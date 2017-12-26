Our consulting engagements help a district focus on effective use of technology through a comprehensive best-practices framework developed by IBM Canada K-12, based on extensive research and experience. Our complete solutions include strategic planning, curriculum and pedagogical services.
Our highly skilled, customer-focused IT consulting team has more than 200 years of combined experience in K-12. We help you assess your IT organization and make reasonable changes to address the needs associated with the complexities of IT.
Cloud computing can help your IT team add capacity and capabilities while minimizing investment in new software infrastructure and training. A systematic approach to security can help you optimize your resources and protect what is essential against evolving threats.
