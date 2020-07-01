The South Africa Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is the national consumer privacy law of South Africa. On 1 July 2020, most of the provisions which create obligations for businesses came into effect. A year later, on 30 June 2021, additional provisions were enacted, such as amendments to the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) of 2020.

POPIA is similar to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and governs how companies (both controllers and processors) collect, use and otherwise process personal information (PI). POPIA applies to the processing of PI where the:

Controller or processor resides in South Africa, or

PI is processed in South Africa

