Produces high-quality documents with flexible formatting as well as composite reports containing data from multiple sources, while supporting requirements traceability.
Lets you create concurrent documents to multiple target formats from a single template.
Offers a graphical template editing environment for custom report design.
Allows you to combine data from multiple sources or extract data from a single source.
Planning organizations must use their systems and software engineering data to produce documentation that meets complex style and format requirements. These requirements might be imposed by clients, business partners, or government/industry regulatory bodies (for example, engineering or contract documents, audits, and compliance or stakeholder requirements). Publishing automates the generation of these types of high-fidelity documents from the data in your ELM and other products.
With IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing, you get a document generation application that can help you create multi-source documents that are both elegant and easy to read. You can run the document generation manually or in Batch mode for unattended use. This software enables you to spend less time on manual document creation and tasks associated with keeping documents current, so you can focus more on primary business objectives.
You can create multi-source traceability documents in formats that include Microsoft Word, PDF, HTML and XSL-FO. The document style is flexible. Requirements traceability matrix options include richly formatted text, tables of contents, Object Linking and Embedding (OLE), and user-defined styles. The software also supports hyperlinks that provide navigation between items within documents or back to the source application.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing is a “data-agnostic” tool. The data is separated from the formatting, and it operates with generic concepts for both data sources and output formats. You don’t need to install any third-party tools to open the documents, and you don’t need to modify your data to work with it. And you can extend the tool using XSL-FO to generate additional output formats not directly supported.
Predefined templates and guided tours help you quickly get started. You can design the content and format of your documents with a full suite of tools for creating and editing templates. Template tools are intuitive, with features such as drag-and-drop and preview capabilities.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing can report upon data from IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) products. Software product compatibility reports provides the full list of Rational product data sources. It can also access data from third-party applications through XML and REST interfaces. You can generate reports from within supported applications or generate them directly from IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization – Publishing provides requirements traceability to help you document the relationships between various entities (such as requirements or test cases) throughout the document lifecycle and determine how they impact each other. This allows you to trace the data, assess risk, perform impact and work breakdown analysis, and track and manage the process.