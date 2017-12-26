Teaching and Learning Services Our consulting engagements help a district focus on effective use of technology through a comprehensive best-practices framework developed by IBM Canada K-12, based on extensive research and experience. Our complete solutions include strategic planning, curriculum and pedagogical services.

IT Infrastructure Services Our highly skilled, customer-focused IT consulting team has more than 200 years of combined experience in K-12. We help you assess your IT organization and make reasonable changes to address the needs associated with the complexities of IT.