IBM has implemented a process to review all its products, offerings and services against LGPD requirements. IBM believes thats its standard technical and organization measures are appropriate and proportionate to manage the risks posed to the security of network and information systems as required by the LGPD.

To reference the laws or jurisdictions to which the IBM Data Protection Addendum applies, please visit the IBM DPL. The IBM DPA can be found on the IBM Terms site.

For more information on IBM data privacy policies, please visit the IBM Trust Center. If you have further questions regarding IBM privacy policy for external offerings, you can contact IBM helpdesk.