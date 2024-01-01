Simplify database operations with Database Assistant built with IBM watsonx
Database Assistant built with IBM watsonx, a new AI-powered cutting-edge assistant built on our decades of expertise in managing the world’s most mission-critical data workloads, can now transform how DBAs operate. It provides instant insights, accelerates troubleshooting, and reduces the learning curve for new DBAs—empowering teams to maintain optimal database performance while focusing on strategic initiatives.
Database Assistant enables DBAs to troubleshoot issues faster with AI-powered recommendations, minimizing customer-impacting downtime and potentially saving hours in resolution time.
DBAs can effectively manage growing database estates with less manual effort, freeing up time for more strategic initiatives and reducing operational complexity.
Database Assistant shortens the learning curve for new DBAs, helping them become productive quickly while lowering training costs. It also reduces the talent gap by equipping junior staff to handle mission-critical operations.
Database Assistant provides instant, AI-driven solutions by tapping into a vast knowledge base, offering accurate, tailored insights and reducing time spent on manual searches.
Easily access key database metrics with natural language queries. Get real-time insights and monitor performance without navigating complex dashboards, ensuring proactive management of your database environments.
Describe your issue, and Database Assistant will instantly identify the root cause and recommend steps to resolve it, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.
Database Assistant integrates directly within the existing Db2 console, providing a user-friendly experience that enhances productivity without disruption.