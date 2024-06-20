Home Events Cannes IBM at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024
17–20 June 2024, Cannes, France
Evolving experiences in the age of generative AI
Cannes beach aerial panoramic view
Event overview

Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform marketing spanning content creation, data optimization, operational efficiency and experience personalization. But with that vast potential comes the responsibility to embrace and deploy AI with trust, ethics and safety in mind—particularly for marketers, who serve as brand stewards responsible for their organization’s customer experience.

Join IBM and our partners at Cannes Lions to learn about enterprise-grade AI solutions and connect with experts who can help you through the end-to-end process of transforming marketing operations and ensuring generative content is executed with brand standards governance applied, at scale.
Agenda
Monday, 17 June | 10:00 AM Beyond Automation: Generative AI as a Catalyst for True Marketing Transformation

As generative AI transforms marketing and customer experiences, it is reshaping how we work. And its impact isn’t just increased productivity—it’s a catalyst for redefining processes and helping our people be more creative, strategic and impactful. Join IBM for a discussion about how best to harness the potential of generative AI to drive better business outcomes and enable our marketing teams and creative talent.

Moderator: Billy Seabrook, Senior Partner, Global Chief Design Officer, IBM iX

Panelists:

  • Chandreyi Davis, Global VP of Brand Marketing, Expedia
  • Purvi Doraiswamy, Vice President, Digital Operations, AARP
  • Liubov Ruchinskaya, Head Strategy, Analytics and Consumer Planning, Diageo
  • Kerry Flynn, Media Deals Reporter, Axios
Monday, 17 June | 3:30 PM Generative AI and Sports: The Playbook

On the tennis court, football pitch and beyond, data is now streaming to exciting new AI platforms that are changing how sports are broadcast, how fans engage, and even how teams make decisions. With Wimbledon and the Summer Olympics approaching, the pressure is on for the sports industry to use AI to drive player and team performance while maximizing new forms of engagement with its global, multi-billion-strong fanbase. This session will explore how AI is driving the way teams and players optimize tactical decision-making and engage with fans worldwide.

Moderator: Tim Wastney, SVP, Ad Sales at BBC

Panelists:

  • Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Marketing and Communications, IBM
  • Patrick Mouratoglou, Founder/CEO, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy & Current Coach of ATP Superstar, Holger Rune Mouratoglou 
Tuesday, 18 June | 10:00 AM How Generative AI is Supercharging the Content Supply Chain

Under pressure to deliver hyper-personalized experiences more efficiently than ever before, generative AI promises to help marketers create and scale the content needed to support these experiences. But with this potential comes the responsibility and importance of implementing proper governance and brand standards within your content supply chain so that you can trust what you create— and create trust with every personalized interaction. Join IBM and Adobe to learn how companies are successfully embracing AI-powered content supply chains.

Moderator: Karen Feldman, VP & CMO, Consulting, IBM

Panelists:

  • Amit Ahuja, SVP, Product Management, Product Marketing and Strategy - Digital Experience Business, Adobe
  • Liz Caselli-Mechael, Global Head of Digital & Content, Nestlé 
  • Cristin Miller, Director of Strategic Communications, Bayer 
  • Corey Martin, Managing Director, Head of Creator and Influencer Marketing, /prompt.
Tuesday, 18 June | 12:30 PM Trust What You Create: An Executive Fireside Chat

Join Adobe and IBM for an exclusive executive fireside chat hosted by Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer at Adobe and featuring Heather Freeland, Chief Brand Officer at Adobe and Jonathan Adashek, SVP Marketing & Communications and Chief Communications Officer at IBM.

Enjoy lunch and informal networking with C-suite peers while gaining firsthand insights from Heather and Jonathan on cultivating organizational readiness and embracing responsible innovation that delivers tangible business impact with generative AI.

Host: Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Adobe

Panelists:

  • Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Marketing and Communications, IBM
  • Heather Freeland, Chief Brand Officer, Adobe


Wednesday, 19 June | 12:20 PM The Future of B2B

Understanding how AI can identify, understand, influence and reach B2B buyers is complex. Join Jonathan and Stephan as they explore the intersection of creativity, technology; and business; and unpack how AI is the force multiplier across the marketing landscape.

Participants:

  • Jonathan Adashek, Chief Communications Offer and SVP, Marketing and Communications, IBM
  • Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer, WPP
Wednesday, 19 June | 3:30 PM From Pilot to Enterprise Adoption: Scaling Generative AI for Seamless Customer Experiences

IBM and Salesforce were both among the first to market with generative AI solutions for enterprise. Join experts from both companies and our customers for a candid discussion about the realities of enterprise AI adoption, ethics and board-level buy-in. We'll share lessons from advancing AI pilots to organization scale, navigating the delicate balance between risk awareness and seizing AI opportunities with agility. Panel discussion followed by client reception.

Moderator: Ruth Mortimer, Global President, Advertising Week

Panelists:

  • Jez Bassinder, Partner, Generative AI Leader, IBM
  • Connor Marsden, Senior Vice President, Salesforce 
  • Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty
Wednesday, 19 June | 4:30 PM Rooftop Reception with IBM and Salesforce

Following the “Scaling Generative AI for Seamless Customer Experiences” panel, join Advertising Week, IBM and Salesforce from 4:30 - 6:30 PM on Le Rooftop to enjoy drinks, canapés and conversations with stunning views of the Croisette as we wind down from the day.

Come lob with us

Join us for a match of table tennis at the Marketing Leadership Summit by Brand Innovators—and get your stats

Mandala Beach, 64 blvd de la Croisette, Cannes

Attendees can play a short match of table tennis and get a data-filled scorecard with stats about the number of forehand and backhand shots, average MPH, etc. It includes personalized, watsonx AI generated commentary for key moments in each match based on the data and insights collected—mimicking our work with the US Open.
