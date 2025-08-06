Helping organizations harness cloud platforms and AI capabilities. Unleash innovation.
Hakkoda, now part of IBM®, is a modern data consultancy helping companies harness Snowflake and other cloud data platforms. Named for our unmatched position in the Snowflake ecosystem, we combine deep industry expertise, a focus on data innovation and our own IP to drive results for complex organizations.
We work with clients to solve high-impact challenges—whether that’s migrating legacy systems, modernizing with scalable AI or monetizing to drive new revenue. Our proprietary, industry-tested solutions help us move quickly, but it’s our mindset that sets us apart. We’re here to help our clients do new things in new ways—to question old assumptions, cut through complexity and build for what’s next.
Snowpro certified
Migration speeds with Hakkoda accelerators1
Cost savings running SAP analytics in Snowflake2
Learn how Hakkoda helped a global fixed income company bring time-series analytics into the cloud. Working with Hakkoda toward a Snowflake-native solution over a period of two months, they significantly cut storage costs and started paving the way for modernization.
A heavily manual screening process to identify clinical trial participants among current patients encumbered the wellness division of a large international corporate group. Together with Hakkoda, the business developed a data product domain that empowers internal talent with the ability to see, segment and serve underserved populations across clinical trial initiatives.
A global contract logistics company understood that modernizing its data strategy, tooling and architecture would be critical to fostering a culture of innovation. Hakkoda recommended, designed and implemented a modern data platform that accelerated time to market and empowered customers around the world with scalable, near real-time insights.
Modern data solutions aren’t built on technical expertise alone. Our industry teams understand your business and come to the table with decades of experience driving practical results in complex and highly regulated industries.
Hakkoda’s healthcare and life science solutions eliminate data silos and shorten the time to insight. These solutions allow payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and medical technology businesses to improve care, reduce overhead, streamline supply chains and optimize operations.
Hakkoda empowers financial services organizations, including banking, lending, wealth and asset management, fintech and insurance providers with more personalized customer experiences, smarter risk and fraud detection, and revenue-generating data applications.
From real-time telemetry to predictive analytics, Hakkoda builds cloud-native supply‑chain platforms that centralize data across partners, boost visibility and enable supply chain and logistics enterprises to respond to disruptions in real time.
Hakkoda helps retail and CPG brands unlock first-party data, optimize their forecasting capabilities and orchestrate data-driven commerce. Our solutions include cloud-native continuous data protection (CDP), clean rooms and monetization frameworks that help businesses bolster customer insights and accelerate value delivery.
Hakkoda supports government and nonprofit agencies with secure, compliant data solutions. We help modernize legacy systems, strengthen data governance and deploy analytics and AI tools that improve citizen services, optimize resource management and enhance transparency.
Hakkoda accelerates data innovation for OEMs, suppliers, dealers and mobility services. We unify telemetry, manufacturing and CX data into a scalable data stack, enabling predictive maintenance, personalized experiences and monetization of vehicle insights through Snowflake-connected platforms.
Discover how organizations across industries are poised to modernize their data stack in 2025.
Epic’s Azure shift raises new challenges and possibilities for Snowflake and AWS users, prefiguring a shift toward multicloud architectures.
Hakkoda's refactored migration accelerates timelines, boosts ROI and fosters innovation through certified data experts and AI accelerators.
Expand your total addressable market and slash development timelines with Hakkoda's native application and product platforming services.
