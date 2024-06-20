Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform marketing spanning content creation, data optimization, operational efficiency and experience personalization. But with that vast potential comes the responsibility to embrace and deploy AI with trust, ethics and safety in mind—particularly for marketers, who serve as brand stewards responsible for their organization’s customer experience.
Join IBM and our partners at Cannes Lions to learn about enterprise-grade AI solutions and connect with experts who can help you through the end-to-end process of transforming marketing operations and ensuring generative content is executed with brand standards governance applied, at scale.
As generative AI transforms marketing and customer experiences, it is reshaping how we work. And its impact isn’t just increased productivity—it’s a catalyst for redefining processes and helping our people be more creative, strategic and impactful. Join IBM for a discussion about how best to harness the potential of generative AI to drive better business outcomes and enable our marketing teams and creative talent.
Moderator: Billy Seabrook, Senior Partner, Global Chief Design Officer, IBM iX
On the tennis court, football pitch and beyond, data is now streaming to exciting new AI platforms that are changing how sports are broadcast, how fans engage, and even how teams make decisions. With Wimbledon and the Summer Olympics approaching, the pressure is on for the sports industry to use AI to drive player and team performance while maximizing new forms of engagement with its global, multi-billion-strong fanbase. This session will explore how AI is driving the way teams and players optimize tactical decision-making and engage with fans worldwide.
Moderator: Tim Wastney, SVP, Ad Sales at BBC
Under pressure to deliver hyper-personalized experiences more efficiently than ever before, generative AI promises to help marketers create and scale the content needed to support these experiences. But with this potential comes the responsibility and importance of implementing proper governance and brand standards within your content supply chain so that you can trust what you create— and create trust with every personalized interaction. Join IBM and Adobe to learn how companies are successfully embracing AI-powered content supply chains.
Moderator: Karen Feldman, VP & CMO, Consulting, IBM
Join Adobe and IBM for an exclusive executive fireside chat hosted by Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer at Adobe and featuring Heather Freeland, Chief Brand Officer at Adobe and Jonathan Adashek, SVP Marketing & Communications and Chief Communications Officer at IBM.
Enjoy lunch and informal networking with C-suite peers while gaining firsthand insights from Heather and Jonathan on cultivating organizational readiness and embracing responsible innovation that delivers tangible business impact with generative AI.
Host: Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Adobe
Understanding how AI can identify, understand, influence and reach B2B buyers is complex. Join Jonathan and Stephan as they explore the intersection of creativity, technology; and business; and unpack how AI is the force multiplier across the marketing landscape.
IBM and Salesforce were both among the first to market with generative AI solutions for enterprise. Join experts from both companies and our customers for a candid discussion about the realities of enterprise AI adoption, ethics and board-level buy-in. We'll share lessons from advancing AI pilots to organization scale, navigating the delicate balance between risk awareness and seizing AI opportunities with agility. Panel discussion followed by client reception.
Moderator: Ruth Mortimer, Global President, Advertising Week
Following the “Scaling Generative AI for Seamless Customer Experiences” panel, join Advertising Week, IBM and Salesforce from 4:30 - 6:30 PM on Le Rooftop to enjoy drinks, canapés and conversations with stunning views of the Croisette as we wind down from the day.
Join us for a match of table tennis at the Marketing Leadership Summit by Brand Innovators—and get your stats
Mandala Beach, 64 blvd de la Croisette, Cannes
Attendees can play a short match of table tennis and get a data-filled scorecard with stats about the number of forehand and backhand shots, average MPH, etc. It includes personalized, watsonx AI generated commentary for key moments in each match based on the data and insights collected—mimicking our work with the US Open.