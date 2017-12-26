Home Contracts Page Title Canada K-12 Education Enhance learning with powerful technology made easy
Transform learning, personalize the learning environment and build a dynamic infrastructure
How you benefit
  • Improve student achievement and teacher capacity
  • Align your IT strategy and investments with your educational priorities
  • Take advantage of high-quality, cost-effective district-specific solutions
  • Address your unique and immediate needs associated with the ever-growing complexities of information technology while planning and budgeting for your long-term technology needs
Teaching and Learning Services

Our consulting engagements help a district focus on effective use of technology through a comprehensive best-practices framework developed by IBM Canada K-12, based on extensive research and experience. Our complete solutions include strategic planning, curriculum and pedagogical services.

 IT Infrastructure Services

Our highly skilled, customer-focused IT consulting team has more than 200 years of combined experience in K-12. We help you assess your IT organization and make reasonable changes to address the needs associated with the complexities of IT.

 Cloud and Security Services

Cloud computing can help your IT team add capacity and capabilities while minimizing investment in new software infrastructure and training. A systematic approach to security can help you optimize your resources and protect what is essential against evolving threats.

Speak to a Canadian K-12 Education Specialist

1-800-665-3276