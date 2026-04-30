Join us at the AWS Summits and Industry Symposiums
As a Premier Tier Partner for AWS, IBM sponsors AWS Summits across the globe. We will be demonstrating our consulting capabilities, joint solutions and software products that drive operational efficiency, competitive advantage and business growth for enterprises in the agentic era.
Learn more about our consulting services, solutions and agentic AI assets that help organizations drive next-generation digital transformation:
New York, 14 April
New York, 7 May
Houston, 17 September
In partnership with AWS, we explore three foundational components for scaling agentic AI.
In partnership with AWS, discover whether your organization is moving toward AI-first cybersecurity operations—and what's next.
IDC Technology Spotlight report commissioned by IBM and AWS explores a fit-for-purpose strategy for placing workloads—whether on mainframes or AWS.
Download the report to gain analyst perspectives on how enterprises are operationalizing intelligent ERP transformation with IBM and AWS—and positioning themselves for long-term growth within the SAP ecosystem on AWS.
IBM has a global, multievent presence across AWS Summits and AWS Industry Symposiums, showcasing the scale and depth of the IBM+AWS strategic partnership. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, IBM brings consulting expertise, software innovation and industry solutions to AWS events worldwide, demonstrating how enterprises can modernize, scale hybrid cloud and operationalize agentic AI on AWS.
IBM participates in AWS Summits across regions including the Americas, EMEA, APAC, Japan and Greater China regions, engaging clients through sponsorships, thought leadership sessions, demos, premium networking experiences and advisory conversations. Through these engagements, IBM highlights its role as a global consulting and technology partner helping enterprises migrate, modernize, innovate and secure workloads on AWS.
At AWS Industry Symposiums, IBM focuses on showcasing industry‑specific transformation and joint solutions with a focus on agentic AI capabilities and real-world client stories. IBM will highlight differentiated industry expertise across life sciences and healthcare, energy and utilities, banking and financial services as well as public sector.
Across AWS Summits and Industry Symposiums, IBM showcases: