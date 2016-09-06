AI closed captioning software

IBM Video Streaming

A scalable, cloud-based virtual conference platform that is an end-to-end solution for streaming live or on-demand content to external audiences. Automatic captions are generated for English speech, and transcripts are downloadable as WebVTT files. For other languages such as Spanish or Japanese, manually upload your captions. These files can be converted to other formats such as SRT or plain text for subtitles. Share your content through embeddable links, social media (including Twitter), or dedicated channel pages.

