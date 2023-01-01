“Organizations struggle with data accessibility and performance when developing the next generation of robust Al and ML models. By working with watsonx.data, we accelerate our clients' connection to their data—whether on premises or at the edge—so they can gain trusted insights quickly by accessing all their data across their hybrid-cloud environments.”
Chris Cochran
VP Alliances
WANdisco
WANdisco (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the data activation company. WANdisco’s solution and product portfolio moves large IoT datasets and Hadoop on-premises data lakes to the cloud at massive scale so organizations can activate all their data for AI, machine learning and analytics on modern cloud data platforms including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google, Oracle, Databricks, and Snowflake.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.