IBM Db2 for financial services allows financial institutions to streamline and optimize day-to-day operations. The world’s largest banks rely on Db2 to support trillions of daily transactions, manage and analyze global assets, and detect fraud and money laundering in real time. IBM Db2 can also help organizations secure data after a breach and help customers manage their finances seamlessly across devices.
State Bank of India utilized IBM Cognos Analytics, IBM SPSS Statistics, and IBM Db2 to deliver a more streamlined customer experience and develop more targeted service offerings, including more than 10 million cardless ATM withdrawals.¹
Knowis worked with IBM to integrate the Db2 on Cloud database into its financial platform and give its customers a cloud-based, fully managed option that helps reduce setup and maintenance costs.
Secure your data according to FIPS 140-2 using native encryption. IBM Db2 employs NIST SP 800-131A compliant cryptographic algorithms for data at rest and SSL/TLS - V12 for data in motion.
Obfuscate sensitive data in columns for specific users and roles.
Control who can access data in table rows or columns, with separation of duties over security management.
Comply with regulatory standards by monitoring access to your Db2 database with detailed logging for authentication and authorization checks, object manipulation, security management, system administrative changes and more.
Take advantage of continual data ingestion capabilities that provide near real-time ingestion of data, providing low latency analytics to business users.
Utilize a distributed architecture for continuous availability with maximum scalability.
¹ Statistic provided to IBM by Amit Saxena, Global Deputy Chief Technology Officer