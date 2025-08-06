Hakkōda, an IBM Company

Hakkoda announces that it has been named Snowflake’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year for the second year in a row. 

Hakkoda, now part of IBM®, is a modern data consultancy helping companies harness Snowflake and other cloud data platforms. Named for our unmatched position in the Snowflake ecosystem, we combine deep industry expertise, a focus on data innovation and our own IP to drive results for complex organizations.

We work with clients to solve high-impact challenges—whether that’s migrating legacy systems, modernizing with scalable AI or monetizing to drive new revenue. Our proprietary, industry-tested solutions help us move quickly, but it’s our mindset that sets us apart. We’re here to help our clients do new things in new ways—to question old assumptions, cut through complexity and build for what’s next.

Benefits

100%

Snowpro certified

 10x

Migration speeds with Hakkoda accelerators1

 20x

Cost savings running SAP analytics in Snowflake2
Use cases Migrate
Rethink your business by accelerating integration, streamlining operations and transforming your data into your most powerful asset.
Modernize
Building and implementing future-proofed data strategies that cater to the dynamic needs of your business is our specialty and allows you to free up resources to focus on the next big thing.
Monetize
Create, share and monetize feature-rich applications on the Snowflake Data Cloud with Hakkoda monetization services.

Case studies

Unlocking time-series analytics in Snowflake

Learn how Hakkoda helped a global fixed income company bring time-series analytics into the cloud. Working with Hakkoda toward a Snowflake-native solution over a period of two months, they significantly cut storage costs and started paving the way for modernization.
Modernizing the clinical trial screening process

A heavily manual screening process to identify clinical trial participants among current patients encumbered the wellness division of a large international corporate group. Together with Hakkoda, the business developed a data product domain that empowers internal talent with the ability to see, segment and serve underserved populations across clinical trial initiatives.
Delivering real-time insight at a global logistics company

A global contract logistics company understood that modernizing its data strategy, tooling and architecture would be critical to fostering a culture of innovation. Hakkoda recommended, designed and implemented a modern data platform that accelerated time to market and empowered customers around the world with scalable, near real-time insights.
Industries

Modern data solutions aren’t built on technical expertise alone. Our industry teams understand your business and come to the table with decades of experience driving practical results in complex and highly regulated industries.

 Healthcare and life science

Hakkoda’s healthcare and life science solutions eliminate data silos and shorten the time to insight. These solutions allow payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and medical technology businesses to improve care, reduce overhead, streamline supply chains and optimize operations.

 Learn more about healthcare solutions Financial services and insurance

Hakkoda empowers financial services organizations, including banking, lending, wealth and asset management, fintech and insurance providers with more personalized customer experiences, smarter risk and fraud detection, and revenue-generating data applications.

 Learn more about financial services solutions Supply chain and logistics

From real-time telemetry to predictive analytics, Hakkoda builds cloud-native supply‑chain platforms that centralize data across partners, boost visibility and enable supply chain and logistics enterprises to respond to disruptions in real time.

 Learn more about supply chain solutions Retail and CPG

Hakkoda helps retail and CPG brands unlock first-party data, optimize their forecasting capabilities and orchestrate data-driven commerce. Our solutions include cloud-native continuous data protection (CDP), clean rooms and monetization frameworks that help businesses bolster customer insights and accelerate value delivery.

 Learn more about retail and CPG Public sector

Hakkoda supports government and nonprofit agencies with secure, compliant data solutions. We help modernize legacy systems, strengthen data governance and deploy analytics and AI tools that improve citizen services, optimize resource management and enhance transparency.

 Learn more about public sector solutions Automotive

Hakkoda accelerates data innovation for OEMs, suppliers, dealers and mobility services. We unify telemetry, manufacturing and CX data into a scalable data stack, enabling predictive maintenance, personalized experiences and monetization of vehicle insights through Snowflake-connected platforms.

 Learn more about automotive solutions

Insights

State of Data 2025

Discover how organizations across industries are poised to modernize their data stack in 2025.
Epic’s move to Azure and the future of multicloud architectures

Epic’s Azure shift raises new challenges and possibilities for Snowflake and AWS users, prefiguring a shift toward multicloud architectures.
Using Snowflake Cortex to analyze client sentiment

Discover how aspect-based sentiment analysis, powered by Snowflake Cortex AI, enables financial firms to reduce client churn and increase referrals.

Related solutions

AI accelerated migrations

Hakkoda's refactored migration accelerates timelines, boosts ROI and fosters innovation through certified data experts and AI accelerators.
Native apps and product platforming

Expand your total addressable market and slash development timelines with Hakkoda's native application and product platforming services.
SAP migration and optimization

Hakkoda’s SAP migration accelerators help enterprises quickly migrate analytics workloads to Snowflake, unifying data for scalable, enterprise-wide analytics.
