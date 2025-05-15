Entering a World Market store is like diving headfirst into a treasure trove. As a visitor, you are greeted by an assortment of vibrant colors, patterns and light. The company serves up eclectic goods from across the globe—on-trend furniture, international foods and wines, unique home décor, and gifts.

That distinctive variety of offerings has drawn a steady stream of customers throughout significant global and organizational shifts, including an acquisition by Bed Bath & Beyond in 2012 and a subsequent acquisition by a private equity firm in January of 2021.

Abhijit Roy (Abhi), Senior Manager of Omni Channel Solutions, joined World Market in late 2020, shortly before finalization of the most recent acquisition. At that time, the company was evaluating its entire IT infrastructure, much of which was outdated, and preparing for a digital transformation. The company’s e-commerce infrastructure was at the top of the list for revamping.

In May 2021, Abhi quickly got to work developing a long-term omnichannel modernization strategy. At the center of that strategy was the company’s order management system (OMS), which does the behind-the-scenes work of managing orders and inventory—from order placement through delivery.

“A unified order management system is the heart of our omnichannel transformation,” says Abhi. “You need a good heart first and then you can roll out the brains, legs and hands—such as e-commerce, ERP, warehouse management—around it.”

The company had an OMS in place, but it lacked the scalability and functionality needed for future growth. When a customer bought an item online, for example, the order was fulfilled from three warehouses—two on the East Coast, and one on the West Coast. It could take more than a week for an item to arrive at a customer’s doorstep. Store associates, call center personnel and customers couldn’t view inventory supply information in real time. The system wasn’t able to accommodate customers buying an item online and having it shipped to a nearby store for pickup—otherwise known as buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS).

It also wasn’t possible within the system to ship items from a nearby store to a customer’s home. Moreover, if a customer ordered an item online but walked into a store two days later, saw the item there and wanted to take it home, the World Market sales associate couldn’t just apply the online order to the item in the store. Instead, the customer had to buy the item in the store and either cancel the online order or return the item once it was delivered.

World Market set out to replace its OMS with a new, more robust solution—one that could act as the foundation for its digital transformation, providing centralized, real-time visibility, order management, inventory and fulfillment across its network.