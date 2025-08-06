Hakkoda, now part of IBM®, is a modern data consultancy helping companies harness Snowflake and other cloud data platforms. Named for our unmatched position in the Snowflake ecosystem, we combine deep industry expertise, a focus on data innovation and our own IP to drive results for complex organizations.

We work with clients to solve high-impact challenges—whether that’s migrating legacy systems, modernizing with scalable AI or monetizing to drive new revenue. Our proprietary, industry-tested solutions help us move quickly, but it’s our mindset that sets us apart. We’re here to help our clients do new things in new ways—to question old assumptions, cut through complexity and build for what’s next.