
Pre-Conference Activities | Featuring hands-on learning, certification testing, peer connection, and tailored experiences
10:00 AM - 6:15 PM | Hands-on Labs
10:00 AM - 6:15 PM | Certification testing
Partner Day | Activities open only to Business Partners registered to attend
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM | Opening Night Block Party at Sandbox Expo
7:30 AM - 9:00 AM | Breakfast
9:00 AM - 9:45AM | Opening General Session
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Sandbox Expo open
10:30 AM - 6:45 PM | Hands-on Labs
10:30 AM - 6:45 PM | Certification testing
10:30 AM - 5:00 PM | Technology Breakouts, Meet the Experts, Live Demos, and Tech Talks
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM | Lunch and Networking
7:30 AM - 9:00 AM | Breakfast
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Sandbox Expo open
9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Hands-on Labs
9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Certification testing
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Technology Breakouts, Meet the Experts, Live Demos, and Tech Talks
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM | Lunch and Networking
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM | Networking Event
7:30 AM - 9:00 AM | Breakfast
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Sandbox Expo open
9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Hands-on Labs
9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Certification testing
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Technology Breakouts, Meet the Experts, Live Demos, and Tech Talks
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM | Lunch and Networking
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM | Networking Event
An exclusive, high-energy experience designed to unlock opportunities, accelerate deals, build connections with technical experts, and help partners maximize impact with technical insights and AI strategies.
Build, learn, play, and connect in the heart and hub of IBM TechXchange. Featuring hands-on labs, live demos, community spaces, and nonstop energy designed to spark ideas, skills, and serious fun.
Showcase your expertise and earn industry-recognized credentials. Your conference pass includes two complimentary onsite certification exam attempts*. Preview available exams in the session catalog.
*up to a ~USD 500 value
Opening Night Block Party
Get to Atlanta early and jumpstart your week at the Opening Night Block Party on Monday! Reconnect with peers and familiar faces, explore the Sandbox, and get inspired before sessions officially start.