Meets complex style and format requirements Planning organizations must use their systems and software engineering data to produce documentation that meets complex style and format requirements. These requirements might be imposed by clients, business partners, or government/industry regulatory bodies (for example, engineering or contract documents, audits, and compliance or stakeholder requirements). Publishing automates the generation of these types of high-fidelity documents from the data in your ELM and other products.

Creates elegant, easy-to-read, multi-source documents With IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing, you get a document generation application that can help you create multi-source documents that are both elegant and easy to read. You can run the document generation manually or in Batch mode for unattended use. This software enables you to spend less time on manual document creation and tasks associated with keeping documents current, so you can focus more on primary business objectives.

Powerfully generates requirements traceability matrix You can create multi-source traceability documents in formats that include Microsoft Word, PDF, HTML and XSL-FO. The document style is flexible. Requirements traceability matrix options include richly formatted text, tables of contents, Object Linking and Embedding (OLE), and user-defined styles. The software also supports hyperlinks that provide navigation between items within documents or back to the source application.

Provides a data-agnostic tool for ease of use IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing is a “data-agnostic” tool. The data is separated from the formatting, and it operates with generic concepts for both data sources and output formats. You don’t need to install any third-party tools to open the documents, and you don’t need to modify your data to work with it. And you can extend the tool using XSL-FO to generate additional output formats not directly supported.

Uses templates to get started quicker Predefined templates and guided tours help you quickly get started. You can design the content and format of your documents with a full suite of tools for creating and editing templates. Template tools are intuitive, with features such as drag-and-drop and preview capabilities.

Accesses data from third-party applications through XML and REST IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing can report upon data from IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) products. Software product compatibility reports provides the full list of Rational product data sources. It can also access data from third-party applications through XML and REST interfaces. You can generate reports from within supported applications or generate them directly from IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing.