Get the best of AI in your inbox. AI news moves fast, so keep up with the latest stories, advancements and uses relevant to your business. Just 1-2 emails per month.
Tech-led disruptions are accelerating, driven by generative AI. Explore the actions taken to implement secure, AI-first intelligent workflows to run the enterprise.
The world is growing more intricate, uncertain and charged—as are the decisions CEOs face right now. Read the report to learn more.
HFS recognizes IBM as Horizon 3 with "driving transformation with hybrid cloud assets and differentiating M&A investments."
IBM is identified as a leader by HFS in delivering hyperscaler cloud services. Recognized for our evolving partner and product ecosystem for multi-cloud capabilities.