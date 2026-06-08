The IBM TechXchange 2026 experience

A collage of shapes and pictograms and two people on stage at TechXchange 2025

Build with purpose

Get hands-on with real tools, scenarios, and challenges across AI, data, cloud, infrastructure, and security, alongside experts and aglobal practitioner community, including HashiConf, so you can applywhat you learn the moment you’re back at work.

 Explore session catalog

Content tracks

Speaker on stage at TechXchange 2025

AI Applications

Welcomes developers and AI practitioners who are building intelligent applications, agents, automated workflows and systems integrations that accelerate productivity and help teams do AI better across their enterprise.
Attendees at TechXchange 2025

Data Management

Built for practitioners who are responsible for connecting, governing, integrating data across pipelines, platforms, and hybrid environments to deliver trusted data for AI and analytics with speed, scale, and control.
Two attendees at TechXchange 2025

Cloud & Platform Engineering

Designed for platform engineers, SREs, DevOps teams, and cloud architects who want to optimize how they build, automate, integrate, and prepare infrastructure operations for AI-assisted and agentic workflows at scale.
Demo at TechXchange 2025

Infrastructure

For infrastructure practitioners who design, deploy, and operate mission‑critical systems and platforms, including IBM Z & LinuxONE, IBM Power and IBM Storage, to support modern applications and generative AI alongside core enterprise workloads.
Security demo at TechXchange 2025

Security, Risk & Compliance

Invites security engineers, developers, and compliance teams focused on securing data in the age of AI agents and creating an overall “secure by default” posture across hybrid environments.

Week at a glance

Pre-Conference Activities | Featuring hands-on learning, certification testing, peer connection, and tailored experiences

10:00 AM - 6:15 PM | Hands-on Labs

10:00 AM - 6:15 PM | Certification testing

Partner Day | Activities open only to Business Partners registered to attend

6:30 PM - 9:30 PM | Opening Night Block Party at Sandbox Expo

7:30 AM - 9:00 AM | Breakfast

9:00 AM - 9:45AM | Opening General Session

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Sandbox Expo open

10:30 AM - 6:45 PM | Hands-on Labs

10:30 AM - 6:45 PM | Certification testing

10:30 AM - 5:00 PM | Technology Breakouts, Meet the Experts, Live Demos, and Tech Talks

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM | Lunch and Networking

7:30 AM - 9:00 AM | Breakfast

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Sandbox Expo open

9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Hands-on Labs

9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Certification testing

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Technology Breakouts, Meet the Experts, Live Demos, and Tech Talks

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM | Lunch and Networking

6:30 PM - 9:30 PM | Networking Event

7:30 AM - 9:00 AM | Breakfast

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Sandbox Expo open

9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Hands-on Labs

9:00 AM - 5:15 PM | Certification testing

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Technology Breakouts, Meet the Experts, Live Demos, and Tech Talks

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM | Lunch and Networking

6:30 PM - 9:30 PM | Networking Event

Exclusive experiences
Speaker on stage at TechXchange 2025
Partner Day

An exclusive, high-energy experience designed to unlock opportunities, accelerate deals, build connections with technical experts, and help partners maximize impact with technical insights and AI strategies.
TechXchange sandbox
The Sandbox

Build, learn, play, and connect in the heart and hub of IBM TechXchange. Featuring hands-on labs, live demos, community spaces, and nonstop energy designed to spark ideas, skills, and serious fun.
TechXchange-2025
Onsite Certification Testing

Showcase your expertise and earn industry-recognized credentials. Your conference pass includes two complimentary onsite certification exam attempts*. Preview available exams in the session catalog.

*up to a ~USD 500 value

Entertainment & Networking

Performers at TechXchange 2025

Opening Night Block Party

Get to Atlanta early and jumpstart your week at the Opening Night Block Party on Monday! Reconnect with peers and familiar faces, explore the Sandbox, and get inspired before sessions officially start.