Home Cloud Web application hosting Web application hosting on IBM Cloud
Run your applications on IBM Cloud with instant, security-rich, reliable access on bare metal servers
Configure, price and quote
Isometric illustration of storage containers
Application hosting on IBM Cloud®

Seamlessly integrate your data and systems into a new application hosting environment with dedicated, security-rich IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Customize and define your server needs, including single, dual or quad processors with the latest Intel technologies. Select the speed, RAM, storage, OS and more. Enjoy hourly or monthly pricing options.
Off-premises cloud infrastructure

Migrate your on-premises mobile and desktop applications to a security-rich and fully managed off-premises cloud infrastructure.

Global content management applications

Distribute your content systems to users around the world, manage it remotely, and easily store and access your data.

 Data and code protection

Protect your applications from threats with dedicated, enterprise-grade bare metal servers.

Application hosting starter

The specifications for this configuration are: Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6, 4 Cores at 3.80 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 1 x 1 TB HDD, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.

 Application hosting growth

The specifications for this configuration are: Intel Xeon 4110, 16 Cores at 2.10 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1x 1 TB HDD, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.

 Application hosting plus

The specifications for this configuration are: Intel Xeon 6140, 36 Cores at 2.30 GHz, 384 GB RAM, 960 GB SSD x 4, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.
Active International

Active International used IBM Cloud to develop applications that optimize its media buying cycle and help it identify new business prospects more effectively.
Get started with bare metal tutorial

Follow the steps in this tutorial get your bare metal servers provisioned and configured. Also, access videos to learn more about bare metal server features and capabilities.

Bare metal versus virtual servers

Read this blog to learn the criteria you should use to determine whether bare metal servers or virtual servers are the best option for your needs.
Next steps

Create an IBM Cloud account and get USD 200 toward your application hosting server.

Sign up
Citation

*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.