AI closed captioning software

Closed captioning is a manual process that costs time and resources. IBM offers automated captioning services for content creators. These services include being able to train the artificial intelligence (AI) for high-quality, accurate caption tracks that can be produced at scale.
Use speech recognition capabilities to ingest spoken and audio elements of video content. Generate high-quality, accurate closed captions with the help of AI, and create subtitles by using a smart layout algorithm, which segments caption cues at natural breaking points for greater readability.
Offer automated captioning for real-time broadcasts with closed captions rather than open captions. Pretrain the AI to recognize terms specific to your business, industry or geography, and increase overall transcription accuracy for generating live captions, offering better content accessibility.
Review and edit captions for your online streaming videos and video files directly in an online video editor—no separate captioning tool is needed. The editor automatically syncs with the video’s timecode, letting you preview and check caption accuracy before saving.
A scalable, cloud-based virtual conference platform that is an end-to-end solution for streaming live or on-demand content to external audiences. Automatic captions are generated for English speech, and transcripts are downloadable as WebVTT files. For other languages such as Spanish or Japanese, manually upload your captions. These files can be converted to other formats such as SRT or plain text for subtitles. Share your content through embeddable links, social media (including Twitter), or dedicated channel pages.
An all-in-one media platform for managing live and on-demand video. Edit uploaded and archived videos directly within the platform's built-in content management system (CMS), including trimming and other editing functions. Robust video delivery, powered by multiple CDNs and automatic transcoding, enables playback on any device, from Macs and Android phones to iOS devices. Automated captions are available for video files, and live closed captioning is powered by IBM Watson®.
Develop a video library that has a built-in search engine, allowing end users to get relevant results based on captions when searching for content by keywords through the IBM Video Streaming interface.
Automatically create subtitles for your videos. The text isn’t burned in (such as open captions) and can be downloaded as a WebVTT file, which can then be converted to other formats such as SRT.
Produce highly accurate, real-time closed captions for live broadcasts. Use automatic captioning to avoid the need for live captioners on all content, scaling closed captioning availability while keeping costs low.