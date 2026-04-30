IBM at AWS Summits 2026

Join us at the AWS Summits and Industry Symposiums

Explore IBM+AWS partnership
Isometric Illustration of 4 platforms. Woman at a desk on a laptop connected to a building or business, connected to AWS cloud platform with the IBM Security shield at the front.

Build smarter, scale faster with IBM and AWS

As a Premier Tier Partner for AWS, IBM sponsors AWS Summits across the globe. We will be demonstrating our consulting capabilities, joint solutions and software products that drive operational efficiency, competitive advantage and business growth for enterprises in the agentic era.

Learn more about our consulting services, solutions and agentic AI assets that help organizations drive next-generation digital transformation:

  • Agentic AI-enabled migration and modernization on AWS
  • Agentic AI-powered business transformation
  • SAP transformation on AWS
  • IBM Enterprise Advantage for AWS clients
  • Software products and solutions on AWS Marketplace
  • Joint industry solutions
Join the in-person events
A breathtaking view of Midtown Manhattan, NYC
AWS Life Sciences Symposium

New York, 14 April

 Join us
View of Manhattan, NYC
AWS Financial Services

New York, 7 May 

 Join us
Houston, TX skyline
AWS Energy Symposium

Houston, 17 September

 Join us
Stockholm old town (Gamla Stan) cityscape from City Hall top, Sweden
Stockholm, 7 May Join us
Toronto skyline
Toronto, 3 June Join us
Madrid skyline
Madrid, 4 June Join us
New York City, NYC, USA
New York, 17 June Join us
Hong Kong skyline
Hong Kong, 17 June Join us
Tokyo skyline
Tokyo, 25–26 June Join us
US Capitol building in Washington DC
Washington D.C., 30 June–1 July Join us
Dubai's skyline in the UAE: Skyscrapers on Sheikh Zayed Road, bustling traffic at a major intersection, featuring Burj Khalifa and Financial District.
Dubai, 30 September Join us

IBM sessions replay from AWS re:Invent 2025

Lessons from leaders: Turn AI agents into business value (featuring Apollo Tyres agentic AI story) See details Building blocks to scale AI agents: hybrid, integrated, automated​ (featuring Banco Estado de Chile agentic AI story) See details Automotive supply chain optimization using AI (featuring Toyota Motors North America agentic AI story) See details Modernize legacy applications with agentic AI See details

Thought leadership

The essential guide to agentic AI

In partnership with AWS, we explore three foundational components for scaling agentic AI.

 Cybersecurity 2028: Your workforce, built for the AI frontier

In partnership with AWS, discover whether your organization is moving toward AI-first cybersecurity operations—and what's next.

Modernizing mainframe applications with AI

IDC Technology Spotlight report commissioned by IBM and AWS explores a fit-for-purpose strategy for placing workloads—whether on mainframes or AWS.

Creating agentic enterprise with SAP at the Core

Download the report to gain analyst perspectives on how enterprises are operationalizing intelligent ERP transformation with IBM and AWS—and positioning themselves for long-term growth within the SAP ecosystem on AWS.

FAQs

IBM has a global, multievent presence across AWS Summits and AWS Industry Symposiums, showcasing the scale and depth of the IBM+AWS strategic partnership. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, IBM brings consulting expertise, software innovation and industry solutions to AWS events worldwide, demonstrating how enterprises can modernize, scale hybrid cloud and operationalize agentic AI on AWS.

IBM participates in AWS Summits across regions including the Americas, EMEA, APAC, Japan and Greater China regions, engaging clients through sponsorships, thought leadership sessions, demos, premium networking experiences and advisory conversations. Through these engagements, IBM highlights its role as a global consulting and technology partner helping enterprises migrate, modernize, innovate and secure workloads on AWS.

At AWS Industry Symposiums, IBM focuses on showcasing industry‑specific transformation and joint solutions with a focus on agentic AI capabilities and real-world client stories. IBM will highlight differentiated industry expertise across life sciences and healthcare, energy and utilities, banking and financial services as well as public sector.

Across AWS Summits and Industry Symposiums, IBM showcases:

  • Agentic AI-enabled application migration and modernization on AWS
  • Agentic AI-powered business and operating model transformation on AWS
  • IBM Enterprise Advantage for AWS clients
  • SAP transformation and modernization on AWS
  • Cybersecurity services for AWS
  • Software products available through AWS Marketplace
  • Industry-specific solutions co-developed with AWS 